Recoin is GOOD ★ ★ 60 Rue Saint-Sabin, 75011

Open every day for lunch & dinner

Reservations for lunch online or at +33 1 55 28 67 36

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Outside at Recoin

Recoin isn’t new, but my appreciation for it increases with every visit, and there have been quite a few lately. To me, it’s a near-perfect lunch spot, especially after a visit to the nearby Bastille market (Thursday & Sunday mornings until ~1pm).

Inside at Recoin

The crowd is local, and familiar - the folks working here know their customers. There are dogs on the terrace. Tables are tiny, and close together. For those of you craving a less-touristy restaurant experience, Recoin is a very good option.

The menu at lunch is a great bargain, with two courses (entrée-plat or plat-dessert) for 23.50€. Three courses are 27€.

Fines tranches de rôti de cochon, sauce XO, coriandre

Starters I have loved include this thinly sliced roast pork (above) with XO sauce and cilantro, and this panzanella salad with summer tomatoes and basil (below).

Panzanella, basilic violet

Blini hareng fumé, crème crue, citron, aneth

The blini (above) seems always to be on the menu, here topped with smoked herring, raw cream, citron and dill. It’s delicious. I’ve also loved the tempura of cuttlefish (below) with pilpil and pimenton de la vera.

Tempura de seiche, pilpil, pimenton de la vera

Main dishes are served in small portion - it’s lunch - but they pack a punch.

Ragoût d’agneau, polenta, obione, mini fenouil

I recently loved this dish of lamb ragout (above), served on polenta with baby fennel and topped with obione - a saline maritime herb that I’d never before tasted. I also really liked their crèpine de chorizo (below) - a little pocket of porky goodness, served with delicious beets and an apple ketchup.

Crèpine de chorizo, betterave, ketchup pomme

Desserts are simple, but solid.

Crème caramel

I’ve enjoyed a very serviceable crème caramel (above), and I adored this barely sweet dish (below) of fig leaf ice cream with mirabelle plums and a smattering of crumble.

Glace feuille de figuier, prune

Not every dish at Recoin knocks it out of the park, but they’re sincere and sweet and any flaws are easily forgiven because of the (low) price. They’re also easy to book.

At night, the program shifts away from a prix-fixe menu to small plates. I haven’t been for dinner, but I can’t imagine not liking it, based on my many happy lunch visits.

If you’re tempted to go soon, you’ll be happy to know that Recoin isn’t closing for summer vacation. But between August 1-24 they’ll be open for dinner only (no lunch).

Find our full calendar of what’s open during August

RECOIN

60 Rue Saint-Sabin, 75011

Open every day for lunch & dinner

Reservations for lunch online or at +33 1 55 28 67 36

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