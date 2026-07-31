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Datil, revisited
The price went up, our rating went down
Jul 31
•
Meg Zimbeck
45
2
Le Christine
A surprisingly good tasting menu in St-Germain
Jul 29
•
Meg Zimbeck
61
9
Calcifer
Basque flame and blessed air conditioning
Jul 27
•
Meg Zimbeck
56
6
Juveniles, revisited
A return visit to Juveniles, the family-run bistro near the Louvre that's my most-recommended in Paris. Still ★★★ GREAT — and lunch is still 21€.
Jul 24
•
Meg Zimbeck
52
18
3
Ébène
A tiny Montparnasse restaurant cooking at Michelin-star level.
Jul 22
•
Meg Zimbeck
52
5
Jones
A new generation asserts what Paris cooking is today
Jul 20
•
Meg Zimbeck
57
12
1
Our 50 Favorite Restaurants in Paris
Where to eat in Paris right now — from a 21€ lunch to a two-star splurge
Jul 17
•
Meg Zimbeck
71
8
4
Mokonuts, revisited
Ten years on, Mokonuts is still one of the best lunches in Paris — our updated review of the tiny, lunch-only 11th-arrondissement favorite.
Jul 15
•
Meg Zimbeck
78
33
1
Bittikesu
Ten seats, fifteen courses, and one of the best meals I've had this year
Jul 13
•
Meg Zimbeck
55
6
3
What's Open in Paris in August 2026
Which restaurants close for summer — and which stay open
Jul 8
•
Meg Zimbeck
69
9
4
Alt
New review coming in August 2026
Jul 8
•
Meg Zimbeck
1
Le Duc, revisited
Le Duc, the wood-paneled Montparnasse seafood house open since 1967, serves some of the finest fish cooking in Paris — casual service, serious kitchen.
Jul 1
•
Meg Zimbeck
71
6
3
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