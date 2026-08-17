Restaurant is rated FINE ★

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La Halle aux Grains opened inside the Bourse de Commerce in 2021, but I ignored it until recently.

La Bourse de Commerce — Pinault Collection

Museum restaurants are not usually my beat. They tend to be built for the crowd already in the building, and they tend to take no risks. I made an exception here because the La Halle aux Grains is run by the Bras family, whose legendary restaurant in Laguiole has shaped how a generation of cooks thinks about vegetables.

I also made an exception because of the heat. Have you heard about the heat in Paris this summer? It feels like all anyone has talked about. I wrote an article about which Paris restaurants have air conditioning, then set about reserving them for my own selfish reasons. La Halle aux Grains was one of those.

It had two cool things going for it. The restaurant occupies the top floor of the Bourse de Commerce, the contemporary art museum that houses the Pinault Collection, and is heavily air-conditioned. Down in the rotunda, meanwhile, was Fujiko Nakaya’s Cloud #07156, a fog sculpture that fills the floor of the building with a low white cloud of water vapor, thickening until the people standing in it dissolve, then draining away and beginning again, in cycles, all day. It runs until 14 September.

When you are sweating in Paris, you become single-minded about cooling down. A walk into a cold cloud, then dinner in air conditioning, sounded like heaven. As a heat wave strategy, it worked. Whether this is a good restaurant is more complicated.

THE FOOD

Overall, the cooking was pleasant. I wasn’t blown away, but I wasn’t expecting to be.

Croquants d'escargots d'Aveyron (29€)

The escargots were the surprise of the meal, and the most delicious plate on the table. Snails from the Aveyron, fried in a light batter until crisp, with samphire and anchovy and a bright green purée underneath. The small buckwheat blinis scattered around them felt a little beside the point, but I couldn’t stop eating them.

Sucrine grillée du jardin de Tom (23€)

Grilled sucrine is everywhere in Paris right now, and it can be delicious (as seen recently at Mokonuts and Calcifer). This one was a little wimpy. Without a more aggressive char, cooked sucrine just feels wilted and wet. But the bigger problem was the company it kept. Puffed bulgur, fromage blanc and raspberries feel like breakfast to me. And they didn’t understand why they were dancing with damp salad.

Lieu jaune de Saint-Jean-de-Luz poêlé (45€)

This pollack was beautifully cooked, and everything on the plate with it was delicious. It was also very light: white fish, white bean purée, whole white beans, pale cabbage. The black garlic was the punchy note, the one thing with any depth to it. It felt like the unnamed diet plate — something that a lot of well-heeled restaurants subtly offer — the dish that lets you feel virtuous…

Aligot

… until the pan of deliciously unvirtuous aligot arrives to share. It’s the mountain dish of the Aubrac, potato purée beaten with young tomme cheese until it turns elastic and pulls in long ropes off the fork. A small portion, gobbled greedily.

Pièce de bœuf pure race Aubrac (49€)

This beef was cooked well but there was nothing lusty about it. Aubrac beef is a regional flag, and it pairs with the expensive reds on the list, and it slices neatly out of a sous-vide bag. Any of those could be the reason it’s here. I wasn’t drawn in. Nothing wrong with it, nothing exciting either, which is roughly what I expect from a museum restaurant feeding an international crowd. Safe and fine. The split-pea gnocchi alongside were stodgy, as split-pea gnocchi will be, and rolled in crushed pistachio. Not unpleasant, but not thrilling, either.

Both desserts arrive as mysteries to be solved. What’s under the cloud? What’s inside the stone-looking cylinder?

Sous un nuage de brume (18€)

You break the candyfloss and find a ring of blanc-manger filled with lemon cream, which looks unnervingly like a hard-boiled egg.

Coulant à la rhubarbe (24€)

You break the cylinder and rhubarb runs out of it, an interpretation of the coulant Michel Bras made in 1981. Both were fun and both tasted good. The cloud will suit a sweeter tooth than mine.



