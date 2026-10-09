Paris by Mouth

Paris by Mouth

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John Rieber's avatar
John Rieber
Oct 9

A wave of sadness hit me reading this...not because of your writing which is always articulate, informative and insightful - but because this is a trend in far too many cities and wine regions: restaurants and wineries becoming part of a "brand" - individuality is gone away and a corporate mindset takes over, usually leeching out any personality and creativity that existed - and always with grandiose tasting menus and prices. My wife and I are spending a week in Paris over New Years with some friends and plan to seek out and support restaurants still run by people not companies...

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Mr Mark Evans's avatar
Mr Mark Evans
Oct 11

I was luckily enough to eat at la Famille in Montmartre, where I had deconstructed kebab, and which seemed revolutionary at the time, but typing it now makes me cringe. Anyway somehow managed to blag a table at le chateaubriand many years later and it was an unforgettable tasting menu, in summer so Paris was just starting to wind down. Earlier this year, I made it to Petit Grill Basque in Saint Jean de Luz and it was just about the best meal I had on my little trip to the pays basque. I think Inaki has loomed large on my Paris dining journey (cringing again) and le Chateaubriand closing definitely feels for me like a significant shift.

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