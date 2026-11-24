Vivide is GOOD ★★ 3 rue Dancourt, 75018

Open Tuesday-Saturday for dinner only

Closed Sunday & Monday

Reservations online or at +33 1 42 58 00 11

Reminder: You can find more than 300 additional restaurants, all anonymously reviewed, rated and organized by location, in our restaurant index here:

Say “vegan restaurant” and many people will picture a dense lentil loaf in a health-food café. Vivide, an ambitious tasting-menu restaurant in Montmartre, is out to change that image. There’s no meat, fish, dairy, eggs or honey anywhere on the seven-course menu. But their very modern approach to fermentation, smoke, the grill and roasted yeast builds flavor in ways that are genuinely exciting. So exciting that Time Out Paris named Vivide Meilleur gastro de quartier for 2025.

The hype has much to do with the food coming out of chef Jérémy Grosdidier’s kitchen. It also has a lot to do with the sexy and youthful vibe in the dining room run by Michelle Primc.

THE FOOD

Dinner is a single seven-course tasting menu at 85€, with no choices. Here’s a look at our recent dinner, which was our second visit since they opened in late 2025.

Crackers, tarama d’algues, bao

Steamed bao and miso-glazed crackers with a seaweed tarama for dipping, served before the menu begins.

Tartelette de tomates rouges & vertes

A tartlet of red and green tomatoes.

Betterave, figue fumée, citron, shiso

Smoked beet and lacto-fermented beet with a fig tartare, sharpened with lacto-fermented lemon and shiso.

Graines & maïs, crème d’épi, foin

A mousse of mixed cereals with oats and sunflower seeds roasted with yeast, a cream of roasted yeast, a spelt and corn risotto, and a corn and mustard condiment. Not the prettiest plate, but satisfying.

Mesclun glacé, vinaigrette, capucine

An herb-salad sorbet of parsley, mint, tarragon, nasturtium and wood sorrel, with vinaigrette. The flavors here were delicious, but the texture (wet lettuce) was a little odd.

Aubergine marine, kombu, sarrasin

Eggplant marinated in garlic and seaweed and marked on the grill. It comes with a smoked eggplant condiment, chives and a buckwheat and seaweed tuile. The sauce is modeled on a matelote, the French fish stew made with red wine, but uses seaweed in place of fish stock.

Chamallow lavande, sorbet rhubarbe, brunoise

A vegan lavender marshmallow, torched, over rhubarb sorbet.

Praliné noisette, pêche et livèche

Hazelnut praline with peach and lovage.

Mignardises

Chocolate cream in crisp tuile cones.

THE DRINKS

The list is all natural wine, and most of it is bottled as Vin de France. Savoie and Alsace are the deepest sections. Savoie has several bottles each from Jean-Yves Péron and Ludovic Archer, and Alsace has several from La Grange de l’Oncle Charles. The Loire, Jura and Burgundy are also well covered, with Domaine de l’Écu, Domaine des Ourobores, Fanny Sabre and Sylvain Pataille among the names. There’s also a short page of skin-contact wines. Bottles start at 40€. Most cost between 50€ and 75€, and only a handful go over 100€.

Michelle Primc pouring in 2025

Vivide also offers pairings, in three different versions. Each one is five glasses, and you can choose all wine (50€), half wine and half non-alcoholic (40€), or all non-alcoholic (30€). I think that’s a really nice offering. Someone who doesn’t drink, or who is pacing themselves, can follow the menu with everyone else instead of sitting it out.

THE VIBE

Vivide sits at the foot of Montmartre, a short climb from the Anvers métro. The room is very pretty. The lights are low, and taper candles carry weeks of accumulated wax. It sets a romantic mood, and there aren’t many vegan restaurants I’d describe as sexy.

Service is young, earnest and motivated, and I like this team. The menu isn’t simple. Each plate has a lot of components, and the staff knew all of them. When the kitchen blender drowned out a description, they repeated it without fuss.

On a first visit I sat at the chef’s counter, and I wouldn’t recommend it. The stools are painfully uncomfortable over seven courses. I was much happier at a real table in the back room on my second visit, so ask for one when you book.

THE VERDICT

★★ GOOD. It’s clear that the people behind Vivide are sincere in treating vegan gastronomy as a challenge. The effort in their dishes is evident, and I respect it. Nearly every vegetable is transformed into something else: a mousse, a cream, a sorbet, a ferment. I can’t say that I loved every dish, or that I’d choose this over a non-vegan tasting menu. I love vegetables, but I tend to prefer vegan dishes that are a little less worked. I’m drawn to culinary traditions that are historically vegan, with fewer tools, tricks and transformations. But as an omnivore I have a lot more choices for eating out. A vegan might appreciate Vivide as an elevated alternative to their everyday eating. It’s a beautiful room and format for a special night out.

VIVIDE

3 rue Dancourt, 75018

Open Tuesday-Saturday for dinner only

Closed Sunday & Monday

Reservations online or at +33 1 42 58 00 11

Share

Our restaurant reviews are free to everyone for one month after they’re published. Paid subscribers have access to the full archive of reviews

COMING TO PARIS ?

We’d love to welcome you for a food tour! For more than a decade, we’ve been offering delicious walking tours of Paris’s best artisan food shops. Three hours, led in English by true experts, 8 guests max.

Learn more about our tours

Our food tours have been praised by The New York Times, Food & Wine magazine, the BBC, the Washington Post, Rick Steves, and the LA Times. We’ve been the #1 food tour on TripAdvisor for more than a decade.