Paris by Mouth

Paris by Mouth

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Nancy Millman's avatar
Nancy Millman
8m

Thank you for solving this puzzle for me! I've wanted to go on several recent trips to Paris, but changed my mind because of the decor, and the difficulty of getting a table with a view, which seems like much of the point. But your review made it clear I wouldn't have loved it. Great descriptions and pictures. Merci!

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1 reply by Meg Zimbeck
gerri caldarola's avatar
gerri caldarola
1h

That "hard-boiled egg" look was unnerving... this is why we subscribe -- balanced reviews.

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1 reply by Meg Zimbeck
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