Paris by Mouth

Paris by Mouth

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Mike Andrews's avatar
Mike Andrews
Apr 3

While the Marche des Enfants Rouge caters to the bougie crowd, the Marche Aligre is very authentic and caters to locals in search of a wide selection of fruits, veggies, cheeses, meats, fish, charcuterie and more.

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1 reply by Meg Zimbeck
Jeremy McMillan's avatar
Jeremy McMillan
Apr 5

The wine section/description is perfect, I describe the place often to friends and you nailed the idea of a lack of a list or choice 🙌

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