Paris by Mouth

Paris by Mouth

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C. Pivik's avatar
C. Pivik
Oct 7

I’m happy for them (and you) but I was happier they never seemed to make it on any of the “lists” the timid rely upon. I even secretly hoped it was one of the places you liked to keep to yourself, as I think you’ve mentioned. But to be honest, I found it via a mention on Martha Stewart’s Instagram. She mentioned it in passing in a post during Fashion Week a few years ago, an afterparty at the “always delicious” Mieux. We were staying around the corner. We like to have lunch at the bar.

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2 replies by Meg Zimbeck and others
Emilio Largo's avatar
Emilio Largo
Oct 7

This is my local :) been going every few weeks since COVID. Very friendly team too

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1 reply by Meg Zimbeck
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