What's Open in Paris in August 2026
Which restaurants close for summer — and which stay open
Every summer, two kinds of travelers write to us. The first arrive in August expecting the city to be theirs — and are baffled to find their dream bistro dark, a handwritten “fermeture estivale” taped to the door. The second have heard that Paris shuts down entirely in August, so they stay away altogether.
Both are misguided, for different reasons.
Here’s the truth: a lot of restaurants do close for summer holidays — but the closures cluster in just three weeks (roughly August 3 through 23), and even at the quietest point, more than 50 of our favorite places are open and delighted to feed you. The trick is simply knowing which ones, before you go.
So we asked. We asked our favorite restaurants in Paris and heard back from more than 120 of them with their confirmed summer plans. Below you’ll find it two ways: every restaurant’s closing dates, by neighborhood, and who’s open week by week during the three weeks that matter most.
Click any restaurant’s name to read our full review — address, what to order, all the practical details. We’ll keep updating this post as more replies come in.
This post is free for all, but paid subscribers have access to the full Restaurant Index, our list of 50 Favorites, and our archive of reviews.
Summer closing dates, by neighborhood
1st — Louvre, Palais-Royal, Les Halles
À L’Epi d’Or — Closed Aug 8-24
Juveniles — Closed Aug 1-31
La Poule au Pot — Closed Aug 9–Aug 24
Le Grand Véfour — Open all summer
La Halle aux Grains — Through Aug 1 and Aug 24–31 open Wednesday-Monday for lunch, afternoon pastry, and dinner; Open Tuesdays for dinner only. From Aug 2–23 they are open for lunch and afternoon pastry only; closed fully on Tuesdays.
Le Jardin de Cheval Blanc — Open all summer through Sept 13
Le Tout-Paris — Open all summer
Loulou — Open all summer
Maison Ruggieri — Open all summer
Maslow — Open all summer
Pantagruel — Open all summer
Verjus — Closed July 27–Aug 2
2nd — Bourse, Sentier
Brasserie Dubillot — Open all summer
Breizh Café — Open all summer
Chez Carrie — Closed Aug 3–Aug 17
Chez Georges — Closed Aug 1–Sept 1
Frenchie — Open all summer
Frenchie Bar à Vins — Open all summer
L’Altro Frenchie — Open all summer
La Bourse et la Vie — Closed Aug 1–Aug 24
Racines — Open all summer — Aug: Wed–Sat; back to daily Sep 1
Shabour — Open all summer — August: Tue–Sat (closed Mondays)
3rd — Upper Marais
Bonnard — Open all summer (but no Monday service during August)
Breizh Café — Open all summer
Calcifer — Open all summer
Datil — Closed Aug 1–Aug 24
Elmer — Closed Aug 1–Aug 31
Le Mary Celeste — Open all summer
Les Enfants du Marché — Open all summer
Mischief — Open all summer
Robert et Louise — Closed July 20–Aug 19
4th — Marais, Île Saint-Louis
Benoît — Closed Aug 3–Aug 31
Bittikesu — Closed Aug 17–Sept 1
Cypsèle — Closed Aug 9–Sept 2
GrandCoeur — Open all summer
Grande Brasserie — Closed Aug 3–Aug 16
L’Ambroisie — Closed Aug 2–Aug 25
Le Petit Célestin — Closed Aug 10–Sept 2
5th — Latin Quarter
A.T. — Closed Aug 23–Aug 31
Alliance — Closed Aug 1–Aug 23
Hugo & Co. — Closed Aug 1–Aug 23
La Bete Noire — Closed only August 15-16 & 22-23
