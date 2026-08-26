Paris by Mouth

Paris by Mouth

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Neil Sechan's avatar
Neil Sechan
10h

We loved everything about Amalia, but especially the owners. Our group was having so much fun with them that we closed down the restaurant with drinks on the house.

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1 reply by Meg Zimbeck
Francois Lang's avatar
Francois Lang
10h

A major gripe here: The otherwise impressive wine list of their website does not list prices.

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1 reply by Meg Zimbeck
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