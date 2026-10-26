Eupatoria 5 is GOOD ★ ★ 5 rue d’Eupatoria, 75020

Open Tuesday-Saturday from 5pm-midnight

Closed Sunday & Monday

Reservations by text only at +33 7 62 62 74 46

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Some of the most special places in Paris are on the east side, up on the hills of Belleville and Ménilmontant. If you want a meal that feels like Paris, in a room full of locals, eating and drinking well for a lot less money, you’d do well to occasionally leave Saint-Germain.

Eupatoria 5, named for its address, is one of these places. It sits a few doors from Dilia, across from the church of Notre-Dame-de-la-Croix. For about 40 years, the space was Eva Pritsky’s junk shop and unlicensed bar, a Ménilmontant institution. The kitchen is now run by Basile Eidel, who appeared on Top Chef this year. Would I tell you to cross town for the food alone? Absolutely not. The food is only fine. But the feeling is fantastic.

THE FOOD

Tzatzíki menthe et huile de sariette, 5€

We started with the tzatziki, which came with warm sesame bread. It was good but, like many dishes that night, could have used a few more crystals of salt.

Beignet de courgettes, harissa douce, 8€

The zucchini fritters were delicious, with a mild harissa that we loved. We fought over the last bites.

Girolles poêlées, purée de chou-fleur, confit de poivron et tomates séchées, feta fondante, 14€

The standout dish was a plate of pan-fried girolle mushrooms on cauliflower purée, with pepper confit, sun-dried tomatoes and melty feta. The sweet-sour pepper was bright against the earthy mushrooms, and the fried capers were a fun addition.

Gros haricots blancs au citron et thym avec poutargue, 12€

The gigantes beans with lemon, thyme and bottarga had all the right flavors (I love bottarga on anything), but the beans were a little too al dente for my taste. A little more time would have made them creamy and unforgettable.

Bifteki, jus à l’orange et feta, friggitelli, pommes de terre, 25€

The bifteki arrived as three beef-and-pork patties in a puddle of tangy orange-feta sauce. They were flavorful but a little dry, and they needed that sauce. Alongside were potatoes and friggitelli, small Italian peppers that look like padróns and are just as mild.

Blurry tarte au citron déstructurée, crème miso, 7€

By dessert, the lighting was so romantic (read: dark) that my photo is almost illegible. It was a deconstructed lemon tart, with a miso cream whose round flavor softened the citrus edge. Unexpectedly good.

THE DRINKS

The wine list leans heavily toward natural producers, with about 30 bottles priced from 24–58€ at the table. Each one is also sold to take away for 8€ less. We drank by the glass to try different things, and every glass was 7€. It’s been a long time since I paid so little for wine I enjoyed this much. Non-drinkers can order alcohol-free wine by the glass, plus an alcohol-free beer, Perrier, and the usual sodas.

THE VIBE

I deeply love the look of this room. To me, this is Paris. The ceiling is painted deep indigo, and the walls are bare and scraped. Two of them are lined with wine and books, and a third holds a large mirror with the menu written across it. The tables are classic bistro, the low lighting comes from candles and a few sconces. The floor is cracked tile, which always wins me over.

The two servers were smiling and attentive, hustling to serve a full, relaxed dining room. Bread and water were refilled throughout. We never waited for anything, and the pacing was perfect.

THE VERDICT

Eupatoria 5 is GOOD ★★. The atmosphere and the wine are great, and the food is fine. Together, they add up to a good night out. Eupatoria 5 is for readers who want an evening among locals, far from the tourist trail. Come for natural wine, easy-going food and a bill that’s a little lighter than usual. You’ll remember the candlelight, the 7€ glasses and a room full of Parisians. Reservations are by SMS (text) only. Use Google Translate (if needed) and fire away. They confirmed my request in less than a day.

EUPATORIA 5

5 rue d’Eupatoria, 75020

Open Tuesday-Saturday from 5pm-midnight

Closed Sunday & Monday

Reservations by text only at +33 7 62 62 74 46

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