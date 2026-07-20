Paris by Mouth

Paris by Mouth

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
David Lebovitz's avatar
David Lebovitz
Jul 22

Too bad they didn't keep that amazing chocolate cake with chocolate-salted butter caramel and raw cream. That was one of the best desserts I've had in France(!)

Reply
Share
1 reply by Meg Zimbeck
Kathy Thomas's avatar
Kathy Thomas
Jul 20

Chico is the friendliest somm in Paris

Reply
Share
1 reply by Meg Zimbeck
10 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Paris by Mouth · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture