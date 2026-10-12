A.T. is GOOD ★ ★ 4bis Rue du Cardinal-Lemoine, 75005

Open Tuesday-Saturday for lunch & dinner

Closed Sunday & Monday

Reservations online or at +33 1 56 81 94 08

Reminder: You can find more than 300 additional restaurants, all anonymously reviewed, rated and organized by location, in our restaurant index here:

The restaurant A.T., short for chef Atsushi Tanaka, opened way back in 2014. My first dinner here left me cold. I tried again in 2019 and felt a little warmer. By 2023 I was downright amorous.

I reviewed A.T. in that year and said it had evolved from what felt like an overly serious vanity project into a pretty great restaurant. There was color and joy at last, in the room and on the plate, and a delicious sensuality to the cooking that had never been there before. I gave it three stars and recommended it warmly, especially to anyone eating alone. That year I also added it to our list of 50 favorite restaurants in Paris.

I went back this September since we always return to check on our favorites. The cooking is still very good. But I’m lowering my rating from GREAT to GOOD, for reasons I explain at the end of this review.

THE FOOD

A.T. offers three tasting menus. We took the seven-course lunch menu at 85€ with a wine pairing for 45€. It’s worth emphasizing that this 85€ lunch cost the same three years ago. In a city where almost everything at this level has climbed, a starred kitchen holding its entry price for three years is pretty incredible. Longer tasting menus are priced at 120€ and 200€.

Here’s what we tasted:

Betterave / Chou-Fleur / Œufs de Truite

Sweet potato, cauliflower, trout roe. The opener featured two crisp wafers sandwiching cauliflower purée with a scatter of Banka trout roe. A bright red blanket of beetroot was tucked inside.

Bœuf Simmental / Cassis / Haricot Vert

Simmental beef, blackcurrant, green bean. Hand-cut beef from the Béarn filled a fluted pastry shell and was layered with cassis oil and sage gel. A few spokes of blanched green bean emanated from a central hub of dehydrated spinach. The whole thing was dusted with powdered beef heart for an iron kick, and a gelatinous oxtail consommé was served for sipping alongside.

Araignée de Mer / Céleri-Rave / Tonka

Spider crab, celeriac, tonka. Thin ivory disks of celery root, each scorched on one face, were stuck to the inside of a stoneware bowl. Crab bisque pooled at the bottom, hiding spoonfuls of submerged crab meat. The strange scent of tonka bean - that wild combination of vanilla and marzipan - permeated the bisque.

Similar dishes in 2023 and 2019

If you have dined here before, this is a familiar form. In 2023 the disks were raw carrot, fixed to the bowl with carrot purée, and the crab sat under a tonka bean foam. My photographs from 2019 show the same bowl and the same carrots.

This signature is not the only course where the forms repeat From here on, I recognized every dish as a play on something I had eaten before.

Chinchard / Rhubarbe / Amazake

Chinchard, rhubarb, amazake. Thin slices of horse mackerel dipped their tails in a milky amazake fermented with rhubarb. The were ardorned with gooseberry, fresh almonds, rhubarb in compote and pickle form, and red currants.

In 2023 this course was red tuna with fermented apricot, peak-season tomatoes and mirabelle plums in tomato water. Raw fish + fermented liquid + seasonal fruit, all served in the same pink bowl.

Moule / Aubergine / Basilic

Mussels, eggplant, basil. Bouchot mussels were smoked over the binchotan grill and served in a veal and poultry bouillon. Alongside: a barley risotto with eggplant caviar under a lacquered celery leaf, and a single bleached mussel swimming in a pool of basil oil.

In 2023 it was the same mussels, smoked the same way, under a pine and pistachio pesto with chanterelles and a creamy mussel emulsion. Same shellfish, same smoke, another pesto, another emulsion.

Pigeon du Poitou / Ail des Ours / Citron Noir (2026)

Pigeon du Poitou, bear's garlic, black lime. The breast arrived first with a dish of eight condiments: pickled fig leaf, caper berry, fermented daikon, piquillos, black garlic fermented a month like a prune, black lime from Iran, marjoram pesto, and yuzu kosho.

Pigeons in 2023 and 2019

In 2023 the bird came with five house-made condiments: lime kosho, black garlic, black lemon, binchotan-grilled onion, rosemary pesto. Four of the five are back in altered form. The kosho moved from lime to yuzu, the pesto from rosemary to marjoram. The dabs are multiplying, but I’m not sure that’s a good thing.

