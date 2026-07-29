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Wine Speak by Tom Marquardt's avatar
Wine Speak by Tom Marquardt
4d

We loved it for the same reasons. The wine pairings were superb in the tasting menu. One of our favorite discoveries in recent years. It's next to a Relais & Chateau and we made a promise to stay there next visit.

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1 reply by Meg Zimbeck
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Jess
3d

I was going to comment I loved that restaurant yet just realised I had been to neighboring Chez Fernand Christine and not at Le Christine. Food looks amazing!

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1 reply by Meg Zimbeck
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