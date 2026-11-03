Paris by Mouth

Paris by Mouth

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John Clancy's avatar
John Clancy
2d

Thanks Meg, Be safe.

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Michael Singer's avatar
Michael Singer
2d

I’ve been to Le Coucou twice in the last year and marveled at the finest Dover sole and fois gras grille in memory. Can’t wait to visit La bourse next summer.

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1 reply by Meg Zimbeck
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