The bird is multiplying too. In 2019 it was just the breast. In 2023 the leg was added, buried in dried roses from Damascus. This year the autopsy included a bloody heart and a charred lobe of liver. I’m terrified to imagine what will happen after three more years…

Myrtille / Laurier

Blueberry, bay leaf. Dessert is comprised of five forms: a compote of blueberry with red and white raspberries under pickled pine needles, a revisited panna cotta under a dark blueberry coulis, a bay leaf ice cream on a wooden spoon over a bed of bay crumble, and a bay leaf granita.

The compote and the panna cotta were good. The granita tasted of nothing but shaved ice. The pine needles added very little.

In 2023 it was Peach / Marigold Flower. One trend ingredient (marigold in that year) dispersed through something frozen, a granita and a powder.

Holding a dish's shape while its ingredients change with the season is a legitimate way to cook. For a first-time diner, these dishes display a coherent (and very beautiful) style and there’s not much reason to complain. Very few people, I imagine, have eaten here enough to clock the repetition. But it’s hard for me to unsee it, or to want to return for another round.

THE DRINKS

We took the 45€ pairing, three pours across seven courses, which is sensible coverage for a lunch this size. A sharp, lemony Uivo pét nat from Folias de Baco in the Douro. Then Seckinger’s Riesling vom Löss 2025 from the Pfalz. Then Jean-François Malsert’s Viola 2024, a whole-bunch Ardèche Syrah.

The bottle list is low-intervention with deep runs from Daniel Sage, Podere Pradarolo, and Marguet. There’s isn’t really an affordable lower rung on this ladder. You can start at 70€ for a red or 79€ for a white, drink well between 75–95€, and climb as far as a 2400€ Chevalier-Montrachet from Anne Leflaive.

The Japanese section is also intriguing. Sake runs 90–300€ across Nichi Nichi, Senkin, Tomita Shuzo, Shichihonyari and Mimuro Sugi, with umeshu, yuzushu, toso and nama beneath it, and Japanese whisky and shochu among the digestifs.

Non-alcoholic drinks aren’t listed on the menu, but the sommelier will create a mocktail to order for 17€.

THE VIBE

The room is a calm, pale space full of handmade things.

Thibaut Simon serving in 2023

The room is also nearly empty. At this lunch there were three other tables: a solo diner and two pairs. In 2023 the room at least had people in it, an international mix of solo diners, traveling chefs and the fashion week crowd, even if more than one table was asking how long the meal would take. This time there was no crowd to be flat.

For one kind of guest that is the appeal. I would send a solo diner here without hesitation. It is comfortable to eat alone, it is easy to book, and nobody will rush you.

Service is excellent. The dining room manager / sommelier Thibaut Simon has been here since the beginning, and he’s always been a bright spot.

THE VERDICT

A.T. does a number of things very well. The food is delicious and the plates are stunning to look at. The room is calm and quiet, which makes it a fine place for a conversation you don’t want overheard, or for a serene lunch alone. The location, a short walk from Notre-Dame, can’t be beaten. And the pricing is generous, especially at the entry-level lunch.

But there are a great many tasting menus in Paris now, and I have started to think of Tanaka as a curator more than a cook. The ingredient or the technique of the year goes into a formula that already exists, and out comes a photogenic plate.

A.T. is good, but I no longer find it great. The dining room has gone from flat to flatter. The culinary forms repeat more than they develop. And these days I see Tanaka more often in other people’s restaurants than in his own. The restaurant that bears his name feels oddly impersonal.

A.T.

4bis Rue du Cardinal-Lemoine, 75005

Open Tuesday-Saturday for lunch & dinner

Closed Sunday & Monday

Reservations online or at +33 1 56 81 94 08

Share

Our restaurant reviews are free to everyone for one month after they’re published. Paid subscribers have access to the full archive of reviews

COMING TO PARIS ?

We’d love to welcome you for a food tour! For more than a decade, we’ve been offering delicious walking tours of Paris’s best artisan food shops. Three hours, led in English by true experts, 8 guests max.

Learn more about our tours

Our food tours have been praised by The New York Times, Food & Wine magazine, the BBC, the Washington Post, Rick Steves, and the LA Times. We’ve been the #1 food tour on TripAdvisor for more than a decade.