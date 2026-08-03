Benjamin Schmitt is rated GOOD ★ ★ 41 rue Catherine de la Rochefoucauld, 75009

Open Tuesday-Saturday for lunch & dinner

Closed Sunday & Monday

Reservations online or at +33 1 42 81 00 17

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Benjamin Schmitt trained at Le Meurice and Taillevent before opening a spot of his own on a quiet street in the 9th, a few minutes downhill from Montmartre. At his eponymous restaurant he has become known for one dish, a cassoulet de Castelnaudary, and that reputation is deserved. But his cassoulet is the outlier on a menu that otherwise runs modern and refined.

We first reviewed him in 2024 and put him on our list of 50 Favorites in Paris. We always return to restaurants on that list to see whether they still belong there. Often, unfortunately, the answer is no. But here it’s yes, and what struck me on this return visit was the saucing. Chef Schmitt can make a sauce. While proper reduction has gone missing from a lot of modern Paris kitchens, saucing is the strongest thing about this place. Every plate has something luscious pulling every element together. Here’s what we loved during a recent heat wave dinner.

THE FOOD

The meal opened with two colorful starters that were served room temperature — a gesture of kindness on a sweltering evening.

Artichauts en barigoule , cecina de bœuf, olives noires — 18€

Baby artichokes came cooked in olive oil with beef cecina and black olives. The dried beef brought a subtle earthiness that we welcomed, and it bathed in a luscious bouillon with barigoule vibes.

Tartelette de tomates, sardines fumées maison, sorbet aux herbes — 18€

The tomato tartlet was a favorite. Stewed and raw tomatoes sat under a quenelle of fresh herb sorbet, with house-smoked sardines. It tasted like summer itself.

Thon des côtes françaises, aubergine fumée, harissa verte, jus de crabe — 29€

The tuna was perfectly cooked, but the glazed and smoked eggplant alongside stole the show. A crab jus scented with coriander pulled the plate together, and the green harissa lifted everything it touched.

Échine de porc grillée, laitue braisée, soubise d'oignon, moutarde fumée, sauce charcutière — 29€

The pork loin showed the same hand. Charcutière sauce is a mustard and cornichon pan sauce built on demi-glace, and it did exactly what it should. The pork was cooked beautifully, the flame-cooked romaine charred and bitter against the smoked mustard.

But the pork reminded me of something I noticed here two years ago. There are a lot of elements in every dish. Really a lot, and right at the edge of too many. This is common with young chefs. He could take something off. A little restraint can be a sign of confidence.

Pavlova fraise et rhubarbe, zéphyr de fraise, souci, yaourt glacé — 15€

The desserts show that he knows how. Each is built on two or three good elements and nothing more. The strawberry and rhubarb pavlova was puckery tart and fresh tasting, a pink dome over frosted yogurt with poached rhubarb and strawberry underneath.

Vanille de Madagascar , gavotte croustillante, crème vanille, glace pécan caramélisé — 17€

The Madagascar bourbon vanilla (a type of vanilla, not whiskey) was the simpler construction. Curved shards of crisp gavotte stood in for a crust, with light vanilla cream and a caramelized pecan ice cream that was the star. Pecan is an unusual flavor to find in France.

THE DRINKS

The list has grown into the most surprising thing in the building. Schmitt built it himself, which is unusual, and he buys direct from growers with particular attention to the Rhône, where he’s from. The house counts more than 900 references.

There are trophies at the top, and a grower Champagne section deep enough to embarrass restaurants with more Michelin stars. That’s not why the list matters. Underneath sits a real working cellar, and you can drink beautifully here without spending in the hundreds. Natural and low-intervention bottles run across the Loire, the Rhône, Corsica, and the Languedoc in the 45€ to 90€ range, alongside serious Chablis, a strong Aligoté run, and a curious foreign section reaching into Georgia, Austria, and Portugal. Bottles start at 37€.

By the glass is small but well chosen. We drank a Saumur chenin from Brendan Stater-West (12€) and a Patrimonio rosé from Domaine Giacometti (11€). Reds run from 9-14€ and there’s grower Champagne at 16€.

Non-drinkers have a small handful of options, including Archipel fig-leaf kombucha (my favorite bottled n/a option) and a few juices and teas.

THE VIBE

The dining room is grown-up. A navy zellige wall runs herringbone behind a velvet banquette, with a large mirror doubling the space and warm sconces overhead. Raw stone columns rise from a pale oak floor. The tables are small, close together, and without tablecloths. It reads considered rather than grand. Service was ultra-professional. We ate during a heat wave and the air conditioning was working well.

A spiral staircase leads down to the cave, where a long wood table sits among the caged racks under a stone vault. That’s the chef’s table, available for groups of six to ten, with a custom menu from 85€ per person before drinks. It’s a real cellar rather than a basement dressed up as one, which is the appeal.

THE VERDICT

Benjamin Schmitt isn't chasing cool, and this restaurant won't appeal to anyone who is. Who might love it: locals who don't want to overpay for great cooking. Wine lovers. Air conditioning aficionados. Bring a parent or a colleague here and you’ll be well cared for. Or bring a big group and fill out the downstairs chef’s table.

Two years on, the ★★ rating holds, and Schmitt keeps his place on our 50 Favorites.

BENJAMIN SCHMITT

41 rue Catherine de la Rochefoucauld, 75009

Open Tuesday-Saturday for lunch & dinner

Closed Sunday & Monday

Reservations online or at +33 1 42 81 00 17

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