La Table de Colette — Open all summer
La Tour d’Argent — Closed Aug 3–Aug 24
Maison Cluny — Closed Aug 2–Aug 27
Tram Café — Closed Aug 9–Aug 24
6th — Saint-Germain
Ambos — Closed Aug 3–Aug 25
Augustin Marchand d’Vins — Open all summer — open 7/7 in July; closed Mon & Tue during the first 3 weeks of August; back to 7/7 from Aug 24
Brasserie des Prés — Open all summer
Breizh Café — Open all summer
Chez Dumonet — Open all summer
Fish la Boissonnerie — Open all summer but with reduced hours (closed Sun/Mon and no weekday lunch) between Aug 2–24; back to normal Aug 25
Freddy’s — Open all summer but with reduced hours (no lunch on weekdays) between Aug 3–28; back to normal Aug 31
L’Avant Comptoir(s) — Open all summer
Le Bon Saint-Pourçain — Closed Aug 2–Aug 24
Le Christine — Open all summer
Oktobre — Closed Aug 2–Aug 17
Orson — Closed Aug 10–Aug 24
Quinsou — Closed Aug 18–Sep 2
Semilla — Closed Aug 3–Aug 24
7th — Eiffel Tower, Invalides
Café des Ministères — Closed Aug 1–Aug 23
Chez l’Ami Jean — Closed Aug 2–Sept 1
David Toutain — Closed Aug 1–Aug 23
La Petite Chaise — Reduced hours (dinner only) from August 1-8, then closed Aug 9–Aug 24
Tomy & Co. — Closed Aug 1–Aug 23
8th — Champs-Élysées, Madeleine
Alléno Paris au Pavillon Ledoyen — Closed Aug 1–Aug 22
Clos d’Astorg — Closed July 31–Aug 23
Le Grand Café — Open all summer
Le Mermoz — Closed Aug 1-23
9th — Grands Boulevards, Pigalle
Argile — Open all summer
Benjamin Schmitt — Open all summer
Cuisine — Closed Aug 8–Aug 24
Le Bon Georges — Open all summer
Le Pantruche — Closed Aug 14–Aug 23
Magnolia — Closed Aug 4–Aug 17
Patsy — Closed Aug 1-23
Pétrelle — Closed July 27-Aug 19
Trouble — Closed Aug 10–Aug 16
10th — Canal, Faubourg Saint-Denis
Brasserie Bellanger — Open all summer
Breizh Café — Open all summer
Canard Sauvage — Closed the first two weeks of August, reopening on the 18th
Fugue — Closed July 30–Aug 24
Occasion — Closed Aug 9–Sept 1
11th — Oberkampf, Bastille, Charonne
À la Renaissance — Open all summer
Amâlia — Closed July 19–Aug 18
Au Passage — Closed Aug 2–Aug 17
Aux Bons Crus — Closed Aug 8-24
Breizh Café — Open all summer
Clamato — Open all summer — dinner only, lunch closed Aug 10–23
Erso — Closed Aug 9–Aug 24
F.I.E.F. — Closed Aug 1–Aug 25
Gibon — Closed Aug 3–Sept 3
Jip — Closed Aug 10–Aug 24
Jones — Closed Aug 2–Aug 17
Kubri — Open all summer
Le Chateaubriand — Closed Aug 1–Aug 25
Le Cornichon — Closed Aug 9–Aug 23
Le Saint-Sébastien — Closed Aug 9–Aug 17
Le Tagine — Closed July 27–Sept 1
Lissit — Closed Aug 8–Aug 24
Maison — Closed Aug 10–Aug 27
Masaikuta — Closed Aug 10–Sept 2
Mokonuts — Closed July 24-Sept 1
Oobatz — Closed Aug 17–Aug 31
Osteria Ferrara — Open all summer
Patine — Closed Aug 2–Aug 17
Reyna — Open all summer
Septime — Open all summer
Trâm 130 — Open all summer
12th — Aligre, Nation
Le Train Bleu — Open all summer
Passerini — Closed July 25–Aug 25
Passerina — Closed July 25–Aug 25
Rencontres — Closed Aug 1–Aug 23
Virtus — Closed Aug 1–Aug 27
13th — Gobelins, Butte-aux-Cailles
Dame Augustine — Closed August 14-15 only
Marso & Co. — Closed Aug 1–Aug 23
14th — Montparnasse
Le Duc — Closed Aug 1-25
Le Petit Sommelier — Open all summer except for a few scattered days (Aug 9–10, 15–17, 23–24)
