Dandelion is GREAT ★★★ 46 Rue des Vignoles, 75020

Open Tuesday-Thursday for dinner only

Open Friday-Saturday for lunch & dinner

Closed Sunday & Monday

Reservations online or at +33 1 42 50 01 55

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Dandelion sits on a leafy, village-like square in the far reaches of the 20th. Chef Antoine Villard spent years as Bertrand Grébaut’s second at Septime, then ran the kitchen at Le Double Dragon for the Levha sisters, who also own Le Servan. You can taste both here: Septime’s eye for produce and composition, Double Dragon’s appetite for heat and Asian flavors. I first raved about Dandelion in July 2024, calling it GREAT and adding it to our 50 Favorites.

After two years and plenty of press, I returned to see how Dandelion was holding up.

“This restaurant won’t be for everyone,” I said to my friend Alex while digging into a plate of fraise de veau. “No,” he shrugged, “but it’s for us.” Not for everyone, I was thinking, because the menu is laden with offal and off-kilter flavors. It’s not in the center of Paris, and it’s not trendy with the TikTok kids. I can think of so many people for whom Dandelion wouldn’t be right: picky eaters, vegetarians, anyone looking for a traditional French experience. But happily (and by design), I was with people who don’t think the 20th is far away, and who will eat just about anything.

THE FOOD

The menu in September 2026

The menu is short: three snacks (5–12€), four starters (15–18€), four mains (34–45€), and two desserts and a cheese plate (12–14€). As was true in 2024, vegetarians won’t find much to occupy themselves with.

Coppa (12€) and Cerignola olives (5€)

We started with some delicious coppa du Perche and fat Cerignola olives before diving into the entrées, beginning with that fraise de veau.

Fraise de veau en ragoût au curry rouge, tatsoï et herbes fraîches (16€)

Fraise is the calf’s mesentery, the ruffled membrane around the small intestine. It was banned in France from 2000 until 2015, in the wake of the mad cow crisis, which is why you so rarely see it. I myself have only tasted it once, at Amarante in 2019. Here it was stewed in red curry with tatsoi and a thick blanket of fresh herbs, and it was properly spicy. In fact, this was by far the hottest dish I tasted in a month of eating that included Le Cheval d’Or and Locomal.

Thon rouge de ligne cru, concombre, sambal sésame et biquinhos (17€)

The other starters were holding on to the last flavors of late summer. Raw line-caught red tuna with cucumber, sesame sambal and biquinho peppers was stunning in color and presentation.

Rouget du Finistère grillé, aubergines et jus des têtes au poivre vert (18€)

Grilled red mullet from Finistère with eggplant was delicious, especially the distinctive sauce, a green-peppercorn jus made from the fish heads.

Encornet de ligne, jus au vadouvan, lardo et cocos de Paimpol (34€)

The mains moved into cold-weather ingredients and feeling. Line-caught squid came draped in melting lardo and swimming in a vadouvan jus. Vadouvan is a mild French take on Indian curry and it was used subtly in this dish.

Pintade de la Belvindière, jus à la moelle, salsifis et morille des pins (38€)

The guinea hen was satisfying and wintry, served with a bone-marrow jus, spears of salsify and a spongy pine morel. That’s the same mushroom I discovered recently at Le Chamoiseau, appearing here with a little more char.

Ris de veau au barbecue, saté de crevette et condiment meyerkosho (45€)

Then the other offal dish: barbecued sweetbreads glazed in an enticing shrimp-based satay sauce. I loved the sauce, but craved something else on the plate besides greens and a dab of Meyer lemon kosho.

Dacquoise aux noix et rhum, figues noires et glace vanille (14€)

I couldn’t have asked for more from this walnut and rum dacquoise with black figs and vanilla ice cream. The cake was rich and nutty, and the figs were peaking that week. It was a perfect dessert for the season.

Chou à la Tropézienne (12€)

The chou à la Tropézienne condensed the flavors of the classic tart, orange blossom and pearl sugar with a hint of citrus, into an adorable little cream puff. This dessert has been on the menu, unchanged as far as I can tell, since the beginning.

There were other echoes of my earlier meal in June 2024. I was struck by how many of the main ingredients reappeared: tuna, mullet, cavatelli and guinea hen. The dishes looked and tasted completely different, but the building blocks were the same.

THE DRINKS

Selections from the Dandelion wine list

Co-owner Morgane Souris runs the dining room and the wine, and the list she has built has grown into a serious cellar. It still leans toward low-intervention growers, but now runs deep in grower Champagne (four pages), Burgundy, Jura and Barolo. There’s also a section of American producers you rarely see in Paris. Wines by the glass run from 9 to 12€. You can still find quite a number of good bottles around 50€, but most fall between 55€ and 120€. We drank a 2024 Anjou Blanc from Thibaud Boudignon, and it was a beautiful wine for the price (57€).

THE VIBE

The restaurant takes up the corner of a cobbled square, with a compact terrace under the awning for warm evenings.

Inside, globe lights hang over a marble-topped bar with a few stools, which are good for solo diners. Wooden tables are set with out cloths, just like at Septime. On a weeknight in September, the room was mostly French.

THE VERDICT

Dandelion is still great, what a relief. And I think it’s a testament to how great it is that this restaurant in a far corner of the 20th is still hard to book. The initial press fanfare died down a long time ago, but they’ve earned a loyal audience of adventurous eaters who are hungry for creative spins on French classics. Dandelion won’t please everyone, but it pleases us (a lot). Try to reserve at least a week in advance, or a few weeks if you’re aiming for a weekend dinner.

DANDELION

46 Rue des Vignoles, 75020

Open Tuesday-Thursday for dinner only

Open Friday-Saturday for lunch & dinner

Closed Sunday & Monday

Reservations online or at +33 1 42 50 01 55

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