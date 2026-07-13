Paris by Mouth

Paris by Mouth

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Letters From Paris's avatar
Letters From Paris
Jul 14

Choosing where to have a meal in Paris can feel a bit like Alice in Wonderland facing the EAT ME dilemma… but this review Meg! Everything about how Bittikesu is described makes me want to go… I particularly like the NA beverage options, a rare thing, which shouldn’t be these days. (I usually love my glass of wine with a meal but in this heat? ) Thank you Meg! I will be reserving here!

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1 reply by Meg Zimbeck
Colin Holland's avatar
Colin Holland
Jul 13

A very special meal especially for single diners. I would prefer to have a small glass of wine with each course and pay the inclusive cost.

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1 reply by Meg Zimbeck
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