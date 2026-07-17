Finding a good restaurant in Paris has never been harder. Not because there are fewer good ones — there are more than ever — but because the signal has collapsed into noise. Everyone has a list. Influencers eat for free, algorithms surface whatever photographs well, and last year’s rankings sit online as if nothing has changed since.

This list is different. Every restaurant I visit — anonymously, paying full price, funded entirely by your subscriptions — is being tested for one thing: is it good enough to hang with the fifty names below? I’m not chasing the hottest openings, though some are here, or focusing on Michelin stars. I’m trying to find the tables that are worth your time and money in Paris, whether that means a 21€ lunch or a once-a-year splurge.

This list is alive. I publish a fresh edition three times a year, and no restaurant keeps its place on reputation alone — everything here eventually faces a revisit. Restaurants change. Chefs leave, kitchens coast, prices creep past what the cooking justifies. When that happens, they leave the list, no matter how beloved.

Below you’ll find our fifty favorite restaurants in Paris, ordered by my most recent visit. And because fifty is still a lot to choose from, the end of this post sorts them by what you actually need: open Sunday, open Monday, good for vegetarians, air conditioning, the right arrondissement.

Somewhere below is your next great meal in Paris.

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