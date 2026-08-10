Paris by Mouth

Paris by Mouth

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Letter reader's avatar
Letter reader
5h

The resto and that dinner look like heaven to me. Getting out to the 16th is less than ideal but Alt would appear to be worth it. I too hope it finds its audience .

Reply
Share
Averie In Real Life's avatar
Averie In Real Life
6h

No one is above having online booking access in 2026! Just what no one in a time zone 10 hours apart wants is trying to call a restaurant in the middle of the night, and in another language. And it sounds like even in French there was plenty of confusion and awkwardness. Doesn't matter how good the food is if it's gatekept. Thanks for your honesty as always.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Paris by Mouth · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture