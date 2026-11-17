Bund is GOOD ★ ★ 24 rue Feydeau, 75002

Open Tuesday-Saturday for lunch & dinner

Closed Sunday & Monday

Reservations online or at +33 1 42 60 06 28

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I woke up on the morning of my lunch at Bund thinking, “Today I will eat brain.” Calf’s brain in mapo sauce is the most talked-about dish at this new opening near the Bourse. The gastronomically timid can substitute tofu, but I was psyching myself up to be brave. It helped that I trusted the chef, Ryuya Ono, whose cooking I first encountered at Magma. At Bund, which opened in June, Ono brings fine-dining precision to Shanghai-inspired Chinese cooking.

Cervelle de veau, sauce mapo

The cervelle was delicious and memorable, but it was just one course in a tasting menu that impressed from start to finish. This is serious, high-level cooking, precise down to the last sauce.

What sets Bund apart is that none of it feels solemn. The room is lacquer red and a little cheeky, the service is careful, and the courses arrive at a pace that never drags. It feels like a pleasure, not a pilgrimage. I was excited to make it the most recent addition to our 50 Favorites list.

THE FOOD

There’s a lengthy à la carte menu at Bund for those who want a more streamlined or brain-free experience. I tried the seven-course Découverte menu (65€), which includes the cervelle.

Wonton au porc, bouillon d’anis étoilé

The tasting menu opened with a single pork wonton in a concentrated chicken broth, with a lime condiment to stir in. The wonton was fresh and light with a great texture, almost shredded.

Aubergine fumée, tomate, koji

The smoked eggplant that followed was spectacular. It came with a yellow tomato sauce and an ivory sauce built on koji, the Japanese fermentation starter behind miso, sake and soy sauce. Between the gentle wood smoke and the koji, the dish was light, balanced and bright. It was also beautiful, crowned with purple blossoms on a floral porcelain plate.

Carpaccio de chinchard, cacahuètes

Chinchard (horse mackerel) carpaccio came dressed with sesame oil, black vinegar and peanuts, plus a little plum purée. It was straightforward and delicious, with some subtle sweetness from the plum.

Tomate, œuf brouillé, shiso

Another highlight was tomato with scrambled egg, a staple of Chinese home cooking. Bund turns it into a vehicle for smoke. Mine was flambéed to order and smelled and tasted like a wood fire. I loved the textures, the egg and tomato loose and satiny, sliding together, but their flavors submitted to the smoke. A little shiso powder added lift. It was incredible.

Crevettes, mayonnaise maison

On paper, fried shrimp with mayonnaise is a simple dish. On the plate, it was thrilling. The shrimp were expertly fried and arrived piping hot, and the shock of the cold, rich house mayonnaise woke everything up. A bright grapefruit sauce finished it.

Cervelle de veau, porc haché, sauce mapo

Then came the much-anticipated brain. The cervelle arrived in mapo sauce with minced pork, alongside a bowl of rice, a simple green salad and a tiny side of shredded potato. As it turns out, brain and tofu aren’t so different in texture. Both lack flavor of their own and soak up the sauce. Here the sauce was comforting, an extremely gentle mapo with no fiery chiles. I wouldn’t have minded a little more heat, but I understand their reserve. Organs are challenging enough for most diners without adding chiles to the mix.

Flan d’amande à la chinoise, gelée de gingembre, haricot rouge

The dessert that followed was soothing and wobbly, an almond flan with ginger jelly, red beans, goji and red currants.

THE DRINKS

The wine list is French at heart, and deepest in Burgundy and the Loire. It runs from natural producers like Jean-Pierre Robinot, Les Pies Blanches and Un Brin Libre to grand names like Ramonet, Clos Rougeard and Didier Dagueneau. Grower Champagne gets its own long page, with five wines from Emmanuel Brochet alone. Bottles start at 49€, most fall between 55€ and 110€, and the top is a 2015 Clos de Bèze at 590€. By the glass, there’s a Loire crémant at 12€, most wines at 14–16€ and Frerejean Frères Champagne at 19€. Cocktails (15–19€) bring in baijiu and aged Shaoxing.

I skipped the wine for the non-alcoholic pairing (40€ for four glasses), and it was a highlight. First came a cold infusion of Long Jing green tea with blackcurrant leaf and rosemary. Then a raspberry kombucha. Then a cold tea of unsmoked lapsang with vetiver, a wood more often used in perfume, and shell ginger from Okinawa. It was subtle and delicious. A warm oolong with osmanthus closed the meal. The server brought the flower to the table for me to smell. It was a little tropical, almost passion fruit, and I loved that tea.

THE VIBE

Bund looks like a 1990s Shanghai hotel bar as imagined by someone who loves Paris Art Deco. The walls and ceiling are lacquer red. The carpet is leopard. Chairs come in rose-print chintz and saffron velvet. An open kitchen sits behind a long marble-topped counter, framed in blond wood with Deco-style patterns. A classical Chinese landscape on the wall has a white sports car crashing through it. It’s maximalist and a little cheeky, and it works.

I loved the service and the pacing. Earlier that same week, I sat through a tasting menu with fewer dishes that dragged on for more than three hours. At Bund, there was no slog. Two dishes arrived within ten minutes of ordering. Portions are small and tasting-sized, and there were no long gaps between them. I never felt rushed, but time never crawled either, and I was done before 2:30. At lunch, the room was full of business diners, mostly French.

THE VERDICT

Bund is a beautiful and central restaurant with serious cooking that still feels fun. Not every visitor wants Shanghai-inspired food from a Japanese chef, and that’s fine. There’s plenty of cassoulet elsewhere. Bund is for locals, and for visiting food lovers who want a break from butter and cream. Tasting menus are 65€ and 90€, and the weekday lunch formula is 29€ or 35€. Pairings are 55–70€ with wine and sake, or 40–50€ without alcohol. Booking online a few days ahead was enough for lunch.

BUND

24 rue Feydeau, 75002

Open Tuesday-Saturday for lunch & dinner

Closed Sunday & Monday

Reservations online or at +33 1 42 60 06 28

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