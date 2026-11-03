La Bourse et la Vie is GREAT ★ ★ ★ 12 rue Vivienne, 75002

Open Monday–Friday for lunch & dinner

Closed Saturday & Sunday

Reservations online or at +33 1 42 60 08 83

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Daniel Rose has been famous several times over. The American chef opened Spring in 2006 as a 16-seat, one-man show in the 9th arrondissement, cooking in an open kitchen and serving a menu that offered no choice. Both were unusual at the time, if you can believe it. The French press adored it. Then the Americans found him, and Daniel Rose turned up in the New York Times and Time magazine.

Me & Daniel (children!) in 2007

I met Daniel shortly after he opened Spring, before I launched Paris by Mouth. We were both going through divorces, and we became commiseration (drinking) buddies. I watched him take on an extraordinary sous-chef named Marie-Aude, fall in love with her and build a family.

Marie-Aude & Daniel in 2009

In 2010 Spring moved to a much bigger space on the rue Bailleul, near the Louvre. Demand exploded, and it was impossible to get in. The editor-in-chief of Food & Wine couldn’t get a reservation and emailed me in disbelief. I walked over one morning and asked Daniel on her behalf. He said yes, on one condition. He was down a server, and I would have to wait tables at lunch. I did my best to help out and not break anything. Daniel returned the favor many times over. When Spring opened a wine shop, we held the Paris by Mouth launch party there. That shop, now closed, was a stop on our food tours for many years.

The Paris by Mouth launch party at Spring Boutique in 2010

In 2015 Daniel continued to expand, taking over a 29-seat bistro between the Bourse (the former stock exchange) and the Palais-Royal. He renamed it La Bourse et la Vie. From the beginning, he was serving classic dishes like steak-frites and pot-au-feu.

Pot-au-feu in 2015

A year later he opened Le Coucou in New York. It won a James Beard Award and a rave from the New York Times, and Daniel was famous all over again. He closed Spring in 2017 but kept La Bourse et la Vie. This self-described “bourgeois bistro” remains Daniel’s only address in Paris, at least for the time being. He now divides his time between Paris, New York and London, where he is soon opening a brasserie called Le Perroquet.

I’ve been back to La Bourse et la Vie many times over the years, most often in the cold months when I’m struck by a craving for pot-au-feu or something equally warming. But my words about it have sometimes been tepid.

My last visit in May 2024 fell short. The food wasn’t the problem, it was the format. The à la carte menu was gone, replaced by an imposed formula: a choice of steak, fish or veal, served with a round of dainty shared starters, for 62€. “What are we, at a wedding?” I asked at the time. I kept the two-star rating but pulled it from our list of 50 Favorites. It’s hard to do that when you know (and are rooting for) the chef.

I recently learned that La Bourse et la Vie has dropped that format, and I wanted to return. I’m also revisiting old favorites for an updated guide to Paris bistros. So I popped in for lunch last month with a friend who was in town for Art Basel Paris. I’d booked under a fake name, as I always do, but anonymity was impossible. Daniel was there, and it was good to see him. Here’s what we ate:

THE FOOD

Quelques hors d’œuvres : betteraves, figues et fromage frais, poireaux vinaigrette noisettes du Piémont (22€)

We started with the hors d’œuvres, three plates for the table, and all three were excellent. There were juicy cubes of red and pink beets with chervil. Sliced figs came with a fresh chèvre, mint and citrus zest. And there were the house leeks vinaigrette with Piedmont hazelnuts. Ordered separately, the beets and leeks alone would cost 30€. At 22€ for all three, this is the best deal on the menu. It’s also a world away from 2024 when the shared starters were one oyster, half an egg and one asparagus spear per person.

Gratin de lapin à la moutarde, salade verte (26€)

For mains, we couldn’t resist the daily special of rabbit gratin, which arrived bubbling in a small copper pan. Beneath the browned potato purée was rabbit so flavorful that it surprised me. Rabbit can be dry, but not here. Mustard and shallots brightened every bite. It was the best dish of the meal, and it came with a green salad of lettuce, radicchio, walnuts and herbs.

Onglet origine France sauce au poivre, frites, 32€

The onglet with pepper sauce remains one of my favorite steaks in Paris, and the reason is the sauce. It’s made with Armagnac of two different ages and studded with green peppercorns. The steak comes with a generous bowl of golden fries. In 2022 the steak-frites was 39€. Today the onglet with fries is 32€, even though (as Daniel noted) the price of potatoes has tripled.

Poire belle-Hélène (14€)

For dessert we went for something nostalgic: a whole poached pear under warm chocolate sauce, with vanilla ice cream and toasted almonds. It was fun. But the chocolate mousse (10€) remains my favorite dessert here.

THE DRINKS

Daniel plunked down two glasses of Chinon (Le Clos Guillot from Bernard Baudry) and didn’t charge us for them. I was distracted by the conversation and never laid eyes on the bottle list. Historically, that list has been expensive, with what I would describe as “New York prices.” The glasses we didn’t pay for were priced at 18€ each.

The aperitifs run in the same direction: a glass of Champagne is 24€, and a gin or vodka tonic is 19€. A Dolin vermouth (12€) or a pastis (9€) is the gentler way in. After the meal there’s a serious digestif list, with a 1978 Kopke Colheita port, a 20-year-old Calvados from Michel Huard and a 1976 Bas-Armagnac from Marquis de Montesquiou. Non-drinkers can order Muri’s alcohol-free Koji or Fade to Black by the glass, plus sodas and juices (6€). Coffee comes from The Beans on Fire.

THE VIBE

The room is small, just 29 seats, and it looks the part of a posh old Paris bistro. The walls are paneled and painted a muted green-gray, lined with arched, speckled mirrors in ornate frames. One of them carries the wines by the glass in white handwriting. A curved zinc bar sits beside a little staircase that winds upstairs to the bathroom, and a brass-and-glass shelf of spirits glows between the tables. Globe sconces keep the light low, and heavy velvet curtains hang at the windows. The banquettes are velvet, the chairs are black bentwood, and the plates are rimmed in gold. It looks and feels like money.

The small dining room at La Bourse et la Vie

At lunch the room was half full, with a mix of local business people and tourists. In my experience, the evenings skew much more toward travelers. This isn’t where you go to hang out with Parisians, although you might spot some. It’s a largely foreign clientele, especially at night. If you need to speak English, they’ll take care of you here.

THE VERDICT

La Bourse et la Vie is once again GREAT ★★★. The food was always delicious. Now the format and prices make sense too. I’ve shared the backstory to show that I’m neither objective nor anonymous here. But I loved this lunch, and so did my guest, who has none of that history with Daniel.

Next to an ordinary neighborhood bistro, this place will still feel expensive, especially where wine is concerned. But set it beside other bourgeois bistros at similar prices, like Benoît, La Petite Chaise or Le Grand Véfour, and the cooking is in another league entirely.

If you want a killer steak-frites, or a chance to taste other French classics done right, this is an excellent choice in the center of Paris, an easy walk from the Louvre and the Palais-Royal. It’s a weekday place that caters to the business crowd nearby, which makes it a valuable address to remember for Monday nights. Personally, I love it for lunch. La Bourse et la Vie has never been a bargain, but now it feels like a sound investment.

LA BOURSE ET LA VIE

12 rue Vivienne, 75002

Open Monday–Friday for lunch & dinner

Closed Saturday & Sunday

Reservations online or at +33 1 42 60 08 83

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