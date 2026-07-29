Le Christine is rated GOOD ★ ★ 1 Rue Christine, 75006

Open every day for lunch & dinner

Reservations online or at +33 1 40 51 71 64

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Le Christine sits on the rue Christine in a pocket of the 6th where galleries, antique shops, and small bookstores outnumber every other kind of commerce. The Beaux-Arts is a stone’s throw away. These quiet streets are the Saint-Germain that travelers dream about, including the many readers and tour guests who have recommended Le Christine to me. I finally followed your advice and made it into this restaurant with a giant fork mounted over its green facade.

Chef Rodolphe Despagne, whose training runs through Garance and Le Grand Véfour, developed a passion for fermentation and smoking during a stint in Copenhagen, and both threads run visibly through his cooking. This is his first menu as head chef, and it’s a confident one. But I have strong thoughts on how to order here.

I first came in April with three of our wonderful tour guides. We ordered à la carte that night, and the experience left me frustrated. I loved the food, but the prices were high for portions that felt shockingly small. In June, I returned to try a different format — the six-course tasting menu with the wine pairing, and it was one of the most exciting meals I’ve had in Saint-Germain. Good enough, in fact, to land Le Christine on our list of 50 Favorite Restaurants in Paris.

THE FOOD

The June tasting began the way both meals here begin: with a parade of amuse-bouches. A miniature olive tree arrives hung with edible “olives” that snap open into gilda flavors of anchovy and pepper.

Amuse-bouches

My favorite was “roasted chicken in one bite” — chicken breast mixed with wine, dehydrated, and layered with lettuce. It sounds strange, and it tasted uncannily like a bite of Sunday roast chicken with salad. I also loved the puff pastry filled with Isigny cream and Parmesan, topped with briny bottarga.

From there, the six courses (105€). The white asparagus arrives over a thin tart with a sauce of vin jaune and 30-month Comté, finished with a drizzle of fir tree oil.

Brioche and grilled sardine

The grilled sardine is the chef’s signature dish: draped with smoky lardo di Colonnata over a beurre blanc with toasted kombu oil, with small fried croutons beneath for crunch. It comes with the house-made brioche feuilletée, fermented for three days before baking.

Amberjack belly and filet

The amberjack comes in two parts. First, some luxurious slices of amberjack belly smoked on the barbecue, served over a tempura bite with horseradish. Next: filet of amberjack that’s been matured for a week, swimming in a sauce of kombu infused with rhubarb and elderflower.

Krung-marinated quail with Kampot pepper sauce

The quail is a highlight — marinated in krung, a Cambodian aromatic paste built on lemongrass, galangal, kaffir lime leaves, garlic, and turmeric, then grilled over binchotan alongside charred sucrine lettuce. The cold white sauce is spiked with Kampot pepper. The Cambodian thread is personal: the chef’s wife comes from Cambodia, and her influence runs through the menu alongside Despagne’s fermentation work.

Aged Mimolette with honey and lemon

The cheese course, inspired by the work of Anne-Sophie Pic, is extra-old Mimolette with honey and lemon: familiar flavors that are hard to imagine together, and very successful.

Chocolate soufflé crêpe with sobacha custard

Dessert is a chocolate soufflé crêpe with buckwheat praline, sobacha custard, and puffed buckwheat on top.

Mignardises

Mignardises close the meal: a rice pudding cake, a mini Saint-Honoré, and melon pâte de fruit.

The portions and pacing all made sense with this tasting menu format (105€). By the end of that dinner in June, our table was unanimous: Le Christine is a surprisingly wonderful restaurant. I don’t think any of us expected to eat this well surrounded by travelers in the heart of Saint-Germain.

Our verdict was different in April. That night we ordered à la carte, and I need to warn you against doing the same. The cooking was delicious — I wanted more of everything at every turn — but the à la carte portions were confusingly smaller than tasting-menu portions.

Lamb saddle with cima di rapa

The roasted saddle of lamb (44€) was a single two-inch medallion that was smaller than the accompanying leaf. Two bites, max.

Sea scallop s

The scallop main (42€) appeared to be one fat scallop, sliced in half and fanned into several segments. The portions were so unusually small that I genuinely wondered if the kitchen had made a mistake.

There were many bright spots, including the asparagus tart that we tasted again in June, but we left the table hungry. My guests felt ripped off on my behalf. The return visit in June was a redemption for this kitchen, but I have to underline that Le Christine works best when you order the tasting menu.

THE DRINKS

The wine list runs past 500 references, with serious depth in Burgundy and a really excellent selection of champagnes — which we made use of in April, when I learned an hour before dinner that one of our guides had received her French citizenship that very day. A friend in the wine industry studied the list online and steered us to R. Pouillon's "Les Chataigniers" (139€), a single-vineyard Pinot Meunier that made the toast feel properly celebratory. Le Christine also offers wine pairings with both tasting menus (55€ with the five-course, 75€ with the six). We went this route in June and were very happy. The sommelier was very chatty and glad to share detail about every selection. For non-drinkers, there are house fermentations — a honey ginger beer and a red fruit kombucha (9€) — along with juices from L'Arbre à Jus.

THE VIBE

Dining room at Le Christine

The dining room mixes exposed stone and terra cotta walls, old dark beams overhead, and herringbone parquet with softer touches: pleated string pendant lamps, velvet banquettes, a wainscot of scalloped green tile, tabletops traced in raised web-like patterns. A window at the back opens onto the kitchen. Nothing about the room is chasing a trend — this is not the young, natural-wine-fueled energy of the 11th. Le Christine is built for a well-heeled Saint-Germain crowd that wants to be cared for, in comfortable banquettes, with service that moves seamlessly into English when necessary.

THE VERDICT

If you order the tasting menu — 80€ for five courses (with a vegetarian option available) or 105€ for six — Le Christine is an easy recommendation. It’s ambitious, personal cooking in the prettiest corner of Saint-Germain, with warm English-friendly service. They are open every day. There's also a three-course lunch at 45€ on weekdays, which may be the gentlest introduction of all. Just don't order à la carte.

LE CHRISTINE

1 Rue Christine, 75006

Open every day for lunch & dinner

Reservations online or at +33 1 40 51 71 64

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