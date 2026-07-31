Paris by Mouth

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Datil, revisited
The price went up, our rating went down
  Meg Zimbeck
Le Christine
A surprisingly good tasting menu in St-Germain
  Meg Zimbeck
Calcifer
Basque flame and blessed air conditioning
  Meg Zimbeck
Juveniles, revisited
A return visit to Juveniles, the family-run bistro near the Louvre that's my most-recommended in Paris. Still ★★★ GREAT — and lunch is still 21€.
  Meg Zimbeck
Ébène
A tiny Montparnasse restaurant cooking at Michelin-star level.
  Meg Zimbeck
Jones
A new generation asserts what Paris cooking is today
  Meg Zimbeck
Our 50 Favorite Restaurants in Paris
Where to eat in Paris right now — from a 21€ lunch to a two-star splurge
  Meg Zimbeck
Mokonuts, revisited
Ten years on, Mokonuts is still one of the best lunches in Paris — our updated review of the tiny, lunch-only 11th-arrondissement favorite.
  Meg Zimbeck
Bittikesu
Ten seats, fifteen courses, and one of the best meals I've had this year
  Meg Zimbeck
What's Open in Paris in August 2026
Which restaurants close for summer — and which stay open
  Meg Zimbeck
Alt
New review coming in August 2026
  Meg Zimbeck
Le Duc, revisited
Le Duc, the wood-paneled Montparnasse seafood house open since 1967, serves some of the finest fish cooking in Paris — casual service, serious kitchen.
  Meg Zimbeck
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