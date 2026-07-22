Paris by Mouth

Paris by Mouth

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Colin Holland's avatar
Colin Holland
Jul 24

Very interesting and the 6 course menu seems superb. Perhaps some time you could review the restaurant Le Rhodia at the museum?

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1 reply by Meg Zimbeck
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Donna Jones
Jul 22

i love your reviews, and I am not a foodie. But though I wouldn't eat most of the plates at this restaurant I still want to go because you make it sound so good, and I admire the chef and love the cabinetry in the charger and the walls!

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