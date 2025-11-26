Chef Bertrand Grébaut died on July 4, 2026, at the age of 44, after a long illness. His partner Théophile Pourriat, with whom he founded Septime in 2011, has said that the group's restaurants — including Clamato and Septime La Cave — will remain open. We'll return when the time is right. We’ve rated Septime as GREAT with three stars * * *

You can find all our rankings in the Restaurant Index

When Septime opened in 2011, I was immediately smitten. Perhaps this is obvious when you look at the photo we ran with our first review:

Chef Bertrand Grébaut in 2011

I had never been to a restaurant quite like Septime. Chef Bertrand Grébaut’s cooking felt new - it was a soft and gentle departure from the molecular approach promulgated by attention-getting chefs like Wylie Dufresne and Pierre Gagnaire at the time. Ingredients were seasonal, often modest (like the hay broth pictured below), and not over-worked. This approach is so commonplace today that it’s hard to remember a time when it might have felt novel.

Two dishes from 2011: poached egg in hay broth and gnocchi with Mimolette

I immediately loved the dining room, with its deeply worn wooden tables, concrete flooring, bucket of flowers, and off-white candles. It feels almost exactly the same today - the only difference is a small bottle of hand sanitizer on every table.

Septime in 2011

Septime in 2023

The service at Septime has always been - big statement alert - the best in Paris. Over the years, front-of-house stars like Louis Langevin and Francesca Tradard and Alexandre Elkouby have dramatically elevated the dining experience and kept us coming back, even after disappointing meals.

Speaking of which, I had one - a very disappointing meal - in January 2022. It was my first post-pandemic meal at Septime, and I was thrilled to score a reservation. The service and wine pairings were as lovely as ever, but nobody in our group of four enjoyed the food. The textures were all soft-on-soft (we needn’t have brought our teeth). The flavors were all acid and bitter, without any balance. Our mood shifted accordingly, and I found myself apologizing for bringing people here while paying a $750 bill.

The average guest would not return after a meal like this. But one of the things I’m proud of, in terms of our approach to reviewing restaurants, is our commitment to going back and seeing how restaurants evolve over time. Staff and inspiration come and go. Ingredients change with the seasons. The dining room dynamics can shift with the tourist season or the arrival of a Michelin star. So I decided to give Septime another go in 2013.

It was the best meal I’ve had at this restaurant.

What made it so good? I went for lunch, as the glorious lighting in the following photos might suggest. I happened to see an online reservation and jumped on it, so there was no struggle to get in. I was in a great mood because it was my birthday. The tasting menu is only 65€ at lunch (it’s 110€ at dinner), so the stakes are lower. The wine suggestion by Alexandre Elkouby was spot on and paired beautifully with every dish (“Empreinte” by Benoit Courault).

But more than anything, the food was outstanding, elevated by small but important details:

This smoked tarama was good, but the fried bread that we slathered it on was insanely delicious.

Leaves of bitter radicchio were beautifully balanced by sweet crab meat and runny egg, but it was the addition of (a small amount of) chili oil that took this dish to another level.

What might look like a rare striped Amazonian frog is actually a wedge of sucrine (lettuce) that has been barbecued and painted with pistachio. It was the smokiness from the BBQ that made this special.

It’s hard to go wrong with smoked butter, black truffle, and melting lardo, but what made this dish was the perfectly caramelized edges (crispy, chewy, sweet) on the Jerusalem artichoke.

This dish might look austere, featuring a few morsels of perfectly cooked volaille and a cracker spread with chicken liver mousse. But the texture of that cracker was transporting (whoever is baking the bread and crackers deserves a raise), and this plate was accompanied by another bowl with fresh salad and the barbecued leg meat. A perfect main course for lunch.

For dessert, a small bowl of winter citrus was brightened with preserved lemon and silkened (can this be a word?) with ribbons of olive oil. The capers were a fun addition.

So I had a great meal… good enough for the restaurant to make our list of 50 Favorite Restaurants… does this mean that Septime is good again?

I’m not sure they were ever bad. I think our expectations are often too high. What’s both great and risky about Septime is that they change the menu constantly based on what’s in season. They’re not perfecting a single dish and keeping it on the menu for months. They’re playing with ingredients for a short time and then moving on. Sometimes their dishes feel like rough drafts. Sometimes they feel inspired.

People (like me) complain about Septime being “wildly inconsistent” because the experience is so variable from one meal to the next. But that’s honestly true for most places. As customers, we hold restaurants to a higher standard when they’ve been celebrated, when they’re expensive, when they’re hard to get in. Septime is not aiming for perfection, even if some of its customers (and reviewers) are holding them to that standard.

So what does all this mean, and should you go? Septime is a very sincere restaurant that ranges from phenomenal to fine. It’s worth a visit if you can swing the price of their tasting menu and if you don’t have to sell your soul to get a table. Go with reasonable expectations, enjoy the wonderful room and service, and hope to love at least half of the dishes.

Brief update in 2025: I returned for dinner and loved every dish - especially the make-it-yourself tostada with beef tartare and marrow. The service and wine pairings were particularly great this time.

Dinner in October 2025

Reservations open 21 days in advance at 10am Paris time. Tasting menus are now priced at 85€ (lunch) and 135€ (dinner). Wine pairings are an additional 75€.

SEPTIME

80, rue de Charonne, 75011

Open Monday-Friday for lunch & dinner

Reservations online or at +33 1 43 67 38 29

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