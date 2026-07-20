Jones is rated GOOD ★ ★ 43 rue Godefroy Cavaignac, 75011

Open Tuesday-Saturday for lunch & dinner

Closed Sunday & Monday

Reservations online or at +33 9 80 75 32 08

Reminder: You can find more than 300 additional restaurants, all anonymously reviewed, rated and organized by location, in our restaurant index here:

This address has lived a lot of lives. It opened in 2013 as Bones, under Australian chef James Henry. The B eventually departed along with Henry, and B Jones settled into a long second act: a pleasant neighborhood fixture with solid modern Italian cooking, beloved above all by natural wine lovers, who came for the cellar that sommelier Damien Lacour had spent years patiently building. That's the Jones we covered in 2022, under owner Florent Ciccoli with chef Riccardo Ferrante in the kitchen:

That team is gone now. Ciccoli sold, and in May 2026 the keys passed to two friends, both under 30: Juan Pablo Rojas Pineda in the kitchen and Enzo Viola in the dining room — Chico & JP, as the menu introduces them. We returned in July and can confirm that Jones remains very good, for entirely new reasons. So good, in fact, that we included it among our 50 favorite restaurants in Paris.

The new Jones calls its cooking “cuisine de Paname.” Paname is street slang for Paris itself — an affectionate, working-class nickname that’s more than a century old and still completely common today, in French rap and in everyday speech. Rojas Pineda was born in Medellín — where his mother ran a makeshift restaurant out of the family living room to finance their move to France — and has been in Paris since the age of six. His menu draws on far more than his own South American heritage: green beans arrive wrapped in a Sri Lankan pancake, the dukkah is Egyptian, the gomasio is Japanese, the pandan ice cream is Southeast Asian, the bissara at lunch is Moroccan.

The menu comes with an entire vocab page — a full sheet defining hogao, titoté, arroz caldoso, and a dozen more — because this kitchen would rather teach you the words than flatten them into French. Asserting all of this as Paris cuisine is both audacious and entirely accurate.

Side note: I’ve found myself using the category “international” less and less when writing about Paris restaurants, because aside from the most classic French bistros, it’s hard to name a kitchen in this city that isn’t using ingredients and techniques from around the world. Jones just says the quiet part out loud — and puts it on the sign.

THE FOOD

We ordered nearly everything, which at Jones means traveling.

Arancino d'arroz caldoso, soffrito, condiment herbes (9€)

The arancini of arroz caldoso echoes the rice ball that’s been on the menu for years; it’s now a southern Spanish soupy rice fried into a crisp sphere, set on a puddle of herb paste under a snowfall of cheese. Delicious.

Arepa de queso farcie au taleggio, pistou basilic thai (11€)

We also loved the arepa de queso, the traditional Colombian cheese version stuffed here with molten taleggio and served with Thai basil pistou. It's a mission statement as much as a dish: JP intends to work through all 44 catalogued arepa variations, one menu at a time.

Tartare de selle de veau de lait, condiment betterave fumée, picadillo rouge, cerises au sirop de genièvre, wonton frit (21€)

Our favorite small plate was the milk-fed veal tartare — deeply flavorful, jeweled with juniper-infused cherries over smoked beet purée, and genuinely fun to eat, scooped up with fried wonton crisps: a French classic, a Chinese cracker, and a Colombian picadillo on one spoon. Pretty / genius.

Grondin à la flamme, fake bouillabaisse, datterinos, chlorophylle de shiso, stracciatella (19€)

The flame-grilled gurnard arrived in what the menu cheerfully calls a “fake bouillabaisse,” a rockfish soup made with only mussels and anise-infused fish stock, brightened with shiso, cooled by stracciatella, and topped with shaved fennel.

Côte de veau de lait, laquage « Belén Rincón », pommes dauphines farine de maïs, pak-choï snacké à la sauce piquante, mayo jus de viande (95€)

The veal chop for two wore a glaze named for Belén Rincón, the Medellín neighborhood JP’s family comes from, known for its citrus-and-garlic roasted chicken. The flavor was tremendous. At that price, it’s a fun thing to order with a larger group that can absorb the 95€; a couple sharing it as their one main course might question the value.

It was served with his version of pommes dauphines made with corn flour — delicious in their own right, but a little stodgy if one is anticipating a classic potato dauphine.

Gnocchis de farine de maïs, courgette brûlée, pesto glacé, salsa macha (24€)

The same goes for the corn flour gnocchi with burned zucchini and salsa macha. Corn in French or Italian clothes runs dense — that's the nature of the flour, not a flaw in the kitchen. I liked the gnocchi as a riff. Just don't come expecting pillows.

