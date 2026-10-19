De Vie is FINE ★ 22-24 Rue Saint-Sauveur, 75002

Open Wednesday-Monday from 6pm-1am

Closed Tuesday

Reservations online (walk-ins welcome)

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At De Vie, the cocktails are the main course. This ambitious bar and restaurant near Montorgueil builds its evenings around a tasting of French-made drinks, with small plates designed to match. In eighteen months, it has collected a shelf of cocktail awards. None are for the food.

De Vie opened in March 2025. It’s run by Alex Francis and Barney O’Kane, two bartenders who came from the internationally beloved Little Red Door, with chef Adam Purcell, formerly of Frenchie. Its accolades include Time Out’s Cocktail Bar of the Year, Best New International Cocktail Bar at Tales of the Cocktail, and the number 34 spot on Europe’s 50 Best Bars.

My first visit in May 2025 lasted almost three hours. Every measure of alcohol was weighed before it was mixed, and the pace was glacial (ironic for a bar that doesn’t use ice). There were some bright spots in their carte blanche program, but the plates and drinks arrived out of step, and the pairings were neither pronounced nor interesting. It was a slog, and it was expensive.

So why go back? Because the drinks themselves were so good. And because De Vie has loosened up. The kitchen no longer decides what you eat. There’s now an à la carte menu of small plates, so you can order two dishes or ten.

Reservations guarantee a seat in the main room, but you have to commit to one of two set menus: the Drinks Experience (60€), five cocktails in tasting portions with a fully non-alcoholic version available, or the Dinner Tasting Menu. Drinks Experience guests can add food à la carte, which is what we did. Walk-ins go to the bar room on the right, where cocktails (16€, three of which can be made without alcohol) and food are both ordered à la carte. Walking in seems the way to go.

THE FOOD

De Vie’s food is much more than bar food. Small plates run 5–18€ and can be a little fussy. Having tried nearly everything on their menu, I have a strong preference for the simpler dishes.

Soy-braised eggplant and Banka trout tartare

Soy-braised eggplant (12€) under a nori crisp was bland, defined more by a mild bitterness than anything else. The texture was squidgy and unpleasant, and I left most of it. Banka trout tartare (18€) came in a tomato consommé so delicate as to be undecipherable.

An oyster (6€) with strawberry granita, pickled shallots and pepper oil was a little too gilded for my taste. Oysters with a ton of elements, especially cold elements, are tricky to eat.

The simpler plates did much better. This sausage roll (10€) was easy to love, with a buttery crust, good Bigorre pork and a bright apple-infused brown sauce.

Comté with Irish soda bread and mushroom crisps

Eighteen-month Comté (16€) with soda bread and fermented shiso honey was excellent. The fermented mushroom crisps (7€) had a fun texture and went well with the cocktails.

There’s a principle in cheese and wine pairing suggesting that one or the other, but not both, should be interesting. Serve a basic fromage with your best bottle from the cellar. Uncork a simple Beaujolais with your most complex cheese. At De Vie, the cocktails are already the interesting part. The simple plates that understood this were the most successful pairings.

THE DRINKS

The cocktails are the reason to come. There’s no ice at De Vie. Drinks are batched in advance and held at temperature in refrigerated drawers. The bar pours only French spirits, mostly from independent producers, and makes its own spirits and liqueurs based on eau de vie from Baccae, a local distillery. À la carte, cocktails are 16€ each. Cave De Vie, their shop next door, sells French spirits and liqueurs chosen by the team.

THE VIBE

The main room is modern and beautiful, built around a massive curved bar. The bar is so wide that it’s hard to hear the dish and drink descriptions from across it.

The room next door, on the right as you enter from the street, is more casual. The lights are brighter, and guests perch on café stools at high tables. It feels more like a neighborhood bar, and it’s where walk-ins land.

The team in both rooms is incredibly friendly. On our visit, women were drinking and dining solo in both spaces, and it’s an easy place to go alone. It’s easy for visitors too. The staff are bilingual, and they’ve even put together a booklet of their favorite places around Paris.

THE VERDICT

As a bar, De Vie is great. The drinks are impressive and the welcome is wonderful. As a restaurant, it’s merely fine. Don’t build an evening around dinner here. Stop in for a cocktail and a few of the simpler plates, and you’ll leave happy. Keep it in your back pocket for solo nights and the Sundays and Mondays when half of Paris is dark.

DE VIE

22-24 Rue Saint-Sauveur, 75002

Open Wednesday-Monday from 6pm-1am

Closed Tuesday

Reservations online (walk-ins welcome)

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