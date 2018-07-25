Restaurant ReviewsLes Enfants du MarchéAn earlier reviewAaron AyscoughJul 25, 2018∙ Paid7ShareA more recent review (2026) can be found here:Restaurant ReviewsLes Enfants du MarchéMeg Zimbeck·Apr 3We’ve rated Les Enfants du Marché as GOOD with two stars * *Read full storyThis post is for paid subscribersSubscribeAlready a paid subscriber? Sign inPreviousNextA guest post byAaron AyscoughPronounced, "A scoff." American wine writer, based in Paris. Author of NOT DRINKING POISON, a newsletter about natural wine, and THE WORLD OF NATURAL WINE (Artisan Books, 2022). Subscribe to Aaron