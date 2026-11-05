Paris by Mouth

Paris by Mouth

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David's avatar
David
16h

I’ve been to quite a few of the top 50 restaurants and enjoyed them. But the list is a bit of a joke. One in Paris and zero in Japan. Many of the restaurants here would not make the top 50 in Tokyo alone. Shame such a well-publicised list cannot be a little more accurate.

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1 reply by Meg Zimbeck
PBGinParis's avatar
PBGinParis
17h

I have never cared for the "famous list"--always wondered about it--it seems like it's geared towards wealthy people that are a bit clueless about what a really good dining experience is...(hint: it's not about how much money you spent) I'm partial--will always love the simplicity, choices/diversity and the quality of dining in Paris--it's just (a welcome) part of the culture that transcends trends and money...

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1 reply by Meg Zimbeck
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