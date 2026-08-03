Artichauts à la barigoule is a braise from Provence in the south of France.

Small artichokes are trimmed to the heart and cooked slowly in olive oil and white wine with carrot, onion, garlic and herbs. Barigoulo is Provençal for a local mushroom and the 18th-century original stuffed artichokes with chopped mushrooms and cooked them in oil. The mushrooms dropped out of the recipe, but the name stayed.

The cooking liquid reduces into a light, lemony broth rather than a thick sauce. Lardons or a scrap of cured pork often go in, and the stock is usually chicken, so it isn’t a safe vegetarian bet without asking.

You’ll see it two ways in Paris: as a starter in its own right, served warm or at room temperature. It’s sometimes served as a garnish beneath fish, listed as barigoule d’artichauts, where the vegetables and their broth become the bed for the plate..

Where we’ve eaten it :

Benjamin Schmitt (2026) Artichauts en barigoule, cecina de bœuf, olives noires.