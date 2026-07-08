Every summer, two kinds of travelers write to us. The first arrive in August expecting the city to be theirs — and are baffled to find their dream bistro dark, a handwritten “fermeture estivale” taped to the door. The second have heard that Paris shuts down entirely in August, so they stay away altogether.

Both are misguided, for different reasons.

Here’s the truth: a lot of restaurants do close for summer holidays — but the closures cluster in just three weeks (roughly August 3 through 23), and even at the quietest point, more than 50 of our favorite places are open and delighted to feed you. The trick is simply knowing which ones, before you go.

Loulou, one of the many Paris restaurants not closing for summer holiday

So we asked. We asked our favorite restaurants in Paris and heard back from more than 120 of them with their confirmed summer plans. Below you’ll find it two ways: every restaurant’s closing dates, by neighborhood, and who’s open week by week during the three weeks that matter most.

Click any restaurant’s name to read our full review — address, what to order, all the practical details. We’ll keep updating this post as more replies come in.

Wine bars serving small plates all summer long: Adraba, Augustin Marchand d’Vins, Clamato, Freddy’s, L’Avant Comptoir(s), Le Mary Celeste, Les Enfants du Marché, Reyna, Zoutra

Summer closing dates, by neighborhood

1st — Louvre, Palais-Royal, Les Halles

2nd — Bourse, Sentier

3rd — Upper Marais

4th — Marais, Île Saint-Louis

Benoît — Closed Aug 3–Aug 31

Bittikesu — Closed Aug 17–Sept 1

Cypsèle — Closed Aug 9–Sept 2

GrandCoeur — Open all summer

Grande Brasserie — Closed Aug 3–Aug 16

L’Ambroisie — Closed Aug 2–Aug 25

Le Petit Célestin — Closed Aug 10–Sept 2

Classic French restaurants open all summer: Alt, Brasseries des Prés + Bellanger + Dubillot, Le Bon Georges, Quedubon, Chez Dumonet, Le Coq et Fils & Le Grand Vefour

5th — Latin Quarter

6th — Saint-Germain

7th — Eiffel Tower, Invalides

8th — Champs-Élysées, Madeleine

9th — Grands Boulevards, Pigalle

10th — Canal, Faubourg Saint-Denis

Brasserie Bellanger — Open all summer

Breizh Café — Open all summer

Canard Sauvage — Closed the first two weeks of August, reopening on the 18th

Fugue — Closed July 30–Aug 24

Occasion — Closed Aug 9–Sept 1

Open all summer with great vegetarian options: Adraba, La Table de Colette, Maslow, Les Enfants du Marché, Mischief, Osteria Ferrara, Kubri, Le Mary Celeste, Á la Renaissance

11th — Oberkampf, Bastille, Charonne

12th — Aligre, Nation

Le Train Bleu — Open all summer

Passerini — Closed July 25–Aug 25

Passerina — Closed July 25–Aug 25

Rencontres — Closed Aug 1–Aug 23

Virtus — Closed Aug 1–Aug 27

13th — Gobelins, Butte-aux-Cailles

Dame Augustine — Closed August 14-15 only

Marso & Co. — Closed Aug 1–Aug 23

14th — Montparnasse

Le Duc — Closed Aug 1-25

Le Petit Sommelier — Open all summer except for a few scattered days (Aug 9–10, 15–17, 23–24)

15th — Javel

Ébène — Closed Aug 10–Aug 31

Le Grand Pan — Closed Aug 8–Aug 31

16th — Passy, Trocadéro

Alt — Open all summer

Breizh Café — Open all summer

Comice — Closed Aug 9–Aug 26

Substance — Closed Aug 1–Aug 23

17th — Near the Arc de Triomphe & Batignolles

Bolea — Closed Aug 23-Sept 14

Breizh Café — Open all summer

18th — Montmartre

19th — Belleville, La Villette

Le Cheval d’Or — Closed Aug 1–Aug 16

Quedubon — Open all summer but with a different format in August: serving small plates only on Tue–Sat evenings

Soces — Open all summer

20th — Ménilmontant, Père-Lachaise

Amagat — Closed Aug 10–Aug 18

Dandelion — Closed Aug 8–Aug 24

Le Grand Bain — Open all summer

Paulownia — Closed Aug 9–Aug 31

What’s open, week by week

We heard back from 120 of our recommended restaurants about their summer plans. The reassuring headline: through August 3, nearly all are open — if you’re dining in Paris in July, most of our favorites are open.

