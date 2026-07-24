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Susan C's avatar
Susan C
8d

We love Juveniles and go there twice a year thanks to you, Meg. And you always know so much about the wine list, which we do not. I wonder whether you could recommend a wine book, or a wine website, that would help us be more knowledgeable about the wines offered in places like Juveniles/Semilla/Augustin Marchand des Vins?

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1 reply by Meg Zimbeck
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Shelly
Jul 24

This was by far our favorite restaurant on our last trip to Paris. It was our first time there and we had lunch. Incredibly delicious, wonderful service, charming, and very reasonably priced. It’s huge that they now take online reservations—we had to call for our reservation so struggled a big with the time zone issues. Once we got through, it was easy and they were just lovely. We had the rice pudding and loved it. Every dish was elevated and elegant. There was a cauliflower soup with some kind of fried vegetable garnish. It was beautiful and delicious. It will exceed your expectations!

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1 reply by Meg Zimbeck
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