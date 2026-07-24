Juveniles is rated GREAT ★★★ 47 Rue de Richelieu, 75001

Open Monday-Friday for lunch & dinner

Closed Saturday & Sunday

Reservations online or at +33 1 42 97 46 49

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Juveniles, a family-run bistro near the Louvre, is the restaurant I recommend more than any other in Paris. It’s been on our list of favorites for years, and I always worry that someday I’ll return to find the quality has slid. That’s not unusual in the Paris restaurant scene, so I always approach a return visit with some trepidation.

I needn’t have worried. A recent lunch at Juveniles was the best one yet, and a great illustration of why this is such a special place.

WHAT HAS CHANGED

Almost nothing, and that’s a good thing. The lunch menu is still 21€. It still buys a main course, a glass of wine, and a coffee. Romain Roudeau is still cooking in the tiny kitchen. Margaux Johnston is still running the room. The one thing that has changed since 2023: they now take online reservations.

THE FOOD

Here’s what we loved (all of it):

The terrine de campagne (9€) is what Roudeau is known for, and it holds up. Soft, coarse, spreadable, with a deep thrum of liver that tastes like France. Two fat slices of grilled bread, and a ramekin of house pickles — bright enough to cut it. Gone are the days when a whole terrine was left on the table for you to hack at, and that's not necessarily a bad thing. We still couldn't finish it. They packed the rest up for us to take home.

The summer carte is lighter and more ambitious than the word "bistro" prepares you for. Breton langoustines (24€) arrived roasted on the plancha with grilled melon, cucumber and herbs, over a bisque with real depth. The ricotta collapses into that bisque and enriches it. Incredibly good.

The gaspacho of watermelon (15€) was the dish for summer weather: cold and bright, with confit peppers and cubes of feta, breaded and fried light as air, and peas, cucumber and peppers scattered through for crunch. I could not get enough of it.

The gigot d'agneau (33€) is the best thing on the menu right now. The lamb comes from the Ferme de Clavisy, a family farm in Burgundy, and Roudeau sends it out leaning North African — semoule with fresh herbs, charred eggplant and onion, marinated tomatoes, a coulis of red peppers, a jus of Taggiasche olives.

That same red pepper coulis reappeared under the suprême de volaille that arrived as the daily menu: chicken cooked properly and still juicy, with fried polenta cubes, squash and green tomatoes. One well-made seasonal base, working across two plates. It is how a kitchen this small cooks this well at this price. And it is the 21€ lunch. It’s also a great example of how Roudeau builds texture, color and brightness into every plate. There’s a lot happening, but nothing feels superfluous or strained. It is remarkably mature cooking for a chef this young. It reminds me of Omar Koreitem's food at Mokonuts, and these two restaurants share a fan base.

Desserts are simple and good, as they have always been here. There is no pastry chef, and you will rarely see a crust. The riz au lait (11€) is another dish Roudeau is known for - vanilla-flecked, loosely set, and served with a side of salted caramel.

Roasted apricots with honey and rosemary (13€), a buttery sablé and whipped cream, were the prettier plate. Combining the two — rice pudding under roasted apricots — was the best decision we made all afternoon.

THE DRINKS

Excerpts from the wine list

The wine list is not one of those bibles that arrives with a thud. It runs to a few pages. But it is deep in exactly the right places: a vertical of Belargus across the Anjou whites, Clape and Clusel-Roch in the Rhône, a bench of grower Champagne, and Burgundy that climbs far past what a bistro this size has any business carrying. There is plenty under 40€, and a generous by-the-glass and carafe selection. This cellar began with Margaux’s father, Tim Johnston, and it remains one of the great pleasures of eating here.

Juveniles is also a bottle shop. More than one person wandered in to buy wine while we ate, and you can carry home whatever catches your eye off the wall.

For non-drinkers there are now a few bottled options — a basil citronnade from Le Coq Toqué and an apple-elderflower sparkling.

THE VIBE

Juveniles interior

Juveniles is the casual neighborhood bistro we all dream about, in a location that has no business being either casual or affordable. Small, warm, a little noisy, hung with the paintings that Margaux and her sister made as children.

The hand-written recipe for riz au lait

Margaux, who works the day shift, remains one of the best hosts in Paris. She remembers your last visit and knows what you want to drink. When the table beside us praised the rice pudding, she went and wrote out the recipe — not because anyone asked, but because they had been eating it here for decades and she thought they should have it.

THE VERDICT

Juveniles remains ★★★ GREAT and stays on our list of 50 favorite restaurants in Paris. Roudeau is cooking seasonally and skillfully in a kitchen the size of a hallway, and the wine is a joy at every price. It's a restaurant that's worth crossing town for, but sits in the very heart of Paris. Prices are gentle, and the 21€ lunch is a steal. Go if you want an excellent meal in the center of Paris without a production. Go if you love wine. Go because it's open on Monday. But do book ahead: this wonderful place is not a secret. And note that they’ll be closed for summer holiday from Aug 1-31.

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