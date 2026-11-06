Paris by Mouth

Paris by Mouth

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Joan Prime's avatar
Joan Prime
10h

I took a food tour last month in Saint Germain. It was so much fun with lots of tasting. The best part was at the end when we went to a wine cellar for a cheese and wine pairing. Fantastic cheeses and wine. I guide was so informed and we had a great time.

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John Clancy's avatar
John Clancy
7h

Hi Meg,

Thanks for your very balanced story, and especially refraining from any commentary that justifies the current events.

We have been visiting Paris specifically, and France and the rest of Western Europe since our honeymoon 36 years ago. On the very day we were set to fly home in July 1990, there was an Airline Pilots Strike. More than an inconvenience — it was an absolute nightmare.

Since then, another five visits have always included at least one of these events. Some an inconvenience, and some much more. This latest one makes us realize that, and to wonder if Paris is worth the hassle. For now we are going elsewhere. We shall see, but I frankly doubt that the French will get over their selfish, adolescent, destructive tendencies that have created the highest taxed country in the EU, coupled with a third tier economy in the Western World, all to pretend that they are back in the French Revolution. It is truly sad and pathetic. Something that we have seen first hand in the Third World, and would not expect in a place like Paris. Be safe.

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