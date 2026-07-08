We’ve rated Alt as GOOD with two stars * *

Reminder: You can find more than 300 additional restaurants, all anonymously reviewed, rated and organized by location, in our restaurant index here:

We’ll be publishing our full review of Alt on August 5.

In the meantime, we’re recommending it as GOOD with two stars * * and it will remain open all this summer (not closing for holidays).

ALT

25 Rue le Sueur, 75016

Open Monday-Friday for lunch & dinner

Open Saturday for dinner only

Closed Sunday

Reservations at +33 1 45 00 13 05

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