Agnolotto, farce ricotta citron confit et marjolaine, glaçage beurre de sauge, chapelure piment (23€)

The agnolotto filled with ricotta and preserved lime provided a solid vegetarian option. It was, unfortunately, a little too solid: the flavors were great, but the pasta was rolled too thick. They inherited the pasta machine from the previous chef and have admitted on Instagram that they’re still mastering it. I have confidence they will.

Capri-Sun sorbet, maseca cookie and affogato

Desserts are not the strength here. They're playful and fine, but they operate more as a last spoonful than as a fully realized course. The "Capri-Sun" sorbet (6€) is a childhood-memory citrus blend under puffed buckwheat; the maseca cookie with 70% chocolate and pandan ice cream (11€) arrived wearing salad. The most successful was the affogato (9€): ice cream made from Los Andes coffee grounds, warmed by a green cardamom emulsion — the Colombian thread carried right through to the end of the meal.

THE DRINKS

Excerpts from the wine list at Jones

People have always come to Jones for the wine, and that survives the handover — differently. Enzo Viola, who trained in vineyards and cellars (including Château Siran in Margaux) before becoming a fixture at the Yard, now signs a list of natural wines from growers who, as the menu’s welcome letter puts it, “respect the soil, the vine, and all living things.” The duo took over backed by natural wine distributor Culinaries, whose selection stocks the list — which explains how a two-month-old team is pouring verticals of Cossard and Robinot, a 1998 Cahors, and Cornelissen’s Magma alongside 6–10€ glasses. It’s still a place where wine hounds will find something rare or something new. We drank La Sorga’s Belzebrut!!! (67€), a wild sparkling Colombard from 2018 with a goat-demon on the label.

The non-alcoholic list has some fun stuff: Cascara Fresca (6,50€), a coffee-cherry infusion that extends the Colombian thread; Bang Bang alcohol-free pale ale from Paris brewery BapBap (8€), Archipel kombucha brut (7,50€), Mona ginger beer and fruit sodas (6€), and Symple herbal infusions (7€).

THE VIBE

The space is largely unchanged: scraped walls, white-tile wainscot, bare wood tables, the broken-tile mosaic floor, caged industrial lamps, bar seating up front. New to the stone wall: two football shirts from 1998 — Zidane’s French No. 10 beside Valderrama’s Colombian No. 10, the two halves of the chef’s story, facing the room. The playlists celebrate fifty years of hip-hop, and a QR code on the back of the menu lets you take them home. The menu credits the whole crew by their nicknames, like the sleeve of a rap record, but the small plates arrive on grandmotherly floral china.

We had a great time, surrounded by people who were also clearly there to have a great time. The staffing, it must be said, is bare bones: on the night of our visit it was really only Chico working the full room, hustling nonstop with a smile. Usually when someone is that busy, you don’t want to ask for more water, or another glass, or float a question about a dish — you can sense they’re stretched too thin. That wasn’t the case here. Things may have taken a moment longer than ideal, but we never doubted that they cared and wanted to deliver. JP delivered many of the plates himself, which was charming. As they get busier — and they will — I hope they add another server, so Chico can spend more time doing what is clearly his strength: talking about wine. It held together on this night, but only barely. The welcome letter on the menu hopes Jones will “become (or once again be) your favorite spot,” and they mean the parenthesis: this room knows it has regulars from three different eras.

THE VERDICT

Jones keeps its two stars, but not for any of the old reasons. The Italian menu is gone, the famous cellar has been rebuilt by new hands, and the cooking now argues — dish by dish, vocab word by word — that arepas and dukkah and titoté are Paris cooking, too. Not everything lands, but the flavors are already there, the welcome is exceptional, and this is a kitchen that publishes its own growing pains and changes its menu constantly. Jones feels alive, and very much like Paris today. Bring a vegetarian, bring a natural wine hound, bring a group with appetite. It's built for a fun night out.

Share

Our restaurant reviews are free to everyone for one month after they’re published. Paid subscribers have access to the full archive of reviews

COMING TO PARIS ?

We’d love to welcome you for a food tour! For more than a decade, we’ve been offering delicious walking tours of Paris’s best artisan food shops. Three hours, led in English by true experts, 8 guests max.

Learn more about our tours

Our food tours have been praised by The New York Times, Food & Wine magazine, the BBC, the Washington Post, Rick Steves, and the LA Times. We’ve been the #1 food tour on TripAdvisor for more than a decade.