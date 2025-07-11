Paris by Mouth

Paris by Mouth

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Dominic's avatar
Dominic
Oct 6, 2025

This was the best meal I had in a trip that started in San Sebastian and ended in Paris. Inventive and successful in its invention, well judged and superbly balanced. And that tarte tatin was outstanding.

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1 reply by Meg Zimbeck
Mao Zhou's avatar
Mao Zhou
Jul 12, 2025

Jeez! Those pictures. My god! Stunning

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