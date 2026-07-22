Ébène is rated GREAT ★★★ 8 rue Falguière, 75015

Open Tuesday-Saturday for lunch & dinner

Closed Sunday & Monday

Reservations online or at +33 1 42 19 98 01

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One of the best meals I’ve eaten in Paris this year ended with four cold cherries from the Vaucluse and a pair of decadent chocolate truffles. No dessert cart, no parade of petits fours. After two hours of nearly flawless cooking, chef Jihyun Kim closes the meal with fruit and says, in effect: this is enough. It takes enormous confidence to be that simple.

The confidence is well founded. Kim was born in South Korea and took the long road to a Paris kitchen: she moved to Lyon to learn French at university before enrolling at the Institut Paul Bocuse, then cooked at Christian Têtedoie in Lyon and staged at Septime in Paris. In 2018 she joined Alain Passard’s Arpège, where she stayed six years and rose to run the kitchen brigade.

Jihyun Kim in the kitchen, Simon Plantrou in the dining room

It was there she met Simon Plantrou, a Norman from Dieppe who worked in the dining room. Last September the couple opened this sixteen-seat restaurant in the 15th, not far from Montparnasse. I’ve been twice, and my recent lunch was impressive enough to land Ébène on our just-published list of 50 favorite restaurants in Paris.

THE FOOD

The six-course tasting menu (96€) opens with halved radishes sandwiching butter, brightened with lemon and a translucent lamelle of bottarga.

Then comes a chilled pea velouté under a cloud of smoked eel cream, ladled on in one intact spoonful. The velouté changes with the calendar — in winter it was squash — but the cloud, I gather, is forever.

Raw Brittany langoustine arrived draped over yellow carrots in a saffron infusion so saturated it glowed.

Wax beans followed with almonds and Rainier cherries in a fig-leaf cream, the kind of dish that tastes exactly like the week it was prepared.

Then the flex: grilled white asparagus layered with melting slices of foie gras under a black garlic jus. Foie gras demoted to condiment, and all the more luxurious for it.

The fish course, that day a red mullet with grilled sucrine and a sherry-vinegar beurre blanc, was the single best thing I ate at either meal. Crisp skin, and a sauce sharp enough to keep the richness honest. I want that sauce on everything in my life.

A Pyrénées lamb chop came rosy under crackling fat, scattered with peas, salicorne, and tiny onions over a wild garlic sauce. A perfectly seasonal plate, perfectly cooked.

Dessert was a strawberry and rhubarb tartelette with verbena ice cream. Strawberries were everywhere in Paris that week, but nowhere else on a crust this shatteringly thin, or brightened with hibiscus powder. And then those cherries. Add it up and the through line is clear: ingredients at their peak, sauces doing real work, portions calibrated to the length of the meal, and a kitchen confident enough to know when to stop.

My first meal at Ébène was not as strong. I’m not sure I would have returned without the urging of several readers. What was different? For starters, kitchens can grow in confidence and improve over time, and this one clearly has. But I also ordered a very different format — there are three to choose from — and I don’t think it plays to Kim’s strengths. The tasting menu was available in January, but one could also order à la carte, with mains ranging from 52–78€, or choose a three-course menu for 45€. We opted for the latter, which offered a choice at each course. What arrived was a typical, and not particularly memorable, sequence of modern French bistro fare.

Starters in January

There was an œuf meurette with parsnip mousseline, the poached-egg staple of every modern bistro menu. The leeks with marinated anchovies were good.

Mains in January

The scallops fought a black garlic emulsion that leaned bitter. The duck was cooked properly and we left half of it anyway — nothing wrong with it, nothing thrilling about it, and not much else on the plate.

Cheese and dessert in January

The crêpe Suzette was most interesting for its cédrat perfume, and the Quatrehomme cheese was merely fine. The one bite I kept thinking about for months was the simplest: that radish butter amuse.

Over two lunches, I had two totally different food experiences — and only one of them explains the rating at the top of this review.

THE DRINKS

The cellar is growing as fast as the kitchen. Between my two visits the wine list roughly doubled, and deepened in ways that signal long-term ambition: a Jura section that didn’t exist in January, Alsace grands crus reaching back to 1990, mature Bandol, and a sweet-wine page that went from two bottles to seven. Glasses start at 14€, standard for a restaurant with these ambitions, and the better value hides in bottles, which start in the low 40s even as the top of the list now stretches to serious old Burgundy. Non-drinkers get the same care: artisanal sodas and juices from small French producers and, the quiet signature, maesil-cheong, Korean fermented green plum juice (7€). It’s one of the few visible traces of the chef’s heritage on a menu that otherwise speaks fluent French.

THE VIBE

Dining room at Ébène

The name of this restaurant is literal. Simon’s father is an ébéniste, a cabinetmaker, and the room is wrapped in his two-toned wood paneling. You even eat from marquetry chargers, concentric rings of inlaid wood that would look at home in a craft museum. White tablecloths, little stools for your handbag: the register is formal and unmistakably pointed at a Michelin star. On the evidence of my June lunch, they deserve one.

THE VERDICT

The 45€ menu is solid bistro cooking and a nice thing to have in the neighborhood. But Paris is full of that. Their dégustation is a standout in a crowded field of tasting menus. It’s the only format at Ébène that I’d cross town for. So book the tasting menu and put yourself in their hands, especially if you miss the feeling of a proper, dressed-up French lunch that doesn’t cost 300€. I combined mine with a visit to the Musée Bourdelle around the corner, and I recommend the double header. Sixteen seats means reserving ahead, and note the calendar: Ébène closes August 10–29 for summer holidays.

ÉBÈNE

8 rue Falguière, 75015

Open Tuesday-Saturday for lunch & dinner

Closed Sunday & Monday

Reservations online or at +33 1 42 19 98 01

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