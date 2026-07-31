Paris by Mouth

Paris by Mouth

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Averie In Real Life's avatar
Averie In Real Life
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"Together they tasted like two or three different vegan dishes from a food co-op, mixed in a takeout box on the way home." <--- Your writing is superb and I was LOLing. Because I can literally taste it. It tastes like my 20s. And I'm fine with never tasting that again! At 95 euros, considering the beaten down dollar, that's actually more like $115 dollars for lunch per person before even having anything to drink or tip. For a couple to lunch, 300+ bucks? It's gotta be fantastic good. Thanks for being honest as always.

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