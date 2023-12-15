Paris by Mouth

Paris by Mouth

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Letters From Paris
Dec 15, 2023

Love Juveniles… have for decades. Love that it’s Pere en fille - don’t see that much. ❤️

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1 reply by Meg Zimbeck
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Sally Deedes
May 8, 2024

Absolutely one of the very best. Lunch a couple of weeks ago was Fabulous - a perfect plate of food. We all left saying that was one of the best meals ever.......and delightful people.

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1 reply by Meg Zimbeck
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