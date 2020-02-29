Restaurant ReviewsMokonutsAn earlier reviewEmily MonacoFeb 29, 2020∙ Paid5ShareOur most recent review of Mokonuts (2026) can be found here:Restaurant ReviewsMokonutsMeg Zimbeck·Jul 15We’ve rated Mokonuts as GREAT with three stars * * *Read full storyThis post is for paid subscribersSubscribeAlready a paid subscriber? Sign inPreviousNextA guest post byEmily MonacoEmily Monaco is a native New Yorker and resident of Paris for nearly 20 years. She is an avid lover of all things cheesy.Subscribe to Emily