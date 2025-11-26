Paris by Mouth

Paris by Mouth

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Erica Cantley's avatar
Erica Cantley
Apr 18, 2023

Oh man, this post (and the attached reposts of other reviews) make me want to jump on a plane to Paris RIGHT NOW!!! You’re the best!!

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Olivia
Apr 12, 2023

Thank you for both honest reviews! I've read both in full and we've decided to give Septime a chance during our next visit to Paris - the dining room decor alone caught my eye through photos and hope it's just as enchanting in person (along with the food & service!).

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