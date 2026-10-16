Locomal is GOOD ★ ★ 74 rue de Charonne, 75011

Open Tuesday-Saturday for dinner from 7pm

Drinks and tacos served from 5pm

Closed Sunday & Monday

Reservations online or at +33 9 51 05 80 88

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Until recently, this storefront at 74 rue de Charonne was Mokoloco — a spot where Moko Hirayama and Omar Koreitem of Mokonuts fame hosted a different visiting cook every few weeks or months.

But after José Oviedo cooked a residency here, the rotation stopped and the name changed to Locomal. The new moniker comes from the comal, the clay griddle used for tortillas across south-central Mexico. Oviedo was at El Nopal in its early days and spent time at Alfonsina in Oaxaca. What he is cooking now is regional Mexican food of a kind that is mostly unknown in Paris.

THE FOOD

The flavors at Locomal, while pushing the envelope un poco, are still calibrated to the local palate. The dishes aren’t spicy by non-French standards. That means your first order of business is to order the salsas and to make sure they arrive early. The three of them cost 5€ — habanero, jalapeño, chile de árbol — and you’ll want to put them on everything.

Our aguachile (17€) arrived before the salsas did and the dish was very mild. White tuna, avocado, cucumber, and chochoyotes that worked like deep-fried masa croutons, dropping texture into the broth. Tasty, but quiet.

Once the salsas were in front of us, the rest of the meal was right on track.

The taco de asada (13€) was the best thing we ate. Beef, cheese, cilantro, and a tangle of fried shredded potatoes on top, salty and crisp. Throughout the meal, we cut every taco in half to share, and at the end we ordered two more of these so we could each stuff a whole one in our faces.

The taco de chicharrón y mole (13€) is another one that I would come back for. My half had the glorious crackling skin. That deep savory crunch against fresh figs and the low heat of the mole was a terrific combination. My friend’s half was all fat, and he liked it a good deal less. The solution: everybody should order their own.

The taco de pescado frito (14€) was also very good. The fry on it was perfect, but the mild fish needed both the garlic mayonnaise and the jalapeño salsa for some kick.

Only the gordita de pulpo con chile chintextle (15€) fell short. The octopus registered as chewy texture without flavor, so the plate tasted mostly of fresh tomato and zucchini. We leaned hard on the salsa.

The other one, the gordita con queso, puré de frijoles y ensalada (13€), has more going on. It is also the only meatless dish on the menu, which makes Locomal a poor option for vegetarians.

Dessert is the pan de elote (11€), and it is wonderful. We could smell it baking early in the evening and asked what it was. It arrived as a dense, moist corn cake under grilled mirabelle plums with crème crue. Absolutely delicious.

THE DRINKS

The list is a compact one-pager and prices are reasonable. Three wines by the glass at 9€ each: a Xarel·lo from Els Vinyerons in Penedès, a Grolleau from Domaine Pierre Chauvin in the Loire, a Gamay rosé from Domaine Dufaitre in Beaujolais. Five bottles between 45€ and 58€, adding a Chenin, a Catalan white blend, a Jura Pinot Noir, and a Beaujolais Viognier macération.

Beer is the cheapest way to drink here and the most obvious match: Sol and Dos Equis at 5.50€, clamato at 7.50€, michelada at 8.50€. There is a cocktail du jour at 12.50€, which on our night was a margarita, and the spicy version came with a chile-salt rim. Corona Zero, at 5.50€, is the only non-alcoholic option that I saw.

THE VIBE

Locomal is mostly a counter with a few tables along one wall and a handful of seats at the back. It suits a pair or a solo diner, and it does not suit a group or a long evening. You stop in, you eat something delicious, you go somewhere else. It’s casual and a little chaotic. The staff is friendly even when they’re slammed.

THE VERDICT

I loved almost everything I tasted, but the current menu isn’t long enough for a big night out. With only one starter and one dessert, it feels like a pit stop, not a destination. But what a delicious pit stop! A night that started here with a pair of tacos and continued with a stop nearby at Clamato, Septime Wine Cave, Jones, À la Renaissance or Red House sounds like a very fun evening indeed.



They did book up on the night I was there, and were turning away walk-ins when they ran out of space. You can try your luck without a reservation, but I wouldn’t.

LOCOMAL

74 rue de Charonne, 75011

Open Tuesday-Saturday for dinner from 7pm

Drinks and tacos served from 5pm

Closed Sunday & Monday

Reservations online or at +33 9 51 05 80 88

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