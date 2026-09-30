Le Cheval d’Or is GOOD ★★ 21 rue de la Villette, 75019

Open Monday to Friday for dinner only

Closed Saturday & Sunday

Reservations online or at +33 9 54 12 21 77

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Le Cheval d’Or sits high on the Belleville hill in eastern Paris. It’s a small, intimate room, and the kitchen is led by Hanz Gueco, who builds French and Italian dishes out of Chinese ones.

Hanz Gueco (at left) in the kitchen at Le Cheval d’Or

I’ve been rooting for Gueco since his days at Ellsworth, and I still am. He’s full of interesting ideas, and his dishes are always beautiful. My first visit after he and his partners took over in September 2023 was overwhelmingly positive. I gave it three stars, and it has been part of our 50 Favorites ever since.

I went back this month for another test, since we always return to check on our favorites. The long à la carte menu we ordered from in 2024 is gone, replaced by more expensive tasting menus. The food is still good, but I no longer feel the same about the overall experience and won’t be including Le Cheval d’Or in our October update to the 50 Favorites list.

THE FOOD

There are two tasting menus now, and everyone at the table takes the same one. The Cuivre menu at 98€ lets you choose four hors-d'œuvres, a main, and a dessert. The Or menu, at 118€, is nine courses of carte blanche. We took the Or menu.

Amuse-bouche : tofu eggs

It opened with two amuses, and they were a wonderful way to begin. The tofu eggs came in silver egg cups with little bird feet, a joy to look at. A thin cat’s tongue biscuit added a nice pop of texture.

Potato spring roll with caviar and very tart crème fraîche

The potato spring roll with seaweed oil was indulgent and delicious. It came with a very tart crème fraîche topped with caviar, but the potato was the seductive star.

Nouilles de concombres marinées

Then we moved into shrug territory. I was halfway through the cucumber nouilles before I found the coriander and sesame sauce at the bottom of the bowl. Even properly dressed, the dish wasn’t exciting.

Tortellini mapo

The mapo tortellini, another callback to my last visit, was both intelligent and indulgent.

Salade de homard, tomate cœur de bœuf, pêche de vignes, lait ribot

The lobster salad brought me back to a shrug. It came with big chunks of tomato and a peach granita in a puddle of cool buttermilk. I would have loved this during the heatwave, but it’s not what I want to eat in September.

Foie gras au torchon char siu, confit de navet Tokyo

Our server told us the next course was an extra: foie gras au torchon with ripe fig and confit turnip. The combination was incredible, and the turnip was the unexpected star. It came with little brioche logs stacked like a hash sign. Yes and more yes.

Hargow-lotti multicolore farcies aux crevettes, betteraves rouges, maïs doux, épinards et châtaignes d'eau

From there, the highs kept coming. The hargow-lotti crosses Cantonese har gow with Piedmontese agnolotti. It’s the kind of pairing that Gueco’s cooking keeps returning to: beautiful to look at and fun to eat.

Wonton à la provençale, farce au cochon et crevettes, sauce tomate, courgettes

The pork-and-shrimp-stuffed wonton à la provençale was a great idea, with ribbons of zucchini folded like a tian.

Cheung Fun, fleurs de courgettes farcies à la seiche

My favorite dish of the night was the cheung fun. Zucchini blossoms stuffed with cuttlefish were fried, then rolled in a soft sheet of rice noodle. The incredible textures alternated between crispy and chewy, and I could have eaten three more of these.

Lieu jaune en papillote de feuilles de soja, cassoulet de haricot borlotti, sauce XO

The pollack that followed was a slight let-down after the star dish. It came wrapped in a papillote of feuilles de soja, which was hard to share. Once we broke through, we each got a bite or two of fish, then chased the beans around the plate. The menu called it a borlotti bean cassoulet, but with a dainty spoonful of beans, that part never came through.

Magret de canard fumé aux thé, aubergine farcie, arroche pourpre, sauce prune

The duck arrived with a steamer of pancakes and a tray of accompaniments, including cucumber, radish, and red currants. The leg came clamped in a silver manche à gigot, the handle French tables use for carving lamb. The breast was sliced. The skin was crisp, and the flavors were great.

