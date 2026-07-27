Calcifer is rated GOOD ★ ★ 41 Rue Notre Dame de Nazareth, 75003

Open Wednesday-Sunday for lunch & dinner

Closed Monday & Tuesday

Reservations online or at +33 1 86 04 90 83

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Live-fire restaurants usually announce themselves with smoke and swagger. Calcifer is quieter than that. The flame here isn’t the point so much as the method — it turns up the flavor of whatever it touches and then gets out of the way. When it works, as it does with a duck breast I’m still thinking about, the results are as good as anything I’ve eaten this year.

The restaurant opened this spring in the old Istr space near République. It’s the first solo venture for Antoine Rollin, who ran dining rooms at Le Gabriel, Le Bistrot Flaubert, and Hémicycle. In the kitchen is Gaétano Carpinelli, a young Italian chef who trained at Passerini and Maison Troisgros. The cooking is Basque and Spanish at heart, with flashes of Asian spice.

THE FOOD

Magret de canard, réglisse, haricots verts (32€)

The menu moves fast. I ate here twice in seventeen days and nearly everything had changed from one carte to the next. But one constant — for very good reason — is the magret de canard. The duck breast arrives sliced over green beans, the skin crusted dark in licorice, the meat beneath rosy and yielding, fresh-herb condiments cutting the sweetness. It’s one of the best things I’ve eaten this year.

Picanha de bœuf jersiaise (60€, 500g)

The kitchen is just as good on beef. The picanha of Jersey beef came properly charred and evenly rare, sliced onto a silver platter in its own jus — the sort of thing that looks simple and almost never is.

Barbue, pil pil, guindillas d’Oscar (100€/kg)

And if you’re dining with seafood lovers, order the whole Brill in pil pil. A whole fish arrives bronzed and glistening in a collagen-enriched sauce slicked with sliced garlic and a scatter of guindilla chilies — a classic Basque preparation, executed beautifully.

Cochinillo de Burgos (one quarter, 70€)

The suckling pig is the one thing I’d pass on. The skin blisters and lacquers as it should and it’s beautifully cooked. But an animal this size ought to be somebody’s favorite dish, and it wasn’t anyone’s.

Potatoes, charred padron pepper, smoked sucrine lettuce

These big dishes come without sides, but you should order some - we were crazy about the roasted potatoes and charred padron peppers (8€ each). We loved the smoked sucrine lettuce so much that we ordered a second plate (5€).

The beginning of the menu — the “mets” section — contains some notable treasures.

Pain grillé with anchois de Getaria (12€)

One of the best things I ate here barely met the fire at all: three fingers of grilled bread under a slick of herbed butter and a glossy Basque anchovy.

Morcilla, aubergine mauve, salsa roja (15€)

The morcilla with eggplant and salsa roja won’t be for everyone — blood sausage rarely is. But the vinegary red pepper sauce slices straight through the richness, the spicing is precise, and I ate most of it while the rest of the table hesitated.

Langoustines (20€) and palourdes (15€)

The langoustines were lovely — sweet, smoky, barely touched by the flame. So were the wild clams in a mild green curry that I enjoyed on my first visit. There were advertised in the mets section alongside genuinely shareable things like the anchovy toasts, but neither dish is really shareable. A single slim langoustine split between friends is a tease rather than a course, and the clams were too few to divide. I wanted more of both.

Asperges blanches (12€)

White asparagus, charred over the coals and laid in a frothy cream flecked with lovage and acacia blossom, is stunning — smoke, cream and a floral lift, precisely balanced. But it’s another small plate, and it’s the only thing here a vegetarian could really eat, aside from the sides. Sized up and dressed up a little, it could be a genuine vegetarian main. As it stands, there isn’t one.

It’s odd to question the generosity of a restaurant whose big plates are frequently too much to finish. But it’s hard to know from the menu whether you’re ordering a bite or a platter. I’m a fan of the food, but the menu would benefit from a little more clarity about which dishes are bites and which are meant to be shared.

Lemon sorbet (6€) and tarta de queso (10€)

If you ordered big, you might want to finish with a light and refreshing lemon sorbet. But if you have room, I recommend tarta de queso, a burnt Basque cheesecake, barely set in the middle, with a roasted apricot alongside. And a friend of mine raved about their sticky toffee pudding.

THE DRINKS

The wine list runs to a dozen pages and it’s a serious document, balancing natural and low-intervention bottles against classified Bordeaux and grand cru Burgundy. Bottles start at 30€ and there’s a real working list in the 40–65€ range.

The Jura is unusually deep for a restaurant this size. Against smoke and animal fat, this is the smartest corner of the list; the Fumey-Chatelain Arbois chardonnay (54€) is what I’d pour with almost everything here. The Loire is nearly as good, with Chidaine and Huet in Montlouis and Vouvray, a run of Sancerre that climbs to three different François Cotat bottlings, and reds from Amirault and Alliet. Elsewhere the list shows its southern personality: Gauby and Roc d’Anglade from the Languedoc, Léon Barral, Commando G and Alberto Orte from Spain, Giudicelli from Corsica. There’s a prestige tier if you want it — Château Latour, Château-Grillet, a Meursault 1er cru at 272€ — but it isn’t the point, and nobody will push you toward it.

Cocktails are simple and well made — a negroni or a margarita at 12€, a tinto de verano at 7€ that is exactly right in a heat wave. The non-alcoholic list includes a Tanqueray 0.0 gin and tonic (11€), Peroni 0.0 (7€), and house apple juice (8€).

THE VIBE

The room is appealing. The front is a proper old-Paris brasserie — mosaic floor in russet and olive, white globe lights, deep tan leather booths, a dark wood bar. Walk through and it turns theatrical: oxblood walls draped in fabric, silk lanterns, and a glowing open kitchen. Ask for the back if you want atmosphere, the front if you want to see your food.

Service was excellent on both nights, though I should say that neither night was especially busy and that Rollin recognized me. I’ll add this: I remember him from Le Bistrot Flaubert and from Hémicycle, where he was a force of hospitality long before he had any idea what I did for a living. Here, in his own dining room, that tendency is magnified. You feel less like a customer than like someone being welcomed into a (smoky delicious) home.

THE VERDICT

Antoine Rollin and Gaétano Carpinelli have built something genuinely likeable here — cooking that’s precise without being precious, a room that’s warm and a little theatrical, and service that makes you want to stay. Come with meat and fish lovers who like to share. Vegetarians will want to skip this one.

A few practical notes: Calcifer is a few steps from République, which makes it easy to reach from almost anywhere in the city. It’s open Wednesday through Sunday for both lunch and dinner, which makes it one of the better Sunday-night options in Paris — a night when much of the city goes dark. It is staying open all summer, with no August closure. And the air conditioning is powerful enough to counter a Paris heat wave.

Calcifer is GOOD and gets ★ ★. We’ve added it to our list of 50 favorites.

CALCIFER

41 Rue Notre Dame de Nazareth, 75003

Open Wednesday-Sunday for lunch & dinner

Closed Monday & Tuesday

Reservations online or at +33 1 86 04 90 83

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