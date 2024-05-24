The question I’m most often asked and have the hardest time answering is “what’s your favorite restaurant?” I have a list of fifty favorites and it’s hard to choose just one.

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But I understand that fifty options can feel overwhelming, even if they’re broken down into categories.

If I need to deliver a quick answer and don’t have time to inquire about mitigating circumstances (is there a vegetarian? Do you need it to be open on Sunday? Are you booking in advance?) I always have a trio at the ready, including a classic bistro, something really modern or international, and a fancier “special occasion” spot.