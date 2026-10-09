I’m feeling nostalgic as I put the finishing touches on this newsletter, because I’ve spent most of my recent waking hours poring over a new book about Le Chateaubriand.

In case you missed it, this groundbreaking Paris restaurant will be closing in December. My most recent review was in 2023:

Seize-ing the day in 2008

That review touches on the evolution and impact of the place, reminds us that their tasting menu used to cost 45€, and shares a 2008 photo of an aspiring food writer drinking 1664 with Iñaki at 7am.

It was a different time. Not because we were young and could stay up all night. Not because everything was cheaper. But because the food scene in Paris was wildly interesting. This book is reminding me in such a profound way that the fifteen-year period that preceded the pandemic was magic. A golden era. Small and scrappy chef-owned restaurants dominated the scene. Nobody spent on decor or marketing, and prices were low enough that chefs could experiment. If one or two bites on a 45€ menu didn’t hit, we didn’t care. This new breed of restaurants, run by young people, felt real and messy and personal.

Cut to the 2026 rentrée and the restaurant news seems to be split, like society at large, between big money and small fry.

Big Money / Groups

Anne-Sophie Pic Paris (1st) — After closing her chain restaurant in Dubai, Pic has opened at the Fondation Cartier in Paris. At one point during the 260€ dinner, you are handed a headset so you can listen to a poem-recipe about berlingots. The 120€ lunch that Time Out calls “a discount” does not include this headset experience.

Lucas Carton (8th) has been bought by Lapérouse Holding, founded last year by Benjamin Patou with Antoine Arnault, the eldest son of the LVMH billionaire Bernard Arnault. They reopened in late September with television star Cyril Lignac (think Bobby Flay) leading the kitchen. We have not historically been kind to Lignac in these pages so I’m not sure how to feel about this.

The same group, Lapérouse Holding, just took over Auberge Bressane (7th). We had this classic bistro on our list of 50 Favorites but took it off last year when it went downhill. It has since been renovated and quietly reopened, according to Le Figaro.

L'Orangerie (8th) — The Four Seasons George V reopened its two-star restaurant on September 15 with chef Bertrand Noeureuil, who had been running L'Observatoire du Gabriel in Bordeaux. The restaurant he left behind is reportedly becoming a comedy club. L’Orangerie serves seven tables under the glass roof, with menus at 285€ and 350€. Alan Taudon, the chef who vacated L’Orangerie, is shuffling over to the Hôtel de Crillon to open his own gastronomic table in 2027.

Walter Butler, the financier who now owns L'Ambroisie (4th) and Pierre Hermé (everywhere), reopened the legendary, if slightly cheesy, L'Alcazar (6th).

Stéphane Manigold's Groupe Éclore, which already holds Maison Rostang, Substance, Le Bistrot Flaubert and Granite among others, opened Paris Bonheur (17th) with Pauline Nicolas in the kitchen.

In December the million-dollar Ducasse Group (with 33 restaurants in 16 countries) will take over a listed 1930s building in Clichy, four thousand square meters of it. They plan without any hint of irony to keep the name Maison du Peuple.

Bruno Verjus at Table in 2020. Photo for Paris by Mouth by Emily Monaco

But it’s not all good news for restaurant groups and big money investors. The chef and former food blogger Bruno Verjus announced that “fine dining is dead.” He’ll be closing Table (12th), where dinner is priced at 480€, in December. His restaurant near the Aligre market was launched with financial backing from millionaire Olivier Baussan, who founded L'Occitane. Table gained two Michelin stars and rose in 2024 to #3 on the World’s 50 Best list. Verjus’ pronouncement has prompted a lot of editorializing about the state of fine dining. My favorite take, unsurprisingly, comes from Ruth Reichl.

On her recent trip to Paris, she was a bit let down at the fine-dining Astrance, for the same reasons that I felt deflated there. She preferred the more modest Dandelion, an indie darling that’s on our 50 Favorites list. If fine dining dies and leaves dandelions, I might not shed too many tears.

Small Fry / Fries

But if fine dining dies and leaves only street food, I will be bummed. When I look at recent openings and press coverage, most of the action is about sandwiches, handrolls, and frites.

Mallory Gabsi, the Belgian chef who holds a star at his own restaurant in the 17th, has opened a fritkot on the rue des Petits Carreaux (2nd) called 140° — the temperature of the first fry.

Bar Nomo (1st) is a new handroll bar on the rue du Marché-Saint-Honoré from the Bar Omi team.

El Cheikh (13th), Babz (10th) and Sheesh (2nd) are new spots for sandwiches.

The More Interesting Middle

I’m increasingly uninterested in reviewing museum and palace restaurants. And I’d rather leave the street food reviews to Le Fooding, since that’s all they seem to do anymore. What I care about, in part because I think you care about it, is the middle ground where restaurants are highly motivated but also personal. I want to highlight the hustlers, the independent owners (when possible), the strivers. Toward that end, here’s the recent news that I find interesting:

Bund (2nd) — Ryuya Ono was sous-chef to Bruno Verjus at Table and to Sota Atsumi at Maison. He opened Magma in the 11th, which spent a year on our 50 Favorites, and in June he opened this second place on the rue Feydeau, named for the Shanghai waterfront. Le Figaro gave Bund 7.5 and called it Chinese bistronomy of great finesse. Lunch menus from 29€.

