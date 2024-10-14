Paris by Mouth

Paris by Mouth

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Tariq
Mar 3, 2025

Meg, I love your blog. Thank you for all of the work and insight. I will be in Paris alone in late March. Based on your review I’ve made a reservation at Chez George for lunch. I know this is a stereotypical American question, but do you know if they have menus in English. I’m lost in their handwritten French menu, but I want to go there to admire all of the traditional French options. Let me know if you know please. Thanks again

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Carlene's avatar
Carlene
Jul 21

Hi Meg, I just wanted to pass along my recent frustrating experience trying to get a reservation at Chez George. I ate here last year (having read about it on your blog) and really enjoyed it. So I called to get a reservation for my daughter but no one ever answered. Repeated email attempts went unanswered as well. When I finally got through by phone, they actually laughed at me, took a name for the reservation but didn’t ask for any contact info. Now I’m concerned they won’t honor the reservation as we have no written confirmation. I’ll let you know what ends up happening….

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