Les Enfants du Marché is GOOD ★ ★ Temporarily closed following a fire that destroyed Le Marché des Enfants Rouges



There are some people who, whenever they’re traveling, make a beeline to the local market. I am one of those people. I like to lay eyes on the seasonal produce. I like the buzz of daily shopping. And if I can eat a bite there, all the better.

The Moroccan traiteur at le Marché des Enfants Rouges

The Marché des Enfants Rouges is catnip for people like me. It’s Paris’ oldest covered market, established in 1628, and nicknamed “the red children” after the scarlet uniforms worn by kids at a nearby orphanage. It functioned for centuries as a real market, a place where locals shopped for ingredients to cook at home. Today it’s more of a food court, with more than 20 stalls selling casual and international fare.

Matt Gross, the New York Times Frugal Traveler in 2009

Those stalls used to be affordable (and some still are). Back in 2009 I brought Matt Gross here when he was working as the Frugal Traveler for the New York Times. Enfants Rouges was a great place to maximize his tight budget on a sunny day. But that was a market of a different color.

An influx of tourists changes markets over time. We’re drawn to something that feels authentic and local, but our presence changes it. Well-intentioned travelers spend money on things we can immediately devour, not ingredients to cook at home. And over time—at the Mercato di Testaccio in Rome, the Mercat de la Boqueria in Barcelona, and here in Paris at les Enfants Rouges—the onion sellers disappear. The simple food stalls are replaced by ever more premium offerings until we arrive at this - a three-bite caviar tart for 28€.

Welcome to Les Enfants du Marché. We’ve been loving this bougie counter inside the market for years, as you can see from this 2018 review. But it’s a very particular taste.

I use it occasionally, spontaneously, and with some guilt—like someone else might use cocaine. It feels like a giant waste of money and the crowd can be annoying, but sometimes I’m in the mood.

THE FOOD

Caviar tartelette (28€)

That caviar tart was brilliant, by the way, when I returned for a hit last week. The pillow for the salty spoonful was a buttery tart crust piped with citrus cream and topped with the thinnest layer of potato.

Karaage asparagus (24€)

I paired this with a plate of fat green asparagus, perfectly fried karaage-style, with a mound of rich haddock cream for dipping and dragging (24€).

So I dropped more than 50€ on lunch for myself - two very small plates consumed on a stool inside of a bustling market. I’d just come off a long-haul flight and wanted to eat something beautiful in the open air. This was perfect for that moment.

Vegetarian dishes in 2023

What else is it good for? Vegetarians. Les Enfants du Marché has long been a reliable spot for those who don’t eat meat. You’ll pay a lot for your small plates, but they’ll be lovely.

Turbot with pig's foot + a plate of fish heads

Meat eaters, especially adventurous meat eaters, are rewarded here as well. Past visits have exposed us to a plate of trotter + turbot, and a heaping platter of fish heads. The menu on my recent visit included pigeon, sweetbread and pithiviers.

THE WINE

Famously natural, the wine selection at Les Enfants du Marché is less of a selection and more of an acceptance. They ask you what color and then pour. I’ve never seen a list or been offered a choice. Other people might be more demanding with more success, but they’re always so busy that I just go with the flow. If you like what you tasted, they now have a bottle shop across the street.

THE VIBE

Open stools at 12:15pm

Les Enfants du Marché is open from noon through early evening. Come for lunch, an afternoon snack, or apéro. They close at 6pm in the chilly months and stay open ‘til 8pm when it’s warm, but the mostly-closed market is a weird evening vibe. Service can be rushed or hungover or spacey, but it’s clear that they mean well. The experience is casual even if the prices are not.

They don’t accept reservations, so go at noon or shortly thereafter if you aren’t in the mood to wait. And if they’re slammed you could always try your luck at one of the 20 other nearby stalls.

THE VERDICT

Les Enfants du Marché is a fun scene for people who aren’t particularly concerned about budget. Vegetarians are well-served, and adventurous carnivores will find things they won’t see elsewhere. I’m glad it exists as an occasional indulgence — the kind you justify with jet lag or a birthday or a particularly beautiful day.

LES ENFANTS DU MARCHÉ

39 rue de Bretagne, 75003

Open Tuesday-Saturday from 12-8pm

Reduced hours in the cold months are displayed on their Instagram

Open Sunday from 12-5pm

Closed Monday

No reservations

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