Le Poisson Volant (11th) — The team behind Le Cornichon has opened a two-level resto-bar-club on the rue Marguerite-Moret with aquariums and dancing until dawn. The Chinese menu was devised with Hélène Rinck and Yanxin Yin: imperial rolls, caramel pork, pig’s trotter, langoustine tartare. So yes, that’s two second openings from 11th arrondissement teams, both doing Chinese. Rubin in Le Figaro describes the spring rolls as so plump they’d pass for a puffer jacket this winter.



Pénates (11th) — opened in a former distillery at the back of a courtyard on the boulevard Voltaire with a garden terrace and a robata (a Japanese charcoal grill) in the main room. Lunch menus at 19€ and 24€ with bread from Ten Belles.

And over in the 9th, that other hotbed of new openings, we find Double Impact. A duo of young chefs has opened behind the square d'Anvers serving surprise menus with a Mediterranean bent (75€ & 95€, lunch for 38€). Emmanuel Rubin reviewed it in Le Figaro on October 1 under the headline "Double oui !" And also in the 9th…

Akatcha (9th) — The three young associates behind 228 Litres and La Cave Pigalle opened this over the summer, a relaxed gastronomic room with natural wine to the fore. The cooking is French and comes from two Japanese chefs: Naohisa Hiwatashi, formerly second at the starred Abri, with Hazama on pastry, previously at Granite. Menus at 48€ and 72€. Le Figaro gave it 8.5 out of 10, the highest mark they handed any new Paris table this season, called it a serious candidate for a Michelin star, and said to go before the prices climb.

Over in Ménilmontant, Eupatoria 5 (20th) has been getting a lot of press, and the reason is partly what it used to be. For nearly forty years, 5 rue d'Eupatoria was Eva Pritsky, a discreet bar with a piano and a library where the evenings ran long. Eva has since died. The new owners kept her walls, her library and the art, and put in Greek cooking made with French produce. The chef is Basile Eidel, who was on Top Chef this year and ran Boucan in Belleville from 2021 to 2023.

Amarante (12th) — In sadder news, this classic bistro near Bastille, which we reviewed here, has been closed for weeks because chef-owner Christophe Philippe is unwell. He’s set up a fundraiser, which you can find here.

Ends of an Era

See their Instagram for last events through 2026

Le Chateaubriand (11th) — You can still catch Le Chateaubriand for the next few months before the shutter comes down in December. Aizpitarte, who now spends most of his time in Biarritz, has been performing an extended swan song. Since last December the restaurant has run four-hands dinners advertised on posters styled as boxing bills, eight rounds, reservations by telephone only. Alexandre Gauthier of La Grenouillère, Alain Ducasse with Christophe Saintagne, Yves Camdeborde, the late Bertrand Grébaut of Septime. On October 4 it was Raquel Carena of Le Baratin, whom Aizpitarte calls, in the book I’m reading, simply the best chef in Paris. Still to come: Valentin Raffali of Bus Palladium, the restaurant’s longtime sommelier Hanne Grunewald, and Kris Yenbamroong of Night+Market in Los Angeles.

Aux Deux Amis (11th) — Down the street and in the same spirit, Aux Deux Amis was also sold. David Vincent-Loyola worked at Le Chateaubriand before turning a 1960s café into one of the defining natural wine counters in Paris in 2010. He recently sold and handed the keys to Tibor Granat of Les Enfants Perdus with Louis Plichet of L’Oursin, and the chef is Guillaume de Saint-Sauveur.

If you want to read an oral history of this era, built from more than a hundred interviews, The Complete Works of Le Chateaubriand (2006–2026) is out now in English. It’s like Meet Me in the Bathroom, but for bistronomy.

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RECENT REVIEWS

In case you missed them, here’s what we reviewed in September:

UPCOMING EVENTS

Through October 11 — The Fête des Vendanges de Montmartre, which we flagged last month, is happening right now at the foot of the Sacré-Cœur. Parade, food stalls and the harvest of Paris’s last vineyard. The wine is still supposedly foul. If you don’t want to take your chances with street tartiflette, grab a meal nearby at Les Collonges or Aléa.

October 13–17 — The Publicis Drugstore holds the second edition of its Food & Wine Festival on the Champs-Élysées.

October 28–29 — Not Paris, but worth knowing if you’re in New York. Sota Atsumi of Maison is cooking two nights at Estela, 47 East Houston Street.

Chocolate “fashion” at the Salon

October 28 to November 1 — The Salon du Chocolat et de la Pâtisserie returns to Porte de Versailles for its 31st edition, around five hundred participants from sixty countries. As we said last month, Le Grand Pan is your best bet for eating nearby.

Through December — Le Chateaubriand’s farewell residencies continue to the end, with Valentin Raffali from Bus Palladium, their sommelier Hanne Grunewald, and Kris Yenbamroong from Night+Market in Los Angeles still to come. Watch their Instagram for details.

Year round — We run really excellent Paris food tours in October and every other month of the year (learn more here). If you’re coming to Paris, we’d love to have you! If you have a visiting friend, please send them our way. We’re relying more heavily on word of mouth since search engine traffic has declined dramatically, so if you’ve ever sent someone to us, thank you!

Learn more about our tours