15th — Javel
Ébène — Closed Aug 10–Aug 31
Le Grand Pan — Closed Aug 8–Aug 31
16th — Passy, Trocadéro
Alt — Open all summer
Breizh Café — Open all summer
Comice — Closed Aug 9–Aug 26
Substance — Closed Aug 1–Aug 23
17th — Near the Arc de Triomphe & Batignolles
Bolea — Closed Aug 23-Sept 14
Breizh Café — Open all summer
18th — Montmartre
Adraba — Open all summer except July 31 & August 1
Aléa — Closed Aug 24-Sept 15
Breizh Café — Open all summer
Double — Closed Aug 10–Aug 24
Fana — Closed Aug 9–Aug 24 (reopening for dinner on the 25th)
Le Coq et Fils — Open all summer
Les Collonges — Closed Aug 2–Aug 24
Zoutra — Open all summer
19th — Belleville, La Villette
Le Cheval d’Or — Closed Aug 1–Aug 16
Quedubon — Open all summer but with a different format in August: serving small plates only on Tue–Sat evenings
Soces — Open all summer
20th — Ménilmontant, Père-Lachaise
Amagat — Closed Aug 10–Aug 18
Dandelion — Closed Aug 8–Aug 24
Le Grand Bain — Open all summer
Paulownia — Closed Aug 9–Aug 31
What’s open, week by week
We heard back from 120 of our recommended restaurants about their summer plans. The reassuring headline: through August 3, nearly all are open — if you’re dining in Paris in July, most of our favorites are open.
The picture tightens for three weeks in the heart of August. Below is exactly who’s open during this stretch when a table gets harder to find. By August 24, the vast majority have reopened and the city is essentially back to normal. If you’re here in July or late August, you can browse our full restaurant index and book freely.
If you’re here between August 3-23, this is your guide to what’s open, week by week. We included a restaurant if they were open at least four days during that week.
Open August 3-9
1st — Louvre / Les Halles — À L’Epi d’Or, La Poule au Pot, Le Grand Véfour, La Halle aux Grains (lunch only), Le Jardin de Cheval Blanc, Le Tout-Paris, Loulou, Maison Ruggieri, Maslow, Pantagruel, Verjus
2nd — Bourse / Sentier — Brasserie Dubillot, Frenchie, Frenchie Bar à Vins, L’Altro Frenchie, Racines, Shabour
3rd — Upper Marais — Bonnard, Calcifer, Le Mary Celeste, Les Enfants du Marché, Mischief
4th — Marais / Île Saint-Louis — Bittikesu, Cypsèle, GrandCoeur, Le Petit Célestin
5th — Latin Quarter — A.T., La Bete Noire, La Table de Colette, Tram Café
6th — Saint-Germain — Augustin Marchand d’Vins, Brasserie des Prés, Chez Dumonet, Fish la Boissonnerie, Freddy’s, L’Avant Comptoir(s), Le Christine, Orson, Quinsou
7th — Eiffel Tower / Invalides — La Petite Chaise
8th — Champs-Élysées / Madeleine — Le Grand Café
9th — Grands Boulevards / Pigalle — Argile, Benjamin Schmitt, Cuisine, Le Bon Georges, Le Pantruche, Trouble
10th — Canal / Faubourg Saint-Denis — Brasserie Bellanger, Occasion
11th — Oberkampf / Bastille / Charonne — À la Renaissance, Aux Bons Crus, Clamato, Erso, Jip, Kubri, Le Cornichon, Le Saint-Sébastien, Lissit, Maison, Masaikuta, Oobatz, Osteria Ferrara, Reyna, Septime, Trâm 130
12th — Aligre / Nation — Le Train Bleu
13th — Gobelins / Butte-aux-Cailles — Dame Augustine
14th — Montparnasse — Le Petit Sommelier
15th — Javel — Le Grand Pan, Ébène
16th — Passy / Trocadéro — Alt, Comice
17th — Near the Arc de Triomphe / Batignolles — Bolea, Breizh Café
