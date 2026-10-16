Paris by Mouth

Paris by Mouth

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Averie In Real Life's avatar
Averie In Real Life
Oct 16

I'm a San Diegan with a Mexican husband and the #1 issue every single time we're in Paris for any length of time is that the food is so mild and we've tried a variety of "Mexican" restaurants but when they bring out A1 Steak Sauce as a "salsa" for the dish at hand, we just chuckle. My husband's eye just lit up when he saw the taco de asada. And I love pan de elote when it's done right and that looks so good! Will try next time we're back.

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1 reply by Meg Zimbeck
Donna D's avatar
Donna D
7dEdited

I’m not sure that I agree with the comment that the counter had a grab and go vibe. We were four, on the counter, and stayed for almost 3.5 hours enjoying margaritas and talking with Chef and eating (and eating some more!). It’s a wonderful place to lose time and gain weight!

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3 replies by Meg Zimbeck and others
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