Crêpe à la mangue Sicilienne, riz au lait, yaourt, sorbet à la mangue

For dessert, a small passion fruit panna cotta arrived alongside a mango crêpe. The crêpe was good on its own, but by this point in the evening I was tired of this texture. There was a similar chewiness in the spring roll, tortellini, dumplings, wontons, rice noodles, papillote, and pancakes. I would have rather tasted the other dessert on the menu, a religieuse with plums and licorice cream.

THE WINE

My disappointment with the wine program is central to this demotion from great to good. Only a handful of bottles come in under 100€. Half the list costs 150€ or more. That is highly unusual in Paris.

Selections from the wine list at Le Cheval d'Or

The markups are at the higher end of normal, so that’s not the problem. The problem is that there’s no lower tier. Nothing on the list costs less than 67€. It’s rare to find a Paris list with nothing in the 50s or low 60s, even at starred restaurants. In Belleville, it’s especially hard to accept.

Our Sylvain Pataille Aligoté “La Charme aux Prêtres” 2022 was 112€, one of the less expensive bottles on the list. We finished with a delicious glass of Màs a Tierra, a Pinot Noir from Romain de Moor and Mélissa Bazin, recommended by our sommelier, for 14€, a price we only learned on the bill, since the list doesn’t name its wines by the glass.

Our bill came to close to 400€ for two. The menus were 236€ of that. The rest was one bottle and two glasses.

All month I’ve eaten at restaurants with similarly priced food that offer a wide selection of bottles in the 40s, 50s, and 60s. There’s no excuse for these prices…

THE VIBE

…unless your audience is entirely international. At Le Cheval d’Or, it is.

That’s my other reason for the demotion: I no longer love the vibe. When a restaurant gets this hard to book, it loses its local audience. Reservations open exactly two weeks ahead, at 4pm Paris time, so a table here means setting an alarm. People planning a vacation will do that. Parisians won’t.

The wine list works the same way. Someone coming from New York or Stockholm may not balk at these prices, being used to paying as much at home. Parisians don’t drop 100€ without blinking. Between the pricing and the booking, the local audience has been squeezed out, and we were surrounded entirely by foreigners.

A friend wrote to me this week about a trip he and his wife are planning. They come to Paris often and can afford to eat wherever they like. Two names were on their list: Chez l’Ami Louis and Le Cheval d’Or. When I asked what he was hoping for, he said he didn’t want to be surrounded by other Americans.

And there’s the rub. The people who can pay these prices, and who will jump through the hoops to book, are the same people who want to be surrounded by Parisians. Parisians went to Le Cheval d’Or a few years ago, when it was cheaper and easier to book. They’ve since moved on.

THE VERDICT

Le Cheval d’Or is very good. I no longer find it great, but it will still please an international crowd that’s ready to spend on delicious food and expensive wine.

Gueco’s cooking is still creative and beautiful to look at. If you go, I recommend the Cuivre tasting menu. At 98€ you choose four hors-d’œuvres, a main, and a dessert, which lets you steer around the misses and balance the textures yourself. I’d order the foie gras, the cheung fun, the hargow-lotti, and the wonton, then the duck, and the religieuse with plums and licorice cream. Split the least expensive bottle and you’re at about 130€ a head. That’s a fun and delicious night out. With the Or tasting menu, the kitchen chooses for you, and at 118€ I’m not sure it’s worth it.

If you’re looking for beautiful, inventive cooking in a small room, and the bill isn’t the deciding factor, Le Cheval d’Or might be for you. If you’ve been eating out in New York in recent years, where this kind of cooking and this aesthetic are familiar, then flying across an ocean to find it in Belleville might not make sense.

LE CHEVAL D’OR

21 rue de la Villette, 75019

Open Monday to Friday for dinner only

Closed Saturday & Sunday

Reservations online or at +33 9 54 12 21 77

(reservations open 14 days in advance at 4pm)

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