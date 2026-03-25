We’ve organized more than 300 Paris restaurants by neighborhood and ranked every single one honestly.

GREAT — worth planning your trip around

GOOD — genuinely happy to be there, just not our top picks

FINE — has its issues, but might save you in a pinch

NOT RECOMMENDED — skip it

Within each category, the most recent visits come first. The date of our last meal appears in parentheses so you know exactly how fresh the intel is.

A note on how we work: every restaurant on this list was visited anonymously — real reservations, fake names, full price paid. That’s what lets us tell you when something is only fine, or frankly not worth your time. It’s also only possible because of our paid subscriptions, so thank you for that.