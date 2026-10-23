Tekés is GOOD ★ ★ 4 bis Rue Saint-Sauveur, 75002

Open every day for lunch & dinner (brunch on Sunday)

Reservations online or at +33 7 81 42 54 74

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Tekés is a fully vegetarian restaurant from Assaf Granit, the Israeli chef behind Shabour. There’s no meat or fish on the menu, but the cooking is lively enough that omnivores won’t miss it. Vegetables are served raw, cooked over wood or charred on the grill, and you can watch it all from a counter facing the kitchen.

I first visited in 2022, not long after it opened. I liked Tekés enough to put it on our list of 50 Favorites for a while. My earlier review is here:

I returned recently because we’re refreshing our guide to vegetarian dining in Paris, and I wanted to see how Tekés was holding up. There’s been some chef turnover since my last visit. The kitchen is now led by Eviatar Primat.

Granit’s restaurants have also multiplied into a little village on the rue Saint-Sauveur. Tekés, Shabour and the more casual Shana all sit within a block of one another, with Tekés and Shabour across the street from each other.

THE FOOD

The menu opens with house-made breads, then moves through three savory sections defined by how things are cooked: raw and cold, sand and wood, and fire. Sharing is encouraged, but each dish is only large enough for two people to share. If you’re with a larger group, double up on fewer dishes rather than trying to taste everything. On my first visit we took the latter approach and ended up with too-tiny bites of too many dishes.

Kubaneh, brioche yéménite, beurre de sauge, sauces (12€)

Our friendly server advised us to share one bread and one dish from each of the three savory sections. We started with the kubaneh, a Yemeni brioche brushed with sage butter, and it’s one of the best breads I’ve ever tasted. It arrives with a dish of spreads that tasted like grated tomato, a bright herb sauce, labneh and tahini. We couldn’t stop tearing the kubaneh apart and stuffing it in our faces.

Laffa, pain kurde (10€)

The kubaneh was so great that we ordered the second bread too, a charred flatbread called laffa. It was good, but it had the bad luck of following the kubaneh and couldn’t compete.

Bish Bash Bouche, fenouil, vinaigrette harissa, labneh citron (17€)

From the raw and cold section we took the Bish Bash Bouche, a fennel salad with harissa vinaigrette, olives, and lemon labneh. It was a refreshing way to begin, and great with the breads. Crunchy bits of pita made it feel more substantial than a plain raw salad.

Seazar, choux de Bruxelles, crumble de pain au levain, œuf mollet (21€)

The Seazar salad brought Brussels sprouts under a sourdough crumble and a soft-boiled egg. The yolk was still runny, which is impressive on a busy night. But a few sprouts were too firm to cut with a knife. More time and more char would have bumped this dish from good to great.

Gnocchi potimarron, beurre blanc au potimarron, noisette, sauge (26€)

The squash gnocchi were soft and sweet, not the squidgy potato kind. They came in a potimarron (red kuri squash) beurre blanc with caramelized hazelnuts and fried sage. That combination could have veered into dessert territory, but a smear of smoky harissa on the side of the bowl kept it all balanced.

The biggest menu change since 2022 is what’s missing. My first meal at Tekés featured a lot of imitation: lentils posing as caviar, zucchini as oyster, olives as beef carpaccio. The current menu just lets vegetables be themselves, and I think the cooking is better for it.

We were too full for dessert. Blame the second bread.

THE DRINKS

The wine list is long and mostly conventional, with France and a deep Israeli section at its core, plus bottles from Greece, Romania and Italy. Prices start at 39€ and climb to a 6,510€ Romanée-Saint-Vivant from the Domaine de la Romanée-Conti. Those prestige bottles presumably come from the cellar at Shabour across the street. We drank the Agapé “Expression” Riesling 2023 from Alsace (54€), which was nice and well priced.

Tekés also has a short cocktail menu. Its seven signature cocktails are each named for a city and cost 17–19€. The Mexico City mixes mezcal and tequila with tarragon and watermelon. The Dakar pairs aged rum and Campari with bissap, a hibiscus drink from West Africa. The Tokyo combines melon liqueur with barley and black tea. There are also two mocktails at 12€: a Green Vanilla with zero-proof gin, pandan and citrus, and a Bissapina with zero-proof rum, pineapple, hibiscus and mint.

THE VIBE

The courtyard and cocktail bar (open until 1:30am

The space is cavernous, so it’s often possible (though not guaranteed) to walk in without a reservation. There’s a lovely courtyard with low lighting and hanging succulents. It’s a festive atmosphere. The main dining room, which includes counter dining, is a bit brighter.

The size of Tekés has a downside. On both of my visits there were long waits between plates. Service was attentive at the start, and then the night got away from the staff as the room filled. You might not notice or care if you’re laughing with a group of friends. But if you’re prone to fuming, this is not soignée service.

THE VERDICT

Tekés is still a very good time, and the vegetarian cooking is more confident than it was in 2022. Order the kubaneh and bring friends who won’t mind a loud room and (potentially) slow service. It’s an especially great idea on a Sunday or Monday night.

TEKÉS

4 bis Rue Saint-Sauveur, 75002

Open every day for lunch & dinner (brunch on Sunday)

Reservations online or at +33 7 81 42 54 74

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