In July 2022, I published a version of this article to note that the number of Paris restaurants on the World’s 50 Best Restaurants list had declined significantly. Paris once held nine of the fifty spots. By 2022 it held only three.

That downward trend has continued. Paris had a brief rebound in 2024 and 2025, when four of its restaurants made the top fifty. But the 2026 ranking, announced November 4 in Lima under the organization’s new name, The 50 Best Restaurants, includes just one Paris address. I’ve updated and reshared this article to reflect the most recent rankings.

2026: one Paris restaurant

Plénitude, Arnaud Donckele’s three-star dining room inside Cheval Blanc, is ranked #10. It’s the only Paris restaurant in this year’s top fifty.

It’s also one of the hardest tables in the city to book. When I checked online today, the earliest available reservation was October 5, 2027, eleven months away. There is a waitlist for last-minute openings. Most people who eat there plan a trip around the reservation, not the other way around.

Table by Bruno Verjus ranked #3 in 2024 and #8 in 2025. Then Verjus declared that fine dining is dead and announced that Table will close for good on December 22, 2026. We covered his announcement in last month’s Word of Mouth. In a September interview with the French trade site Bouillantes, he also criticized the 50 Best system itself. Bouillantes wrote that Verjus “bit the hand that fed him.” This year, Table dropped off the list entirely.

Following the death of chef Bertrand Grébaut in July, Septime fell from #40 to #81. Arpège, which went fully plant-based in July 2025, fell from #45 to #67. Both now appear only on the extended list, which runs from 51 to 100. That list also includes Le Doyenné at #84, in Saint-Vrain, 90 minutes south of Paris.

So this year’s list has only one Paris restaurant, and it’s impossible to go.

I’m a professional restaurant-goer, and I’ve never (after many attempts) gained entry to Plénitude. I assume that would change if I used my real name.

This list isn’t a useful guide to eating in Paris, and it doesn’t reflect what’s happening here. I still believe what I argued in 2022: these rankings reward a specific kind of restaurant. The best eating in Paris happens at more personal places, at more moderate prices… the kind we feature on our own list of 50 favorites.

What I wrote in 2022:

Michelin vs. the 50 Best

When the World’s 50 Best Restaurants list was first published more than twenty years ago, the Michelin guide was the only ranking that mattered in the world of fine dining. The importance of the “50 Best” list has grown tremendously in the past two decades, and has come to celebrate a completely different kind of restaurant than those awarded 3 stars by Michelin. Today, the majority of restaurants topping the 50 Best list employ modernist cooking techniques, hyper local ingredients, and a charismatic leader who can be seen on Chef’s Table.

Michelin has historically celebrated restaurants that stick closely to the French model of haute cuisine, which descends from the sort of cooking enjoyed by aristocrats in the 1600s. It has evolved over the centuries, but a few things remain true about haute cuisine in Paris: these restaurants feature a narrow range of premium ingredients (lobster, caviar, truffles…) and emphasize tradition over innovation. The eye watering prices and extremely formal service (a gilded stool for your handbag, madam?) maintain these as spaces for modern aristocrats.

L’Ambroisie , a three-star restaurant that was once on the 50 Best list

During its first five years of existence, the 50 Best list adored these bastions of haute cuisine. The Paris restaurants featured on the 50 Best list were all Michelin three-star restaurants, with the odd exceptions of La Coupole (#13 in 2002) and L’Ami Louis (#17 in 2004). Paris dominated the early years of this international list, winning nine out of fifty spots in both 2006 and 2007.

L’Ami Louis , which featured on the 50 Best list in 2004

As the 50 Best list began to differentiate itself and break from haute cuisine, the most traditional “palace” style Paris three-star restaurants (L’Ambroisie, Le Meurice) dropped off the list and the more modernist restaurants (Pierre Gagnaire, Astrance) began to rise.

Fallen three-stars: Le Meurice (dessert cart) and L’Ambroisie (caviar service), both dropped from the 50 Best list.

