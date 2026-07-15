Paris by Mouth

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Jen S's avatar
Jen S
Jul 15

This is my favorite restaurant in the world. Went again just over a week ago and it just blew us away. We somehow always get to chatting with other diners at Mokonuts. It feels like a pilgrimage to go there and everyone is excited. We’ve seen some pretty high profile chefs dining there over the years. Mad respect for Moko and Omar - they continue to amaze us.

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9 replies by Meg Zimbeck and others
Dorie Greenspan's avatar
Dorie Greenspan
Jul 15

The loveliest review of the loveliest restaurant - xoD

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