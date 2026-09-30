Paris by Mouth

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Ronald Stack's avatar
Ronald Stack
Oct 1

Just came off my must try list. I live in NYC and I put up with finance bro wine lists all the time. I expect better in France and I almost always get it. I have a house in Dordogne so I'm spoiled by the local Bergerac reds that never cost more than 30€, but even in Paris (and certainly in Bordeaux) restaurants have much more democratic pricing. Thank you for the update!

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Baldwin's avatar
Baldwin
Sep 30

Based on your review and description, I seriously doubt that this restaurant is worth visiting! Dishes in the photos are not appealing at all!

I’ve no problem seeing other non locals at restaurants. The presence of local French people eating at any of the restaurants in Paris is just a good sign that it doesn’t just cater to tourists. Many Michelin starred restaurants attracted international foodies.

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