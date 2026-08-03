Sauce charcutière is a classic brown pan sauce made with mustard and cornichons. It’s built on demi-glace, reduced with onion and white wine, then finished with Dijon and chopped cornichons off the heat.

The name means the pork butcher’s sauce, and that tells you what it’s for. Grilled or sautéed pork, almost always. In Paris you’ll meet it on a côte de porc, a roast, and sometimes alongside an andouillette. The acidity from the cornichons helps to cut the richness of the pork.

Where we’ve eaten it:

Benjamin Schmitt (2026) Échine de porc grillée, laitue braisée, soubise d'oignon, moutarde fumée, sauce charcutière.