The picture tightens for three weeks in the heart of August. Below is exactly who’s open during this stretch when a table gets harder to find. By August 24, the vast majority have reopened and the city is essentially back to normal. If you’re here in July or late August, you can browse our full restaurant index and book freely.

If you’re here between August 3-23, this is your guide to what’s open, week by week. We included a restaurant if they were open at least four days during that week.

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Open August 3-9

1st — Louvre / Les Halles — À L’Epi d’Or, La Poule au Pot, Le Grand Véfour, La Halle aux Grains (lunch only), Le Jardin de Cheval Blanc, Le Tout-Paris, Loulou, Maison Ruggieri, Maslow, Pantagruel, Verjus

2nd — Bourse / Sentier — Brasserie Dubillot, Frenchie, Frenchie Bar à Vins, L’Altro Frenchie, Racines, Shabour

3rd — Upper Marais — Bonnard, Calcifer, Le Mary Celeste, Les Enfants du Marché, Mischief

4th — Marais / Île Saint-Louis — Bittikesu, Cypsèle, GrandCoeur, Le Petit Célestin

5th — Latin Quarter — A.T., La Bete Noire, La Table de Colette, Tram Café

6th — Saint-Germain — Augustin Marchand d’Vins, Brasserie des Prés, Chez Dumonet, Fish la Boissonnerie, Freddy’s, L’Avant Comptoir(s), Le Christine, Orson, Quinsou

7th — Eiffel Tower / Invalides — La Petite Chaise

8th — Champs-Élysées / Madeleine — Le Grand Café

9th — Grands Boulevards / Pigalle — Argile, Benjamin Schmitt, Cuisine, Le Bon Georges, Le Pantruche, Trouble

10th — Canal / Faubourg Saint-Denis — Brasserie Bellanger, Occasion

11th — Oberkampf / Bastille / Charonne — À la Renaissance, Aux Bons Crus, Clamato, Erso, Jip, Kubri, Le Cornichon, Le Saint-Sébastien, Lissit, Maison, Masaikuta, Oobatz, Osteria Ferrara, Reyna, Septime, Trâm 130

12th — Aligre / Nation — Le Train Bleu

13th — Gobelins / Butte-aux-Cailles — Dame Augustine

14th — Montparnasse — Le Petit Sommelier

15th — Javel — Le Grand Pan, Ébène

16th — Passy / Trocadéro — Alt, Comice

17th — Near the Arc de Triomphe / Batignolles — Bolea, Breizh Café

18th — Montmartre — Adraba, Aléa, Double, Fana, Le Coq et Fils, Zoutra

19th — Belleville / La Villette — Quedubon, Soces

20th — Ménilmontant / Père-Lachaise — Amagat, Dandelion, Le Grand Bain, Paulownia

Tasting menus open all summer: Frenchie, La Table de Colette, Maison Ruggieri, Pantagruel, Septime, Shabour

Open August 10-16

1st — Louvre / Les Halles — Le Grand Véfour, La Halle aux Grains (lunch only), Le Jardin de Cheval Blanc, Le Tout-Paris, Loulou, Maison Ruggieri, Maslow, Pantagruel, Verjus

2nd — Bourse / Sentier — Brasserie Dubillot, Frenchie, Frenchie Bar à Vins, L’Altro Frenchie, Racines, Shabour

3rd — Upper Marais — Bonnard, Calcifer, Le Mary Celeste, Les Enfants du Marché, Mischief

