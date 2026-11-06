Word of Mouth is our monthly roundup of Paris food news, recent reviews and upcoming events. Find past editions here.

Protests in Paris

You’ve probably seen the headlines. Since mid-October, there have been four major protest days in France. They began with students and have since drawn in unions and other groups. The worst night in Paris was October 17, when looting broke out on the margins of a largely peaceful march, mostly around République and Les Halles. Thousands of shops were damaged across France, many of them small neighborhood businesses.

The picture on the ground has been calmer than the images suggest. The marches on October 24 and 31 were moved to the eastern edge of the city. Both were mostly peaceful, with clashes confined to the end of the routes.

For visitors, the real cost has been inconvenience rather than danger: closed subway stations, museums shut for a Saturday, plans that had to change. It’s also a little odd to see plywood protecting so many storefronts. The French term for window shopping is lèche-vitrines, or window licking. This season, it comes with a risk of splinters.

In most Paris neighborhoods, daily life is carrying on. The day after the October 24 march, I shared a glimpse on Instagram: after the march, les courses (the shopping). This stretch of Montorgueil was largely untouched by the protests, as were the entire Left Bank, Montmartre and western Paris.

But restaurants near the protest routes are feeling it. Elmer, which has featured on our list of 50 Favorites, is near République. This week Simon Horwitz and his team posted an appeal on Instagram on behalf of the neighborhood’s businesses. Since October 17, they wrote, the area has been unfairly seen as a danger zone. Every protest day brings business to a halt, and it’s happening just as the year-end season should be their busiest. Their message to diners: n’ayez pas peur. Don’t be afraid. If you’ve been meaning to book, now is a good time.

Honestly, the whole thing is complicated. If you’re looking for a deeper dive, the best summary I’ve read comes from Heather Stimmler at Secrets of Paris. She has lived here for 30 years, updates the piece weekly, and is level-headed on the question everyone keeps asking — is Paris safe?

More protests are planned for this Saturday, November 7. A union march will follow the same route as Thursday’s national strike, from République to Nation. A Yellow Vest rally is also expected at Concorde. Metro stations around both areas, plus Châtelet and Les Halles, will be closed, so check the RATP site before heading out. Others are likely before the presidential election in April. If one lands during your trip, it will usually mean a disrupted afternoon rather than a ruined week.

Fire at the Marché des Enfants Rouges

Early on the morning of October 12, a fire destroyed the Marché des Enfants Rouges in the Marais. Dating back to 1615, it was the oldest covered market in Paris. It survived centuries, including a near-demolition in the 1990s that neighbors and vendors fought off by sleeping outside to protect it. Thankfully, no one was hurt.

We’ve been visiting this market with guests on our food tours for more than fifteen years. On Instagram, we shared some of the faces behind its stalls and promised to pass along ways to support them.

There are several ways to help. The best place to start is the vendors’ fundraiser, set up by Noëmie Wagner, who grew up in the market and leads its traders’ association. All of the money will be shared among the affected stalls to replace equipment and get them back to work. There are also separate fundraisers for two of the stalls best known to food lovers, The Butcher of Paris and Les Enfants du Marché. The Fondation du patrimoine, meanwhile, is raising money to rebuild the market itself, which the city has promised to do.

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A more direct way to help is to do your shopping on the rue de Bretagne. The family-run cheese shop Jouannault sits right next to the market’s entrance, and it miraculously survived with very little damage. We recently checked in on owner Priscilla, whose family still lives upstairs, and bought a lot of delicious cheese on a quiet day. The city has said that other vendors from inside the market will be allowed to set up stalls on the rue de Bretagne starting this month. Our understanding is that this includes the produce sellers more than the restaurants. In the meantime, Chez Taeko is selling its bentos at lunch every Monday at the nearby Café Pontochoux. We’ll update you as we learn more.

Visiting the Jouannault fromagerie on a food tour before the fire

For the record, the fire is not linked to the protests. It broke out on October 12, five days before the first night of unrest, and the cause is still under investigation.

Paris and The 50 Best list

The 50 Best list was announced in Lima this week, and Paris has only one restaurant on it: Plénitude, at #10. I’ve always been suspicious of this list. In September 2010, a few months after Noma first hit #1, I ate there with a French food writer whose trip was paid for by the Danish tourism board. Noma held onto the top spot for the next two years, and I suspect this sort of “outreach” helped maintain their dominance.

Noma in 2010, when it was ranked #1 on the 50 Best list

A few years later there was another red flag. In 2013, on holiday in San Sebastián, I booked a table at Arzak under my own name. It was ranked #8 in the world at the time. At the end of the meal there was no bill, only a kitchen tour and a press kit handed to me by Elena Arzak, who had recently been named the World’s Best Female Chef by this same list. Why wouldn’t they let us pay? I can only imagine they’d googled me and guessed I was a voter. It was uncomfortable.

Those experiences made me distrust the list. They also planted the seeds of my commitment to reviewing anonymously and paying for every meal.

In a post I updated yesterday, I explain how the 50 Best differs from Michelin, and why I don’t think either one reflects the Paris dining scene. You’ll also find every Paris entry on the list going back to 2002, when the city’s highest-ranked restaurant was… La Coupole.

RECENT REVIEWS

We were busy in October. In case you missed them, here are last month’s restaurant reviews. You can find more than 300 reviews in our Restaurant Index, all organized by rating and location.

UPCOMING EVENTS

Celebrating Beaujolais Nouveau in 2013 (photos: Aaron Ayscough)

November 19 — Beaujolais Nouveau is celebrated every year on the third Thursday of November with parties at wine shops, bars and bistros across the city. Winemakers come in from the countryside to pour their primeurs and are treated like celebrities as they hop between parties. I’m now a little too old for the “death march” depicted in Aaron Ayscough’s 2013 article about the celebrations, but it’s still fun to get out and raise a glass. À la Renaissance will be celebrating with music and food by Matt Robertson of L’Escale until late. Their sister restaurant Le Mary Celeste will also be celebrating with Beaujolais and fried chicken. Aux Deux Amis, which is under new ownership and now open seven days a week, will also host a party. We’ll announce other options on our Instagram closer to the date.

November 26 — Americans in search of turkey can book a multi-course Thanksgiving dinner at Verjus for 200€ including Champagne and wine pairings. I’ve done this before and recommend it. Treize au Jardin is extending service through the weekend since Thursday isn’t a holiday in France, serving a 72€ Thanksgiving lunch or dinner from November 26-28. Milagro will be serving a Thanksgiving dinner on those same days for 75€.

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Through December — Le Chateaubriand’s farewell residencies continue to the end, with Kris Yenbamroong from Night+Market in Los Angeles still to come. Watch their Instagram for details.

February 27–March 7, 2027 — The Salon International de l’Agriculture returns to Paris Expo at Porte de Versailles. It’s France’s biggest farm show: prize cows and pigs, regional producers from every corner of the country, and a lot of eating and drinking along the way (find our 2017 account here). If you’re planning a late-winter trip, it’s worth building a day around. Details here.

Year round — We’re offering really excellent Paris food tours this month and every other month of the year. If you’re coming to Paris, we’d love to have you! If you have a visiting friend, please send them our way.

We’d love to welcome you for a food tour! For more than fifteen years, we’ve been offering delicious walking tours of Paris’s best artisan food shops. Three hours, led in English by true experts, 8 guests max.

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