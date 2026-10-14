Paris by Mouth

Paris by Mouth

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C. Pivik's avatar
C. Pivik
Oct 15

The former Buvette space. Nice to see it’s in use again.

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1 reply by Meg Zimbeck
Paul Taylor's avatar
Paul Taylor
Oct 14

I delight every time a PBM review lands in my inbox. It’s hard this time, though, because we just returned from Paris and won’t be back until May!

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1 reply by Meg Zimbeck
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