By 2009, the 50 Best had already started to reward less formal restaurants like L’Atelier de Joël Robuchon, but it was still a shock when Le Chateaubriand landed on the list. At the time, this rollicking and experimental spot in the 11th was an outlier among the Paris restaurants on the list, and the only one without Michelin stars.

More casual service and plating at Le Chateaubriand

Back then, acclaimed restaurants didn’t have bare tables, bearded servers and natural wine. Today, that vibe can be found in 2/3 of the restaurants on the 50 Best list, including Septime.

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The bare tables at Septime are now standard for restaurants on the 50 Best list

From that point on, roughly ten years ago, the remaining Michelin three-star restaurants started falling from the 50 Best list, with a few exceptions:

Arpège has always done well on the 50 Best list, probably because of the high-concept focus on local vegetables. Astrance - the least formal and most reasonably priced among the three-stars, was highly ranked for more than a decade, until they closed for renovations in 2018 and never reopened (note: they have since reopened).

Vegetable driven cuisine at Arpège

The only other Michelin three-stars to be recognized by 50 Best in the last decade are Alléno Paris au Pavillon Ledoyen, which features modernist cooking in a very traditional setting, and Le Plaza Athénée during that brief moment when Alain Ducasse was focusing on vegetables. All the others have been dropped. (Note: Plénitude has since joined them.)

Is Paris no longer a dining destination?

I think it’s important when consulting either of these rankings to remember that each has a very specific focus:

The Michelin Guide, at least when it comes to its 3 star rankings, celebrates haute cuisine, extremely formal service and tradition. These restaurants feel aristocratic .

The 50 Best list, on the other hand, celebrates modernist cuisine, (relative) informality and novelty. These restaurants feel adventurous.

Paris is filled with exciting restaurants that fit the latter category, but very few of them are the sort of life-changing restaurants you’d book a flight for. They’re not trying to be, and that’s a great thing for us all.

Two decades ago, Paris’ bistronomie movement was born when chefs like Yves Camdeborde started abandoning haute cuisine to open neighborhood bistros that were less expensive and more personal than the Michelin starred restaurants. Today, these bistros serving traditional French food are so much more beloved and important (to a greater number of people) than the Michelin three-stars.

I’d argue that the same has happened with modernist cuisine. Paris may no longer dominate the 50 Best list, but it’s still one of the world’s best places to eat creative cuisine in a more casual and affordable setting. Here’s why:

The quality of ingredients in Paris is outstanding

Paris rents are relatively inexpensive, especially in eastern Paris, allowing chefs to experiment at lower prices

Young cooks come from all over the world to gain experience in Paris kitchens, and the kitchens become better because of them

There is a reliable and exacting audience of diners, both local and foreign, who are ready and willing to spend money on great food

There’s a thrill to eating in one of the world’s best restaurants, especially if you’ve gone to some trouble to get there. I’ve had that experience multiple times. But globe-trotting food adventures are less appealing since the pandemic. I’m no longer interested in treating restaurants like trophies.

Personally, I think it’s a good thing that the Paris food scene is moving away from high-end destination dining, and that we’re seeing a proliferation of excellent modern cuisine at more moderate prices. You can find our favorites here:

Paris entries on The 50 Best Restaurants list

2026

Plénitude at #10

Extended list (51–100): Arpège at #67, Septime at #81

2025

Table by Bruno Verjus at #8

Plénitude at #14

Septime at #40

Arpège at #45

2024

Table by Bruno Verjus at #3

Septime at #11

Plénitude at #18

Arpège at #45

Extended list (51–100): Alléno Paris au Pavillon Ledoyen at #79

2023

2022

2021

2020

No awards

2019

2018

2017

2016

Arpège at #19

Septime at #50

2015

2014

Arpège at #25

Le Chateaubriand at #27

Astrance at #38

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

La Coupole at #13

L’Ambroisie at #16

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