Paris by Mouth

Paris by Mouth

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Donatellonerd's avatar
Donatellonerd
1d

I'm a little unclear on what you mean by a dish that size s"hould be someone's favorite and it wasn't". No one at your table loves suckling pig, so it doesn't matter that it's excellent and everyone should pass on it,. or people who love suckling pig should order it but no one else? serious question from people eating there Sunday the 2nd on your recommendation who are very fond of suckling pig when it's excellent. also, what if you love magret and detest licorice (but enjoy fennel)?

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1 reply by Meg Zimbeck
Bobby Frank's avatar
Bobby Frank
6d

First off, I truly love France. I travel mostly as a Flaneur and try to go twice per year (thank God for points/miles) for from 5-6 weeks per visit. Sometimes I fly into or out of Paris so love the restaurant scene, of course. It seems, from the occasional restaurant review of yours I have read that you visit the restaurant just once. As a retired restaurant critic, I feel it is necessary to visit a restaurant a minimum of three times, as I did, to truly be able to write a spot on review. What is your protocol?

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1 reply by Meg Zimbeck
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