4th — Marais / Île Saint-Louis — Bittikesu, GrandCoeur

5th — Latin Quarter — A.T., La Bete Noire, La Table de Colette

6th — Saint-Germain — Augustin Marchand d’Vins, Brasserie des Prés, Chez Dumonet, Fish la Boissonnerie, Freddy’s, L’Avant Comptoir(s), Le Christine, Quinsou

8th — Champs-Élysées / Madeleine — Le Grand Café

9th — Grands Boulevards / Pigalle — Argile, Benjamin Schmitt, Le Bon Georges, Le Pantruche

10th — Canal / Faubourg Saint-Denis — Brasserie Bellanger

11th — Oberkampf / Bastille / Charonne — À la Renaissance, Clamato, Kubri, Oobatz, Osteria Ferrara, Reyna, Septime, Trâm 130

12th — Aligre / Nation — Le Train Bleu

13th — Gobelins / Butte-aux-Cailles — Dame Augustine

14th — Montparnasse — Le Petit Sommelier

16th — Passy / Trocadéro — Alt

17th — Near the Arc de Triomphe / Batignolles — Bolea, Breizh Café

18th — Montmartre — Adraba, Aléa, Le Coq et Fils, Zoutra

19th — Belleville / La Villette — Quedubon, Soces

20th — Ménilmontant / Père-Lachaise — Le Grand Bain

Open all summer with outdoor dining: Le Jardin de Cheval Blanc, Loulou, Le Grand Véfour, Brasserie des Prés. Also with outdoor dining: Le Bon Georges, Le Grand Café, Le Mary Celeste, Les Enfants du Marche, Quedubon

Open August 17-23

1st — Louvre / Les Halles — Le Grand Véfour, La Halle aux Grains (lunch only), Le Jardin de Cheval Blanc, Le Tout-Paris, Loulou, Maison Ruggieri, Maslow, Pantagruel, Verjus

2nd — Bourse / Sentier — Brasserie Dubillot, Chez Carrie, Frenchie, Frenchie Bar à Vins, L’Altro Frenchie, Racines, Shabour

3rd — Upper Marais — Bonnard, Calcifer, Le Mary Celeste, Les Enfants du Marché, Mischief, Robert et Louise

4th — Marais / Île Saint-Louis — GrandCoeur, Grande Brasserie

5th — Latin Quarter — A.T., La Bete Noire, La Table de Colette

6th — Saint-Germain — Augustin Marchand d’Vins, Brasserie des Prés, Chez Dumonet, Fish la Boissonnerie, Freddy’s, L’Avant Comptoir(s), Le Christine, Oktobre

8th — Champs-Élysées / Madeleine — Le Grand Café

9th — Grands Boulevards / Pigalle — Argile, Benjamin Schmitt, Le Bon Georges, Magnolia, Pétrelle, Trouble

10th — Canal / Faubourg Saint-Denis — Brasserie Bellanger, Canard Sauvage

11th — Oberkampf / Bastille / Charonne —À la Renaissance, Amâlia, Au Passage, Clamato, Jones, Kubri, Le Saint-Sébastien, Osteria Ferrara, Patine, Reyna, Septime, Trâm 130

12th — Aligre / Nation — Le Train Bleu

13th — Gobelins / Butte-aux-Cailles — Dame Augustine

14th — Montparnasse — Le Petit Sommelier

16th — Passy / Trocadéro — Alt

17th — Near the Arc de Triomphe / Batignolles — Bolea, Breizh Café

18th — Montmartre — Adraba, Aléa, Le Coq et Fils, Zoutra

19th — Belleville / La Villette — Le Cheval d’Or, Quedubon, Soces

20th — Ménilmontant / Père-Lachaise — Amagat, Le Grand Bain

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ALSO OPEN THIS SUMMER: OUR FOOD TOURS

We’d love to welcome you for a food tour! For more than a decade, we’ve been offering delicious walking tours of Paris’s best artisan food shops. Three hours, led in English by true experts, 8 guests max.

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