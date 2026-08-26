Amâlia is GREAT ★ ★ ★ 32 rue de la Fontaine au Roi, 75011

Open Wednesday-Sunday for dinner

Open Sunday for lunch

Closed Monday & Tuesday

Reservations online or at +33 9 75 79 05 77

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Amâlia is a fine-dining destination in a corner of eastern Paris that’s packed with more casual restaurants. It’s modern, polished, and quietly formal — tablecloths and a sommelier in a stretch of the 11th that mostly runs to bistros and small plates. Two Italians are behind it: Eugenio Anfuso in the kitchen and Cecilia Spurio in the dining room and pastry, both trained in some of the best kitchens in Paris, having taken over the old Robert space in 2024. Their inventive repertoire is built on contrast — nearly every plate setting something rich, sweet, or gamy against something sharp, hot, or bitter.

Eugenio Anfuso and Cecilia Spurio

When I first reviewed Amâlia in 2024, I called it the tasting menu that restored my faith in the genre. On that first visit, they accommodated a pescatarian guest with substitutions that were phenomenal — a plate of the season’s first asparagus, cut like a flower and crowned with the same sea urchin ice cream the rest of us were eating. That instinct has since grown into something bigger: a fully vegetarian tasting menu that sits side by side with the omnivore one, the same number of courses at the same pacing and the same 160€.

Amâlia in 2024

That vegetarian menu was my main reason for going back. We’re updating our guide to vegetarian dining in Paris (look for it in September), and Amâlia is a leading candidate for the special-occasions tier where vegetarians eat every bit as well as everyone else at the table.

The other reason is that we regularly return to check up on restaurants that hold a place on our 50 Favorites list. And plenty had changed at Amâlia since 2024. They earned a Michelin star, and the price has climbed a long way from the old 80€ and 120€ menus. Changes like these are exactly why we go back — a star and a price jump can change a restaurant, and not always for the better (see Datil).

THE FOOD

We ordered both tasting menus, each consisting of amuses-bouches and four savory courses followed by two desserts and mignardises. Rather than run you through the full slate of dishes, I’ll focus on the (mostly) highs and lows.

Amuses on the terrasse

Dinner opened outside on the terrasse on a warm summer evening. The amuses were served there: good grissini, bites of a rich Parmesan tart I remembered from 2024, and summer squash shaved into flowery ribbons and tucked into a tart shell with mozzarella. From here, the two menus diverged.

Au Fil des Saveurs - the omnivore tasting menu

Spider crab

The omnivore menu showed the kitchen’s love of contrast plainly. Spider crab arrived under a dome of its own shell, and lifting it revealed a small dish of sweet crab folded with burrata and guanciale, with hazelnuts for crunch and jalapeño to keep it from tipping too sweet.

Gnocchi à la marinière

Potato gnocchi came next, with sweet mussels and the nutty edge of vin jaune, plus spicy nduja oil to cut the richness.

Barbecued royal pigeon

Then barbecued royal pigeon with two tart sauces of redcurrant and rhubarb striped over both the breast and the leg. A mound of smoked eel with spicy pepper was tucked under the breast as a delicious surprise. The slightly gamy bird was almost overwhelmed by all that drama, but we loved it — particularly the leg. Plenty of kitchens plate the pointy claw for drama, but pushing the meat down into a drumette is far more fun to eat.

Coffee parfait

The omnivore menu’s finish was my favorite dessert: a smooth coffee parfait, the bitterness of Amarelli licorice against the coffee, with amarena cherries for sweetness. I’m a coffee lover, and this not-too-sugary dessert was right up my alley.

Au Fil des Saisons - the vegetarian tasting menu

Corn tiramisù

The vegetarian menu opened on its one weak dish — corn tiramisù, arriving while the omnivores got their spider crab. The charred corn was still very sweet, and between the cocoa and the almonds it ate too much like a dessert. Any tasting menu can carry one flat course. This one just came first, which risks telling a vegetarian their menu will be the lesser one. It isn’t. But the single letdown shouldn’t be the thing you taste first.

Stuffed datterino tomatoes

After that it climbed. Stuffed datterino tomatoes brought the same hot-and-sweet balance as the savory omnivore plates: sweet tomato and peach gazpacho, a side of smoked ricotta, and a dash of Tabasco to keep it lively.

Buttered pasta

The standout, though, was a pasta unlike any I’d ever tasted. Green pepper butter and coffee oil for bitterness, roasted apricots for sweetness, lime for acidity. None of this was familiar, and I loved it.

“Cacio e pepe” ravioli

A second pasta followed and jumped seasons, from the early-summer apricots to the wild mushrooms and sage of autumn: cacio e pepe ravioli, molten pecorino and black pepper inside, fava beans and mushrooms in the sauce. Satisfying and very good, if a little more expected than what came before.

Two pasta courses in a row could read as repetition, but they ate differently. They also made the menu feel substantial. A vegetarian at Amâlia leaves full, and having eaten very well.

THE DRINKS

The bottle list is serious and grower-focused, weighted toward Champagne and white Burgundy. It opens reasonably for a one-starred room: a Rhône Vin de France at 59€, Loire Vouvray and Montlouis in the low 80s, grower Beaujolais and Jura around 80 to 90€, with the heart of the list in the 100-to-150€ range before it climbs to the trophies. One interesting note, given the chefs’ heritage: the cellar is entirely French, without an Italian bottle in sight.

Selected pages from the wine list

A wine pairing is available for 100€. By the glass options are interesting and priced accordingly — a Camille Braun Alsace Riesling Grand Cru at 22€, grower Champagne, a Meursault, a Châteauneuf-du-Pape.

Non-drinkers are fairly well looked after. There’s a zero-proof Negroni (18€) and a glass of French Bloom sparkling (25€), and, rare in Paris, a full five-sequence non-alcoholic pairing at 80€.

THE VIBE

The dining room in 2024

The room is small and spare — light walls, a dark floor, tables in white cloth, each with a tiny rechargeable lamp. A wide window opens onto the kitchen above the banquette, copper heat lamps over the pass, so you can watch the cooks work from most of the room. Acoustic panels on the ceiling keep it an easy place to talk, even when full. The look is modern and polished rather than warm or full of character. The room is also large enough that booking is usually easy. Service was warm and precise across a long dinner for four.

THE VERDICT

Amâlia is still one of my favorite tasting menus in Paris, and one of the rare places I’d send a vegetarian and an omnivore with equal confidence. If you’re a vegetarian, or dining with one, and you want a genuine special-occasion meal, there are few better tables in the city.

The bill for four people, including drinks

My one hesitation is the price. Not because the cooking isn’t worth it — the labor in these plates is obvious, and dish for dish Amâlia delivers. But 160€ is a steep climb from the 80€ and 120€ menus of 2024, on a menu that doesn’t lean on luxury ingredients. It’s part of a pattern I keep seeing: a restaurant opens at a fair price, earns rapturous press and a Michelin star at that price, then raises it to a point where the dining room is only ever full for special occasions. When I ask readers and friends how often they’d spend 160€ on a tasting menu, the answer is rarely. That’s a shame, because it prices out exactly the people who love this food most.

Where Amâlia stands apart is that it’s worth it. Compare it to Datil, where the same climb left the cooking behind, and the difference is stark — here the food has kept pace with the pricing. If you’re going to spend 160€ on a tasting menu this year, this is one of the top candidates for your booking.

AMÂLIA

32 rue de la Fontaine au Roi, 75011

Open Wednesday-Sunday for dinner

Open Sunday for lunch

Closed Monday & Tuesday

Reservations online or at +33 9 75 79 05 77

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