Are you looking for somewhere to eat on a Sunday night, when half of Paris is closed? A tasting menu worth the splurge? A table where your vegetarian friend has a real choice, or a counter seat where you can happily dine alone? A room full of Parisians, far from the tourist trail?

The answers are below. I test every restaurant anonymously and pay full price, funded entirely by your subscriptions. There are no freebies, no influencer dinners, and no algorithm choosing whatever photographs well. Every meal comes down to one question. Is this good enough to join the other forty-nine?

That bar keeps rising. I ate at a lot of new openings this fall, and only three were good enough to knock an address off the list. That’s the sign of a list that’s been tested and retested. To get in now, a place has to be special.

The fifty are ordered by my most recent visit. At the end, they’re sorted by situation (open Sunday, open Monday, good for vegetarians) and by arrondissement. You’ll also find who’s open over Christmas and New Year’s.

Whether you live in Paris or you’re planning your next visit, save this list. And send it to the friend who always asks you where to eat.

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