Paris by Mouth

Paris by Mouth

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Pat Devaney's avatar
Pat Devaney
Aug 13

I’ve eaten at Alt 4 times in the last 6 months. It’s excellent.

They keep things simple as it’s a two person operation.

The simplicity of the dining room in its raw form is charming in its own way, the focus is on the food.

If diners are looking for instagramable moments stick with the tourist spots.

Thx for giving some love to the 16th.

BTW, the Japanese restaurant directly across the street Tadashi is very good.

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1 reply by Meg Zimbeck
Letter reader's avatar
Letter reader
Aug 10

The resto and that dinner look like heaven to me. Getting out to the 16th is less than ideal but Alt would appear to be worth it. I too hope it finds its audience .

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1 reply by Meg Zimbeck
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