Le Chamoiseau is GREAT ★★★ 28 Rue Henry Monnier, Paris 75009

Open Wednesday-Saturday for lunch & dinner

Open Tuesday for dinner only

Closed Sunday & Monday

Reservations online or at +33 1 75 15 92 66

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Le Chamoiseau opened this summer on rue Henry Monnier, just south of Montmartre. It’s a place for market cooking and serious sauce work. The room feels a little vintage, but fresh. It’s an easy walk from Sacré-Cœur.

If that sounds like another restaurant I loved last fall, Les Collonges, it’s for good reason. Both belong to chef Pierre-Étienne Leseute. My first lunch at Les Collonges, last October, was among the best meals I had all year. The two restaurants share a focus on ingredients, classic technique and foundational sauces. This isn’t food that chases a trend. It’s just very good food.

Leseute is still at the stove in Montmartre, so he handed the kitchen at Le Chamoiseau to Paul François. François is a thirty-year-old who studied literature at Sciences Po before committing himself to the kitchen. He has six years of cooking behind him, including time as second to Victor Mercier at FIEF. This is his first kitchen of his own.

THE FOOD

At weekday lunch, you can have one, two or three courses for 20€, 26€ or 32€. At dinner you can choose a tasting menu for 75€ or order à la carte. Starters run 14–22€, mains 24–34€ and desserts 12–14€. As at Les Collonges, the menu is short, with three starters, three mains and two desserts.

Gambas bretonnes, harissa douce, eau de rhubarbe à la rose (22€)

These delicate gambas, the last catch of the season, were barely snackées (seared). They floated in a rhubarb rose water and glistened with a smoky harissa that made the dish more layered and craveable.

Morille des pins rôtie au vin jaune, confit de raisins chasselas au verjus, noix de Grenoble fraîches (21€)

This was my first time tasting a morille des pins, and it was fun. Don’t be fooled by the name — this isn’t a morel. It’s a cauliflower mushroom, a big frilly fungus that grows at the foot of conifers in autumn. Here it’s basically a sponge for a sauce poulette made with vin jaune. The sauce is the star of the plate. With chasselas grapes in verjus and fresh walnuts, the whole thing was wonderfully autumnal.

Canard colvert en deux services, caviar d’aubergines, jus corsé à la mûre (33€)

The duck was stunning and came in two services. First came slices of pink breast with blackberries and leaves of red orach. The eggplant was delivered both as caviar and as beautifully singed slices. What a wonderful equilibrium this dish had — the mild funk of the bird balanced with the sweetness of fruit, the minerality of the orach leaves and the bitterness of the char — all bathed in a delectable blackberry jus.

Then came the leg, glazed and scattered with blackberries and flowers. This being the work of a young male chef, the claw had to be presented dramatically on the side. It’s the law.

Médaillon de lotte, pommes de terre délicatesse, chou pointu, beurre blanc au géranium rosat (34€)

The monkfish is the dish I’m still thinking about. The flesh was cooked beautifully and sat on pointed cabbage with Délicatesse potatoes. The sauces are what haunt me. A dark one inspired by Provence’s rockfish soup (soupe de poissons de roche) brought a bitter profundity. A beurre blanc with rose geranium lent richness and roundness. They looked beautiful together and combined brilliantly.

Vegetables are treated thoughtfully here, as they are at FIEF. But this wouldn’t be my first choice for a vegetarian. On our night, the only clearly vegetarian main was ricotta and pine nut ravioli with sage butter (24€).

Both desserts were very good. Each was boozy, but in a different way.

Gavotte, glace au café, crème diplomate au whisky, mousse de lait à la reine des prés (12€)

A crisp shell of gavotte, the lacy Breton crêpe, was formed into a delicious catcher’s mitt and held a ball of coffee ice cream, a whisky crème diplomate and a meadowsweet milk foam. I loved all of those flavors. I might have wished for them in a proper tart, but this was a fun spin.

Figues rôties au vin rouge, crème crue, vinaigre de feuilles de cassissier (14€)

Figs roasted in red wine came with raw cream and a vinegar made from blackcurrant leaves. The vinegar and the cream made the dish sing with acidity. The figs were peaking that week, and they were delicious. I’m seeing more and more desserts with a vinegar element, and it’s a trend that I hope continues.

THE DRINKS

The wine list is all French and built around a dozen growers bought in depth. Gazeau-Baldi and Les Vignes du Fresche cover the Loire across several bottles each. Fumey-Chatelain does the same for the Jura. Nearly half the list is 40€ or less. There are eight wines by the glass at 9–12€.

We shared a bottle of Fontaine Goby’s Chablis (60€) with the first half of the meal. With the duck, dining room director Alix suggested a glass of Domaine Combier’s Crozes-Hermitage Cuvée L (48€ the bottle). Non-drinkers get my favorite bottled option, L’Archipel kombucha, in blackcurrant leaf, raspberry leaf or fig leaf.

THE VIBE

Le Chamoiseau feels older than it is. There’s a pressed-tin ceiling, green glass pendant lamps and Art Deco sconces. Vintage stools line a long marble counter, and a leather banquette runs down the opposite wall. Dishes arrive on mismatched antique porcelain with gold rims.

Alix ran the dining room all night and was fantastic. Paul François works the room too. He spent a long time talking with the table next to ours, and at the end of the night he chatted for quite a while with us. He talks fast and jumps between topics (as Max Kreckel’s interview with him makes charmingly clear). He’s opinionated, passionate and uncensored. It feels refreshingly real, not like a marketing effort.

THE VERDICT

In Le Figaro, Emmanuel Rubin called Le Chamoiseau’s neighborhood-restaurant label a false promise. He found it a little too expensive and a touch too highfalutin. Paris may have gained a talent, he wrote, but it lost a corner café.

I find that a little unfair. Le Chamoiseau never claimed to be a café. It describes itself as a restaurant de quartier with cuisine du marché. The market cooking is evident on the plate. And to me it does feel like a neighborhood restaurant, one that’s a little ambitious, with food prices very much in line with other 2026 openings. The affordable wine list grounds it, as does the affordable lunch.

For me, the most significant sign of a great restaurant is how much I long to go back. I can’t wait for my next meal at Le Chamoiseau, and to see what François does with another season’s produce. I’d recommend this to anyone who loves ingredient-led cooking, impeccable sauces, and the hustle of a young team who are really going for it. For the moment, it’s still easy to book. I can’t imagine that will remain the case for long.

LE CHAMOISEAU

28 Rue Henry Monnier, Paris 75009

Open Wednesday-Saturday for lunch & dinner

Open Tuesday for dinner only

Closed Sunday & Monday

Reservations online or at +33 1 75 15 92 66

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