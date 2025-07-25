Recoin is GOOD ★ ★
60 Rue Saint-Sabin, 75011
Open every day for lunch & dinner
Reservations for lunch online or at +33 1 55 28 67 36
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Recoin isn’t new, but my appreciation for it increases with every visit, and there have been quite a few lately. To me, it’s a near-perfect lunch spot, especially after a visit to the nearby Bastille market (Thursday & Sunday mornings until ~1pm).
The crowd is local, and familiar - the folks working here know their customers. There are dogs on the terrace. Tables are tiny, and close together. For those of you craving a less-touristy restaurant experience, Recoin is a very good option.
The menu at lunch is a great bargain, with two courses (entrée-plat or plat-dessert) for 23.50€. Three courses are 27€.
Starters I have loved include this thinly sliced roast pork (above) with XO sauce and cilantro, and this panzanella salad with summer tomatoes and basil (below).
The blini (above) seems always to be on the menu, here topped with smoked herring, raw cream, citron and dill. It’s delicious. I’ve also loved the tempura of cuttlefish (below) with pilpil and pimenton de la vera.
Main dishes are served in small portion - it’s lunch - but they pack a punch.
I recently loved this dish of lamb ragout (above), served on polenta with baby fennel and topped with obione - a saline maritime herb that I’d never before tasted. I also really liked their crèpine de chorizo (below) - a little pocket of porky goodness, served with delicious beets and an apple ketchup.
Desserts are simple, but solid.
I’ve enjoyed a very serviceable crème caramel (above), and I adored this barely sweet dish (below) of fig leaf ice cream with mirabelle plums and a smattering of crumble.
Not every dish at Recoin knocks it out of the park, but they’re sincere and sweet and any flaws are easily forgiven because of the (low) price. They’re also easy to book.
At night, the program shifts away from a prix-fixe menu to small plates. I haven’t been for dinner, but I can’t imagine not liking it, based on my many happy lunch visits.
If you’re tempted to go soon, you’ll be happy to know that Recoin isn’t closing for summer vacation. But between August 1-24 they’ll be open for dinner only (no lunch).
Find our full calendar of what’s open during August
RECOIN
60 Rue Saint-Sabin, 75011
Open every day for lunch & dinner
Reservations for lunch online or at +33 1 55 28 67 36
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We visited Recoin for lunch today. It was by far our best lunch thus far, two weeks into our month-long stay. Tuna sashimi and quiche to start, followed by poisson dumplings with beurre blanc and fish of the day. The vegetables were stars of the dishes… zucchini, artichokes. And dessert… parfait glacé au tonka. Perfect service. We will be back before we leave Paris.
Thank you for this recommendation!
Looks like they are taking reservations at night.