There are three ways to eat at La Halle aux Grains. At lunch, there’s a set three-course menu for 57€ or longer tasting menus for 98€ and 118€. At dinner, you can order a six-course tasting menu at 118€ or a vegetarian version for 98€. You can also order à la carte, with starters from 23-37€ and mains 37-49€.

THE DRINKS

If you want to drink something special by the glass and are willing to pay for it, this list will thrill you. There’s a Bourgogne Chardonnay from Jean-Marc Roulot at 22€, a Saint-Joseph from Jean-Louis Chave also at 22€, a Carignan from Olivier Jullien at 18€, a Sancerre from Anne Vatan at 20€. Château Palmer and Château Latour each bottle a cuvée de grains for the house. These are growers who rarely appear by the glass anywhere, and a Coravin list extends the range further, from a Meursault Premier Cru at 38€ to a Clos Vougeot at 85€. It’s notably expensive, and the pours are 8cl, smaller than you find in many places.

The bottle list runs deepest in white Burgundy, where Jean-Marc Boillot alone accounts for seven bottles, and that is where the climbing starts. Bordeaux is the other tower, with a Latour vertical that reaches 1 950€. The good surprises are at the bottom. Marcillac from Philippe and Julien Teulier opens the reds at 38€, Aveyron wine on an Aveyron family’s list. Domaine d’Aupilhac runs a vertical from Montpeyroux, 140€ to 350€, and François Chidaine covers Montlouis and Vouvray from 110€.

Non-drinkers get a dealcoholized sparkling from French Bloom at 16€, and bottled gentian lemonade from Brasserie d’Olt in the Aveyron — bitter, dry and delicious.

THE VIBE

The way up is one of the highlights. The staircase carries you past the ring of painted canvases that circles the lower dome, 140 meters of them, finished in 1889 for the Exposition Universelle as a hymn to French commerce across five continents. Below sits Tadao Ando’s concrete cylinder. There’s also an elevator for those who need it.

The restaurant itself is a long curved arc on the third floor, and the windows run along the outer edge only. Everyone photographs the view. Very few tables have it. The rest of the floor is divided into open bays, screened from each other by hanging curtains and open to the corridor. We sat in one of those. We could see the passage and the diners in the next bay through the weave. We could not see Paris.

The curtains look like chainmail and are cloth, a pale gray grid that filters light. Tables are small and dark on thin metal legs. A squat lamp with a rough orange shade sits on each one, and a drinks trolley waits at the edge of the floor. The effect is a well-made airport lounge.

The room saves itself in a heat wave. It was blissfully cool, which is not nothing on a top floor under a glass roof in July. The sealed, screened, climate-controlled quality that makes the place feel corporate on a mild evening is exactly what you want when Paris is one hundred degrees.

The service was lovely, friendly and professional throughout. The pacing was a little slow. I may not have noticed had I liked being in that room more.

It’s worth noting that we were invited several times to eat as guests of the restaurant. We declined, booked under another name, and paid. Had we accepted an invitation, we might not have discovered what the ordinary seats feel like.

THE VERDICT

I’m rating this ★ FINE. I wouldn’t recommend it highly on the food or the vibe alone, but a few things make La Halle aux Grains worth knowing about. It’s open in August, when much of Paris is closed. It’s heavily air-conditioned. It’s centrally located. It has a vegetarian tasting menu at dinner. It’s open every day of the year but a handful.

La Halle aux Grains, in other words, is a problem solver. If you have no constraints and you’re searching solely for great food, this wouldn’t be my first choice. But I can think of a lot of challenges to which La Halle aux Grains might be the answer. Or at least a compelling option.

LA HALLE AUX GRAINS

Bourse de Commerce — 2 rue de Viarmes, 75001

Open every day for dinner

Open Wednesday-Monday for lunch

Closed Tuesday lunch

Reservations online or at +33 1 82 71 71 60

Through 23 August only: no dinner service. Lunch and afternoon only, every day except Tuesday, with a shortened summer menu. Normal hours resume 24 August.

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