Mieux is GOOD ★ ★ 21 Rue Saint-Lazare, 75009

Open Monday-Saturday for lunch & dinner

Closed Sunday

Reservations online or at +33 1 71 32 46 73

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Mieux, which means “better,” isn’t new. It opened in 2019, put together by three partners who built the room themselves, and then had the poor luck to run into the pandemic a few months later. Whatever splash it might have made was muted.

By the time Paris restaurants had reopened and were steady enough to be reviewed, Mieux was already old news. Another reason why it slipped my mind: its location in the 9th, neighborhoody and local, isn’t one that our readers ask about. If Mieux were in the Marais or Saint-Germain, I would have gotten there years ago.

What finally sent me was a video of Vivide’s owner naming her favorite places. Mieux was one of them. That was reminder enough, in a week when I had eaten several meals in rooms filled entirely with foreigners like me. What I was hoping for was a neighborhood place filled with locals serving food that was simply good. Or even mieux.

THE FOOD

We went for lunch on a Saturday when everything is priced à la carte, similar to dinner. Lunch on weekdays features a cheaper formula with two courses for 33€ and three for 37€ (some dishes carry small supplements).

Crème de maïs, coriandre & piment d'Espelette, 13€

The corn crémeux was flavorful without veering sweet, balanced by piment d’Espelette and coriander. There was very good bread to mop up the last drops.

Scarpaccia de courgette & stracciatella, 14€

Better still was the scarpaccia, a Tuscan flatbread made from zucchini, topped here with more zucchini in fine ribbons and creamy stracciatella. It could have used a few more crystals of salt, but only barely.

Mi-cuit de thon blanc de Saint-Jean-de-Luz, haricots coco, chou pointu & beurre blanc au citron, 26€

The mi-cuit tuna from Saint-Jean-de-Luz was pretty — pale pink fish against creamy white coco beans, cabbage melting into a buttery beurre blanc. Restrained and delicious.

Échine de cochon fermier du Perche, purée de pommes de terre, oignons rouges au vinaigre de Rancy, estragon & jus de viande aux graines de moutarde, 25€

The pork échine from the Perche was gratifying, the smashed potatoes indulgent but offset by pickled red onion, mustard seeds, and a tangle of peppery greens. The jus was sop-worthy.

Cake au citron, myrtille, figue & sorbet à la figue, 12€

Desserts were particularly good and very seasonal. A lemon cake came with fresh figs and blueberries and a scoop of fig sorbet.

Tarte amandine à la quetsche, sorbet à la pêche & tuile à l'amande, 13€

Deeply colored quetsche plums (which I adore) were baked into almond sponge and served with peach sorbet and a shard of almond tuile, generous on the plate. Those fruits were peaking the week I ate them. I loved this dessert.

Vegetarians did well here. All four starters were vegetarian, one of the three mains was, and there were three cheeses to choose from. The menu changes week to week, so no single visit guarantees what you’ll find. On this one, a vegetarian had a real choice.

Mieux posts the day’s menu online, which few Paris restaurants bother to do. Looking at it this morning before writing this, I wanted to go straight back for the autumnal sausage with potatoes and caramelized onions and the Bourdaloue tart with pear and almond.

THE DRINKS

At lunch on this particular day, I tried their lovely house iced tea (5€). But the wine list is a compelling reason to return for dinner: sixty-odd bottles, all French, leaning natural without being doctrinaire about it, and unusual depth in the 39–60€ band. The pricier end runs to Burgundy and the Rhône. Mieux runs a wine shop next door, which I expect has something to do with it.

THE VIBE

The dining rooms at Mieux

The dining rooms are stylishly lived in, with exposed brick and rough timber posts in both. One is floored in patterned terracotta and holds the open kitchen and a bar with stools pulled up to it. The other has a black and white checkerboard floor, round wooden tables, and pleasingly mismatched chairs. It was filled during my visit with a very local crowd. If you’ve spent your trip eating in rooms full of other visitors, that’s worth something.

THE VERDICT

When I think about why I love eating in Paris, it isn’t for the tasting menus or the ambitious show-stoppers. It’s for meals like this one, made of excellent ingredients treated thoughtfully and priced fairly.

I really like this restaurant. Easy to book, and generous to vegetarians. If I lived nearby, it would be my lunchtime canteen. I’m looking forward to returning for dinner so I can make better use of that wine list. Ideally on a Monday, when Mieux is open and most other restaurants aren’t.

MIEUX

21 Rue Saint-Lazare, 75009

Open Monday-Saturday for lunch & dinner

Closed Sunday

Reservations online or at +33 1 71 32 46 73

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