18th — Montmartre — Adraba, Aléa, Double, Fana, Le Coq et Fils, Zoutra
19th — Belleville / La Villette — Quedubon, Soces
20th — Ménilmontant / Père-Lachaise — Amagat, Dandelion, Le Grand Bain, Paulownia
Open August 10-16
1st — Louvre / Les Halles — Le Grand Véfour, La Halle aux Grains (lunch only), Le Jardin de Cheval Blanc, Le Tout-Paris, Loulou, Maison Ruggieri, Maslow, Pantagruel, Verjus
2nd — Bourse / Sentier — Brasserie Dubillot, Frenchie, Frenchie Bar à Vins, L’Altro Frenchie, Racines, Shabour
3rd — Upper Marais — Bonnard, Calcifer, Le Mary Celeste, Les Enfants du Marché, Mischief
4th — Marais / Île Saint-Louis — Bittikesu, GrandCoeur
5th — Latin Quarter — A.T., La Bete Noire, La Table de Colette
6th — Saint-Germain — Augustin Marchand d’Vins, Brasserie des Prés, Chez Dumonet, Fish la Boissonnerie, Freddy’s, L’Avant Comptoir(s), Le Christine, Quinsou
8th — Champs-Élysées / Madeleine — Le Grand Café
9th — Grands Boulevards / Pigalle — Argile, Benjamin Schmitt, Le Bon Georges, Le Pantruche
10th — Canal / Faubourg Saint-Denis — Brasserie Bellanger
11th — Oberkampf / Bastille / Charonne — À la Renaissance, Clamato, Kubri, Oobatz, Osteria Ferrara, Reyna, Septime, Trâm 130
12th — Aligre / Nation — Le Train Bleu
13th — Gobelins / Butte-aux-Cailles — Dame Augustine
14th — Montparnasse — Le Petit Sommelier
16th — Passy / Trocadéro — Alt
17th — Near the Arc de Triomphe / Batignolles — Bolea, Breizh Café
18th — Montmartre — Adraba, Aléa, Le Coq et Fils, Zoutra
19th — Belleville / La Villette — Quedubon, Soces
20th — Ménilmontant / Père-Lachaise — Le Grand Bain
Open August 17-23
1st — Louvre / Les Halles — Le Grand Véfour, La Halle aux Grains (lunch only), Le Jardin de Cheval Blanc, Le Tout-Paris, Loulou, Maison Ruggieri, Maslow, Pantagruel, Verjus
2nd — Bourse / Sentier — Brasserie Dubillot, Chez Carrie, Frenchie, Frenchie Bar à Vins, L’Altro Frenchie, Racines, Shabour
3rd — Upper Marais — Bonnard, Calcifer, Le Mary Celeste, Les Enfants du Marché, Mischief, Robert et Louise
4th — Marais / Île Saint-Louis — GrandCoeur, Grande Brasserie
5th — Latin Quarter — A.T., La Bete Noire, La Table de Colette
6th — Saint-Germain — Augustin Marchand d’Vins, Brasserie des Prés, Chez Dumonet, Fish la Boissonnerie, Freddy’s, L’Avant Comptoir(s), Le Christine, Oktobre
8th — Champs-Élysées / Madeleine — Le Grand Café
9th — Grands Boulevards / Pigalle — Argile, Benjamin Schmitt, Le Bon Georges, Magnolia, Pétrelle, Trouble
10th — Canal / Faubourg Saint-Denis — Brasserie Bellanger, Canard Sauvage
11th — Oberkampf / Bastille / Charonne —À la Renaissance, Amâlia, Au Passage, Clamato, Jones, Kubri, Le Saint-Sébastien, Osteria Ferrara, Patine, Reyna, Septime, Trâm 130
12th — Aligre / Nation — Le Train Bleu
13th — Gobelins / Butte-aux-Cailles — Dame Augustine
14th — Montparnasse — Le Petit Sommelier
16th — Passy / Trocadéro — Alt
17th — Near the Arc de Triomphe / Batignolles — Bolea, Breizh Café
18th — Montmartre — Adraba, Aléa, Le Coq et Fils, Zoutra
19th — Belleville / La Villette — Le Cheval d’Or, Quedubon, Soces
20th — Ménilmontant / Père-Lachaise — Amagat, Le Grand Bain
ALSO OPEN THIS SUMMER: OUR FOOD TOURS
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