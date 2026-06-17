Paris by Mouth

Paris by Mouth

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Josh's avatar
Josh
Jun 19

As an expat in Paris for two years I’m still amazed at the lack of understanding (and disregard for energy usage) that Parisians have regarding air conditioning. You HAVE to seal off the area being conditioned! It’s simple thermodynamics. Putting the A/C hose out the door, but leaving the door open does nothing to cool the room. But it does consume beaucoup €€ in energy costs. Perhaps if every Parisian had the benefit of growing up living with my dad in New England, they would have the heard him say “shut the door - the a/c is on!”

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KHW
Jun 19

La Boissonerie also has AC which we discovered during the hot spell at the end of May.

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1 reply by Meg Zimbeck
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