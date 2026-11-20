Paris in winter is a well-kept secret. The light turns soft and golden by late afternoon, and the streets twinkle with holiday lights well before dinner. Oysters are at their best, wild game fills the bistro chalkboards, and Mont d’Or, one of my favorite cheeses, is in season and begging to be baked until it bubbles. Pastry chefs go all out for the holidays, and by early January every bakery is stacked with galettes des rois. The crowds thin, and visitors see the city at its most intimate, the way Parisians live it.

While food shops generally stay open over the holidays, a lot of restaurants close. Sometimes that’s just for Christmas Day. Very often it’s for a week or more, from before Christmas until after the new year.

Our food tours, on the other hand, don’t take a break. We’ll be running them right through the holidays and all winter long, with a promotion on private tours.

Take 25% off private food tours with promo code WINTERWARMUP

To find out who else is open, we reached out to our favorite restaurants in Paris and heard back from more than 140 of them with their confirmed plans. Below you’ll find who’s open on the four trickiest days (December 24, 25, 31 and January 1), with special menus and prices where we have them. After that, you’ll find every restaurant’s holiday closures, organized by neighborhood.

I’ve been rounding up holiday closures for more than a decade, and this year looks different. Christmas Day used to mean a short list of hotel dining rooms and brasseries, but this year there are good tables at every price. And New Year’s Eve has never had so many festive menus that won’t break the bank.

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Open December 24

Christmas Eve menus