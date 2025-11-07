Our Favorite Restaurants in Paris
All our 50 Favorites lists in one place
We update our restaurant recommendations several times per year to include the newest buzz-worthy spots that we’ve tested and approved. We visit restaurants anonymously and pay full price so that special treatment isn’t clouding our judgement.
I have subscribed and paid but it says it I am not a subscriber. What to do?
Have you tried Vantre yet? I wish there was a way to search for a restaurant name instead of searching through
lists. Am I missing a feature?