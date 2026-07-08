Alt
New review coming in August 2026
We’ve rated Alt as GOOD with two stars * *
Reminder: You can find more than 300 additional restaurants, all anonymously reviewed, rated and organized by location, in our restaurant index here:
We’ll be publishing our full review of Alt on August 5.
In the meantime, we’re recommending it as GOOD with two stars * * and it will remain open all this summer (not closing for holidays).
ALT
25 Rue le Sueur, 75016
Open Monday-Friday for lunch & dinner
Open Saturday for dinner only
Closed Sunday
Reservations at +33 1 45 00 13 05
COMING TO PARIS ?
We’d love to welcome you for a food tour! For more than a decade, we’ve been offering delicious walking tours of Paris’s best artisan food shops. Three hours, led in English by true experts, 8 guests max.
Our food tours have been praised by The New York Times, Food & Wine magazine, the BBC, the Washington Post, Rick Steves, and the LA Times. We’ve been the #1 food tour on TripAdvisor for more than a decade.